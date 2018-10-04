Dick Vitale's All-Solid Gold teams

I always get excited at the start of a new college basketball season.
One of my favorite things is to sit down and put together the creme de la creme, the best of the best, my preseason All-Solid Gold PTPers.
This is fun to project in the preseason, but the key is to make this squad at season's end when it really counts.
I also refuse to put a Diaper Dandy on this club before they play on the college hardwood. It would be easy to put R.J. Barrett or Zion Williamson of Duke on an All-America unit. They could easily make it come March.
For now, here is my Preseason All-Solid Gold squad:
FIRST TEAM
Luke Maye, North Carolina Tar Heels
Caleb Martin, Nevada Wolf Pack
Grant Williams, Tennessee Volunteers
Carsen Edwards, Purdue Boilermakers
Tyus Battle, Syracuse Orange
SECOND TEAM
Kyle Guy, Virginia Cavaliers
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin Badgers
Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga Bulldogs
Mike Daum, South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Shamorie Ponds, St. John's Red Storm
THIRD TEAM
Reid Travis, Kentucky Wildcats
Juwan Morgan, Indiana Hoosiers
Markus Howard, Marquette Golden Eagles
Clayton Custer, Loyola-Chicago Ramblers
Tremont Waters, LSU Tigers
FOURTH TEAM
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas Razorbacks
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State Bulldogs
Jontay Porter, Missouri Tigers
Nick Ward, Michigan State Spartans
Bryce Brown, Auburn Tigers
FIFTH TEAM
Eric. Paschall, Villanova Wildcats
De'Andre Hunter, Virginia Cavaliers
Dean Wade, Kansas State Wildcats
Cassius Winston, Michigan State Spartans
Marcquise Reed, Clemson Tigers