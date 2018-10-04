Dick Vitale's All-Solid Gold teams

I always get excited at the start of a new college basketball season.

One of my favorite things is to sit down and put together the creme de la creme, the best of the best, my preseason All-Solid Gold PTPers.

This is fun to project in the preseason, but the key is to make this squad at season's end when it really counts.

I also refuse to put a Diaper Dandy on this club before they play on the college hardwood. It would be easy to put R.J. Barrett or Zion Williamson of Duke on an All-America unit. They could easily make it come March.

For now, here is my Preseason All-Solid Gold squad:

FIRST TEAM

Luke Maye, North Carolina Tar Heels

Caleb Martin, Nevada Wolf Pack

Grant Williams, Tennessee Volunteers

Carsen Edwards, Purdue Boilermakers

Tyus Battle, Syracuse Orange

SECOND TEAM

Kyle Guy, Virginia Cavaliers

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin Badgers

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Mike Daum, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Shamorie Ponds, St. John's Red Storm

THIRD TEAM

Reid Travis, Kentucky Wildcats

Juwan Morgan, Indiana Hoosiers

Markus Howard, Marquette Golden Eagles

Clayton Custer, Loyola-Chicago Ramblers

Tremont Waters, LSU Tigers

FOURTH TEAM

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas Razorbacks

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Jontay Porter, Missouri Tigers

Nick Ward, Michigan State Spartans

Bryce Brown, Auburn Tigers

FIFTH TEAM

Eric. Paschall, Villanova Wildcats

De'Andre Hunter, Virginia Cavaliers

Dean Wade, Kansas State Wildcats

Cassius Winston, Michigan State Spartans

Marcquise Reed, Clemson Tigers