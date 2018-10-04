        <
        >

          Dick Vitale's All-Solid Gold teams

          8:32 PM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          I always get excited at the start of a new college basketball season.

          One of my favorite things is to sit down and put together the creme de la creme, the best of the best, my preseason All-Solid Gold PTPers.

          This is fun to project in the preseason, but the key is to make this squad at season's end when it really counts.

          I also refuse to put a Diaper Dandy on this club before they play on the college hardwood. It would be easy to put R.J. Barrett or Zion Williamson of Duke on an All-America unit. They could easily make it come March.

          For now, here is my Preseason All-Solid Gold squad:

          FIRST TEAM

          Luke Maye, North Carolina Tar Heels
          Caleb Martin, Nevada Wolf Pack
          Grant Williams, Tennessee Volunteers
          Carsen Edwards, Purdue Boilermakers
          Tyus Battle, Syracuse Orange

          SECOND TEAM

          Kyle Guy, Virginia Cavaliers
          Ethan Happ, Wisconsin Badgers
          Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga Bulldogs
          Mike Daum, South Dakota State Jackrabbits
          Shamorie Ponds, St. John's Red Storm

          THIRD TEAM

          Reid Travis, Kentucky Wildcats
          Juwan Morgan, Indiana Hoosiers
          Markus Howard, Marquette Golden Eagles
          Clayton Custer, Loyola-Chicago Ramblers
          Tremont Waters, LSU Tigers

          FOURTH TEAM

          Daniel Gafford, Arkansas Razorbacks
          Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State Bulldogs
          Jontay Porter, Missouri Tigers
          Nick Ward, Michigan State Spartans
          Bryce Brown, Auburn Tigers

          FIFTH TEAM

          Eric. Paschall, Villanova Wildcats
          De'Andre Hunter, Virginia Cavaliers
          Dean Wade, Kansas State Wildcats
          Cassius Winston, Michigan State Spartans
          Marcquise Reed, Clemson Tigers

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices