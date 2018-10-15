Dick Vitale's preseason Top 40

I cannot wait to call the Michigan State-Kansas game on Nov. 6.

Rock Chalk, Jayhawk has a good chance to cut down the nets next April. Michigan State is the favorite in the Big Ten.

Where do these teams rate in my preseason Top 40? Time to unveil my preseason rankings. It only counts come tourney time as these teams should be in the Big Dance, as long as they stay healthy.

1. Kansas

Bill Self is thrilled to have Udoka Azubuike and Lagerald Vick back. Then add Dedric Lawson and the Jayhawks will make it 15 straight Big 12 titles with the hopes of another national championship.

2. Kentucky

This is a nice mix of veterans and newcomers. John Calipari will have Big Blue Nation smiling with the addition of Reid Travis from Stanford. He will be tough on the glass while providing leadership. Nick Richards will be improved inside.

3. Tennessee

Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield lead an experienced returning corps. Rick Barnes' club goes from the hunter to the hunted.

4. Duke

RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson lead one-and-done candidates for Hall of Famer Coach K. Does this team have enough depth in the competitive ACC?

5. Gonzaga

Mark Few has a potential Final Four team. The presence of Rui Hachimura, Zach Norvell and Killian Tillie has the Zags as the best of the West.

6. Michigan State

Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson are gone, but Cassius Winston, Nick Ward and Joshua Langford are back. The Spartans will contend for a Final Four berth.

7. Nevada

This will not be a Cinderella this year. Caleb Martin leads a talented, experienced group. Expect big things from Eric Musselman's team.

8. North Carolina

Luke Maye is my preseason Player of the Year. Once again, North Carolina and Duke battle for ACC supremacy.

9. Virginia

The Cavaliers remember the bitter loss to UMBC in the first round of the tourney. Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter key another strong Cavalier team.

10. Villanova

Jay Wright lost a lot of talent but he will rebuild quickly. He has Eric Paschall and Phil Booth leading the way. Look for Collin Gillespie to step up as a factor.

11. Kansas State

Dean Wade and Barry Brown provide veteran star power. Bruce Weber has a Big 12 challenger for rival Kansas.

12. Syracuse

Jim Boeheim had to smile when Tyus Battle announced his decision to return to school. The Orange surprised a lot of people in the tournament last year.

13. Oregon

The addition of newcomer Bol Bol will be a major positive. Dana Altman and the Ducks respond after an off year.

14. Mississippi State

Ben Howland has veteran leadership and offensive firepower returning. The momentum was built in last year's NIT.

15. Auburn

Bruce Pearl would have had a top 10 roster if Mustapha Heron returned. He does have a veteran nucleus back in the tough SEC.

16. Virginia Tech

I have always admired Buzz Williams' ability to get the most out of his talent. Guard Justin Robinson keys this group.

17. TCU

Jamie Dixon believes he has one of the best Horned Frog teams in years. Look for a balanced attack with several scoring threats.

18. UCLA

Steve Alford won't have Shareef O'Neal (Shaq's son), but the Bruins have enough offense to challenge in the competitive Pac-12.

19. West Virginia

Bob Huggins' team won't be the same without Jevon Carter. Sagaba Konate is a shot.blocker extraordinaire.

20. Michigan

Charles Matthews leads John Beilein's talented team. They were in the title game last season and they will impress again.

21. Florida State

Leonard Hamilton has depth and speed. Terance Mann and Phil Cofer lead a balanced group.

22. Marquette

This team will depend on long-range shooting. Expect a big year from Markus Howard. Kansas and Tennessee are potential early opponents giving the Golden Eagles opportunities to shine.

23. Notre Dame

Imagine if Bonzie Colson was there for the entire season a year ago. TJ Gibbs will put up even bigger numbers.

24. Florida

Jalen Hudson and KeVaughn Allen return as Mike White has a dangerous squad.

25. Indiana

Hoosier fans will celebrate the 1-2 punch of diaper dandy Romeo Langford and veteran Juwan Morgan.

The remaining 26- 40:

26. LSU

27. Purdue

28. Clemson

29. Washington

30. Cincinnati

31. Loyola-Chicago

32. Vanderbilt

33. Nebraska

34. Houston

35. St . John's

36. USC

37. NC State

38. Arizona

39.Texas Tech

40. UCF