Dick Vitale's roundball chatter

• Next August, the Big East will field a team to represent the USA in the Pan Am games. Providence coach Ed Cooley will coach the team.
• North Carolina locked up coach Roy Williams with an extension. He is signed with the Tar Heels through 2028.
• Duke's defense doesn't get enough credit. The youngsters have bought in to playing team defense, communicating and its leads to forced turnovers being converted into fast break points.
• Kansas State suffered a loss as Dean Wade suffered a tendon injury in his foot. He will miss up to eight weeks, a blow to Bruce Weber's team,
• It was the first time since 1975 that Syracuse lost two straight at home to nonconference opponents after losing 71-59 to Buffalo. Wow, I had a few hairs on my Dome in 1975.
• It is and up-and-down world of college basketball. Look at Georgia Tech. After losing to Gardner Webb by 10 at home, the Yellow Jackets won at Arkansas.
• Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech has worked his way into being a first-round NBA prospect. I was very impressed watching him. He can handle the ball, defend, shoot, rebound.
• Oregon is not the same without diaper dandy Bol Bol, who has missed three straight games with a left foot injury.
• Quade Green, who transferred from Kentucky, has decided to play at Washington. It is a good addition for coach Mike Hopkins.
• I believe others will follow former USC assistant coach Tony Bland, who agreed to a plea deal in the college basketball bribery case.
• No doubt the Big Ten is much deeper and better than many anticipated, but it still looks like the best of the best will come down to Michigan and Michigan State.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Markus Howard, Marquette
He had 45 points, including 40 in the second half in a win over Buffalo.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: NC State
The Wolfpack got a big win over Auburn.
COACH OF THE WEEK: John Calipari, Kentucky
He led the Wildcats to a big win over North Carolina.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Mac McClung, Georgetown
He scored 38 points in a win over Arkansas-Little Rock.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Alabama A&M over Tulane
The victory was the first for Alabama A&M (1-11) since winning its finale last season in a 3-28 year.