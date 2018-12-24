Dick Vitale's roundball chatter

Each week I'll talk about the sport I love, college basketball:

• Next August, the Big East will field a team to represent the USA in the Pan Am games. Providence coach Ed Cooley will coach the team.

• North Carolina locked up coach Roy Williams with an extension. He is signed with the Tar Heels through 2028.

• Duke's defense doesn't get enough credit. The youngsters have bought in to playing team defense, communicating and its leads to forced turnovers being converted into fast break points.

• Kansas State suffered a loss as Dean Wade suffered a tendon injury in his foot. He will miss up to eight weeks, a blow to Bruce Weber's team,

• It was the first time since 1975 that Syracuse⁩ lost two straight at home to nonconference opponents after losing 71-59 to Buffalo. Wow, I had a few hairs on my Dome in 1975.

• It is and up-and-down world of college basketball. Look at Georgia Tech. After losing to Gardner Webb by 10 at home, the Yellow Jackets won at Arkansas.

• Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech has worked his way into being a first-round NBA prospect. I was very impressed watching him. He can handle the ball, defend, shoot, rebound.

• Oregon is not the same without diaper dandy Bol Bol, who has missed three straight games with a left foot injury.

• Quade Green, who transferred from Kentucky, has decided to play at Washington. It is a good addition for coach Mike Hopkins.

• I believe others will follow former USC assistant coach Tony Bland, who agreed to a plea deal in the college basketball bribery case.

• No doubt the ⁦Big Ten⁩ is much deeper and better than many anticipated, but it still looks like the best of the best will come down to ⁦Michigan and Michigan State.⁦

Weekly Awards

Each week, I'll give you my weekly awards for the creme de la creme of college hoops:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Markus Howard, Marquette

He had 45 points, including 40 in the second half in a win over Buffalo.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: NC State

The Wolfpack got a big win over Auburn.

COACH OF THE WEEK: John Calipari, Kentucky

He led the Wildcats to a big win over North Carolina.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Mac McClung, Georgetown

He scored 38 points in a win over Arkansas-Little Rock.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Alabama A&M over Tulane

The victory was the first for Alabama A&M (1-11) since winning its finale last season in a 3-28 year.