Dick Vitale's sweet 16 thoughts from 2018-19 college basketball season

It was a great 2018-19 college basketball season with many great moments.

Here is a look back at my sweet 16 memories:

1. Virginia wins national championship

The Cavaliers bounced back after a stunning loss to UMBC in the first round last year. That was the first men's No. 16 vs. No. 1 upset. Tony Bennett's team found ways to win in tough situations against Purdue, Auburn and Texas Tech. The Cavs were down 14 in the first half against Gardner-Webb. Kyle Guy earned MOP honors while Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter also shined.

2. Texas Tech makes great run to Final Four

Chris Beard was my pick as Coach of the Year. The Red Raiders were picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll and unranked in the AP preseason poll. Jarrett Culver raised his game. Matt Mooney was outstanding in the national semifinal against Michigan State. Tariq Owens was a defensive dynamo.

3. Zion Williamson dominates college basketball

He lived up to the hype as Player of the Year in the opinion of most. Unfortunately, Duke lost to Michigan State, falling short of the Final Four.

4. Auburn makes stunning run to Final Four

Beating Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky in three straight games is special. Bruce Pearl's team provided excitement by hitting trifectas, including 17 against the Tar Heels.

5. Michigan State wins Big Ten tournament and goes to Final Four

Tom Izzo made his eighth Final Four. Cassius Winston was the PTPer in the Big Ten.

6. Ja Morant makes noise at Murray State

He made noise, averaging over 20 points per game and 10 assists per game, the first to do that since assists were kept as a stat. He should be a top five NBA draft pick.

7. Chris Clemons and Mike Daum join select company

The two mid-major stars scored their 3,000th point and finished in the top 10 of all-time Division I scorers.

8. Gonzaga has super season

Mark Few's team, led by Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke, was ranked No. 1 for much of the season. The Zags fell to Texas Tech in the Elite 8, though they led the nation in scoring.

9. Chris Mack brings Louisville back

After replacing David Padgett as coach, the Cardinals returned to the NCAA tournament.

10. Markus Howard posts big numbers at Marquette

The guard had three 45-plus point games, including 53 vs. Creighton. He led the Golden Eagles back to the big dance, averaging 25 ppg.

11. Kansas' Big 12 streak snapped

The Jayhawks' run of Big 12 regular-season titles ended at 14 years.

12. UCLA's woes

Steve Alford was let go during the season as the Bruins finished in disappointing fashion.

13. LSU controversy

Coach Will Wade was suspended and eventually reinstated. We will see what's in store for the future as there is still a cloud over the Tigers.

14. Buffalo stays nationally ranked most of the season

Nate Oats had his team ranked for most of the season. CJ Massinburg was a rising star.

15. Coaching carousel spins out of control

It started with Fran Dunphy announcing his retirement from Temple. Alford was let go at UCLA. Oats went from Buffalo to Alabama. Eric Musselman went from Nevada to Arkansas. Buzz Williams left Virginia Tech for Texas A&M. Mike Anderson landed at St. John's. There have been more than 50 changes already.

16. Transfer portal closes in on 700

It has been a revolving door, including players leaving schools after averaging 20 ppg last season. It has become an epidemic.