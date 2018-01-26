2 Joe Montana

QB, San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl XXIV

Montana and the 49ers came about as close to perfection as a team could come during their 55-10 victory over the Denver Broncos, who had led the NFL in points allowed that season. Montana had five touchdown passes on 29 attempts before heading to the sideline for the game's final 11 minutes. During the Bill Walsh-George Seifert era, the 49ers carved up defenses with their short passing game, but the deep ball was also their friend in this game. On throws traveling at least 20 yards past the line of scrimmage, Montana completed 3 of 4 passes for 101 yards and three scores. Jerry Rice caught two of them. John Taylor caught the other. It's tough to beat one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks functioning at his best within one of its greatest offenses.