Brian Reush
The devoted son Brian Reusch
The sisterhood Sylvia Giacomuzzi
and Sue Hendrix
The faithful family The Tounsels
The next generation Mike Schaefer
and Mark Bolier
Do you love your team this much?

ESPN's eight-episode docuseries "We The Fans" is the story of those NFL faithful who just won't quit. It premieres April 11th.

More of we the fans

Brian Reusch Mike Schaefer and Mark Bolier The Tounsels Sylvia Giacomuzzi and Sue Hendrix Aberardo Salinas Anthony DeStefano Ashley Sturdivant Celeste McGuire Greg Severson Josh Napier Keith Orum Kim Van Hyning Reginald Patterson Ryan Muir Skip McCabe Thomas Magiera

About this project

We the Fans is a multiplatform storytelling project about life and love as a football fan. Follow the stories of the Chicago Bears faithful of Section 250 in an eight-episode documentary series, Tuesdays on ESPN from April 11 to May 2 and streaming on WatchESPN. Read more in ESPN the Magazine and tune in for recaps on ESPN Chicago 1000.

They live in different worlds, -but come Sunday they are one, a section of an NFL stadium bound by faith, in their team and each other.
Their stories are -your stories.

