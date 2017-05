“You've always been the most kind, loving, passionate, hardest working person I've ever known. You never lied to us, you never made us think it would be easy and you never let us make excuses. It wasn't until I became an adult that I could truly understand and appreciate all the sacrifices that you made and all the work that you and Dad put in just to give us boys every opportunity to be successful. ”

Michael Starghill for ESPN, Courtesy Watt Family