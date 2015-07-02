Illustration by Alexander Wells

Way back in the summer of 2015, Conor throws the first jab

CONOR McGREGOR "I would box him if the opportunity arose." On "Conan" about a possible fight with Floyd Mayweather

FLOYD MAYWEATHER "They say he talk a lot of trash and people praise him for it, but when I did it, they say I'm cocky and arrogant." To FightHype.com on Conor's relationship with the media Noel Vasquez/GC Images

CONOR McGREGOR "Don't ever bring race into my success again." Responding via Facebook on claims of unequal treatment Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Just as interests peaked early last year, Conor threatened to bow out of the fight scene altogether.

CONOR McGREGOR "I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later." Via Twitter RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Less than a month later, a flurry of rumors swirl into possible negotiations.

The Sun of the U.K. reports Floyd and Conor on the verge of agreeing to a billion dollar megafight. DANA WHITE "It's not true, it's just a tabloid story." UFC's President in regards to The Sun's report Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

CONOR McGREGOR "MMA vs. Boxing." Via Twitter

FLOYD MAYWEATHER "The rumors y'all been hearing (are) the rumors I started." Floyd Mayweather to ESPN in Las Vegas ahead of the Canelo-Khan fight Patrick Smith/Getty Images

FLOYD MAYWEATHER "Hopefully we can make the fight happen. He's no pushover." Showtime Sports

CONOR McGREGOR "He needs me." on ESPN's Sunday Conversation ESPN

By mid-2016, many fans remain skeptical as news surrounding a bout seems split.

Conor fined $150,000 for UFC 202 bottle-throwing incident, putting a possible fight in jeopardy with Nevada State Athletic Commission (NASC). Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor receives a boxing license in California.

On ESPN's First Take Floyd claims that he responded to Conor's demand of a $100 million with a counteroffer: $15 million and a cut of the pay-per-view. Melissa Rawlins/ESPN Images

Dana White makes Floyd and Conor an offer of $25 million each. Offer immediately turned down by Floyd.

STEPHEN A. SMITH "We're getting very, very close." on ESPN's First Take after a run-in with Floyd at an Oklahoma Thunder home game ESPN

NSAC willing to grant Conor a boxing license in order to keep a possible fight in Las Vegas despite the incident on Aug 17. FLOYD MAYWEATHER "There hasn't been any deal made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighter." Via Instagram

First betting lines come out for the fight. Floyd opens as 25-1 favorite against Conor.

By spring of 2017, Floyd turns to the media to get negotiations off the ropes.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER "Sign the paper. You said you were boss, just sign the paper and let's make it happen." Floyd to ESPN about a supposed offer to Conor ESPN

FLOYD MAYWEATHER "I'm coming out of retirement just to fight Conor McGregor... Let's fight in June." To an audience on his "Undefeated" tour Dan Mullan/Getty Images

A week later, Dana steps right up into the media circus.

DANA WHITE "I do think it's going to happen... There's so much money involved, I just don't see how it doesn't happen." On "Conan"

CONOR McGREGOR "I am boxing!" Screaming at ESPN Boxing writer Dan Rafael after the Michael Conlan fight at MSG ESPN

Conor's fine downgraded to $25,000 and 25 hours of community service. He should now be cleared to apply for a Nevada boxing license.

CONOR McGREGOR "...Join me in the preparation of my next fight being announced very soon." Via Instagram

DANA WHITE "...If the fight sells as well as I think it can, Floyd makes a little north of $100 (million) and Conor makes $75." On The Herd about ongoing negotiations Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

CONOR McGREGOR "Floyd may crap his jocks after all and if so I will go back to true fighting or just pick another boxer like Manny or something." Via Instagram

The Westgate SuperBook narrows the betting lines to McGregor +700 and Mayweather -900.

In May, the pieces start to fall into place.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER "As soon as they say let's sign on the dotted line, then it's time to go to training camp." To Stephen A. Smith

Dana White and McGregor agree to new terms for a boxing match with Mayweather. Both sides plan to meet and finalize the following week. CONOR McGREGOR "I now, at 28 years of age, have my eyes firmly set on the 'highest paid fighter' and 'highest earning athlete' accolades." Via Instagram

CONOR McGREGOR "More Solid work today. Sign your end Floyd or you are just a mouth." Via Twitter