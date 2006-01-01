"It's one thing to celebrate, another to not respect the opponent. I think there are many ways to celebrate and express your emotions without disrespecting the opposite team or baseball or a culture that isn't accustomed to that. Today you see many things you didn't see before thanks to social media. Before, they celebrated the same way and immediately received a message from a veteran telling you not to do it so much and that one has to earn that, to earn enough respect to celebrate without offending anyone. But today it's another baseball. People have to understand we're living in another era. Today there are many young players who want to stand out and to celebrate." Miguel Cabrera, Tigers, Venezuela