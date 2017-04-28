Previous Next Click to zoom out — see more — see less
Every body
has a story
Every body has a story
Athletes
Covers
Videos
Get ESPN The Magazine and become an ESPN Insider! Discover More
See the Body Photo Archive Discover More
A.J.
Andrews A.J. Andrews Softball Age 24 See Athlete Outfielder, Akron Racers, 2016 Gold Glove recipient
Andrews A.J. Andrews Softball Age 24 See Athlete Outfielder, Akron Racers, 2016 Gold Glove recipient
A.J. Andrews:
"If I don't get dirty during a game, I don't feel like I've done my job."Read the full interview
Photographs by Peter Hapak Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
Javier
Baez Javier Baez Baseball Age 24 See Athlete Second baseman, Chicago Cubs, 2016 World Series champion, 2016 NLCS co-MVP
Baez Javier Baez Baseball Age 24 See Athlete Second baseman, Chicago Cubs, 2016 World Series champion, 2016 NLCS co-MVP
Javier Baez:
"Almost no one knows this, but I'm a lefty. Being able to use both hands helps me with my tagging."Read the full interview
Photographs by Dylan Coulter Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
Julian
Edelman Julian Edelman Football Age 31 See Athlete Wide receiver, New England Patriots, Two-time Super Bowl champion
Edelman Julian Edelman Football Age 31 See Athlete Wide receiver, New England Patriots, Two-time Super Bowl champion
Julian Edelman:
"I'd go in my dad's room crying and be like, 'Pops, when am I going to grow? I'm sick of being short.'"Read the full interview
Photographs by Peggy Sirota Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
Ezekiel
Elliott Ezekiel Elliott Football Age 21 See Athlete Running back, Dallas Cowboys, 2016 Pro Bowler
Elliott Ezekiel Elliott Football Age 21 See Athlete Running back, Dallas Cowboys, 2016 Pro Bowler
Ezekiel Elliott:
"Every time I step onto the field, I try to out-physical my opponent. I want them to tap out by the end of the game."Read the full interview
Photographs by Kwaku Alston Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
Kirstie
Ennis Kirstie Ennis Adaptive sports Age 26 See Athlete Adaptive snowboarder / mountaineer, Retired Marine Corps sergeant
Ennis Kirstie Ennis Adaptive sports Age 26 See Athlete Adaptive snowboarder / mountaineer, Retired Marine Corps sergeant
Kirstie Ennis:
"I attribute sports to who I am today. Rolling that into my recovery -- that's what saved me."Read the full interview
Photographs by Peter Yang Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
Julie &
Zach Ertz Julie & Zach Ertz Soccer / Football Ages 25, 26 See Athletes Defender, Chicago Red Stars & USWNT (Julie), Tight end, Philadelphia Eagles (Zach)
Zach Ertz Julie & Zach Ertz Soccer / Football Ages 25, 26 See Athletes Defender, Chicago Red Stars & USWNT (Julie), Tight end, Philadelphia Eagles (Zach)
Zach Ertz:
"I love watching Julie play. To see that hard work pay off is satisfying to me too."Read the full interview
Photographs by Carlos Serrao Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
Malakai
Fekitoa Malakai Fekitoa Rugby Age 25 See Athlete Center, New Zealand All Blacks
Fekitoa Malakai Fekitoa Rugby Age 25 See Athlete Center, New Zealand All Blacks
Malakai Fekitoa:
"It could have been easy to just be lazy and say, 'I can't play because of my leg.' But instead I did the opposite."Read the full interview
Photographs by Benedict Evans Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
Gus
Kenworthy Gus Kenworthy Freeskiing Age 25 See Athlete Freeskiier, Olympic silver medalist
Kenworthy Gus Kenworthy Freeskiing Age 25 See Athlete Freeskiier, Olympic silver medalist
Gus Kenworthy:
"I think my mental edge comes from me being in the closet for so much of my life."Read the full interview
Photographs by Benjamin Lowy Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
Nneka
Ogwumike Nneka Ogwumike Basketball Age 27 See Athlete Power forward, Los Angeles Sparks, 2016 WNBA MVP
Ogwumike Nneka Ogwumike Basketball Age 27 See Athlete Power forward, Los Angeles Sparks, 2016 WNBA MVP
Nneka Ogwumike:
"Doughnuts are my kryptonite. I will eat a dozen doughnuts in one sitting, easy."Read the full interview
Photographs by Mark Williams & Sara Hirakawa Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
Isaiah
Thomas Isaiah Thomas Basketball Age 28 See Athlete Guard, Boston Celtics, Two-time NBA All-Star
Thomas Isaiah Thomas Basketball Age 28 See Athlete Guard, Boston Celtics, Two-time NBA All-Star
Isaiah Thomas:
"Being the smallest guy on the court has actually been to my advantage."Read the full interview
Photographs by Walter Iooss Behind the scenes by Mahala Gaylord
Joe Thornton
& Brent
Burns Joe Thornton
& Brent Burns Joe Thornton & Brent Burns Hockey Ages 37, 32 See Athletes Defenseman, Center, 2016-17 San Jose Sharks
& Brent
Burns Joe Thornton
& Brent Burns Joe Thornton & Brent Burns Hockey Ages 37, 32 See Athletes Defenseman, Center, 2016-17 San Jose Sharks
Brent Burns:
"Joe is the most comfortable naked. Me? I just got back from 10 days at Disney eating funnel cakes and ice cream with my kids."Read the full interview
Photographs by Ramona Rosales Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
U.S. Women's
National Hockey
Team U.S. Women's
National Hockey Team U.S. Women's National Hockey Team Hockey See Athletes 2014 Olympic silver medalists, 2017 world championship gold medalists
National Hockey
Team U.S. Women's
National Hockey Team U.S. Women's National Hockey Team Hockey See Athletes 2014 Olympic silver medalists, 2017 world championship gold medalists
The Team
KACEY BELLAMY Defenseman, age 30 (first from left)
JOCELYNE LAMOUREUX-DAVIDSON Forward, age 28 (second from left)
ALEX RIGSBY Goaltender, age 25 (third from left)
MEGHAN DUGGAN Forward, age 29 (center)
BRIANNA DECKER Forward, captain, age 26 (first from right)
MONIQUE LAMOUREUX-MORANDO Defenseman, age 28 (second from right)
Meghan Duggan:
"It's an incredible time to be a female athlete. It's a powerful movement. I'm proud to be a part of it."Read the full interview
Photographs by Joe Pugliese Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
Ashley
Wagner Ashley Wagner Figure skating Age 26 See Athlete Olympic bronze medalist
Wagner Ashley Wagner Figure skating Age 26 See Athlete Olympic bronze medalist
Ashley Wagner:
"I have suffered about five concussions. That moment when you don't know if your season is going to be possible is terrifying."Read the full interview
Photographs by Silja Magg Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
Michelle
Waterson Michelle Waterson MMA Age 31 See Athlete UFC Strawweight
Waterson Michelle Waterson MMA Age 31 See Athlete UFC Strawweight
Michelle Waterson:
"On a scale of 1 to 10, any pain I've taken in the ring would rank a 6, and childbirth is a 10."Read the full interview
Photographs by Mark Seliger Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
Novlene
Williams-
Mills Novlene
Williams-Mills Novlene Williams-Mills Track and field Age 35 See Athlete Four-time Olympic medalist (Team Jamaica)
Williams-
Mills Novlene
Williams-Mills Novlene Williams-Mills Track and field Age 35 See Athlete Four-time Olympic medalist (Team Jamaica)
Novlene Williams-Mills:
"Cancer just wants to take control of everything. It didn't ask permission."Read the full interview
Photographs by Marcus Smith Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
Caroline
Wozniacki Caroline Wozniacki Tennis Age 26 See Athlete 2016 U.S. Open semifinalist
Wozniacki Caroline Wozniacki Tennis Age 26 See Athlete 2016 U.S. Open semifinalist
Caroline Wozniacki:
"If I don't look like a supermodel on the runway, that's OK because I look good in my own way."Read the full interview
Photographs by Dewey Nicks Behind the scenes by Eric Lutzens
">