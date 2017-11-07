Sweat was still dripping from Canelo Alvarez's forehead after his unanimous, but less than thrilling, decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez in May. During a postfight interview at center ring, the barely-panting former champion threw down his next challenge: "Golovkin, you are next, my friend!" On cue, the current champion, Gennady Golovkin, entered the ring as his highlight real played above. The promotional tour for the Canelo vs. Golovkin "Supremacy" battle had begun.

Golovkin is from Kazakhstan but promises a true Mexican-style fight and a "big drama show" against Canelo, the Mexican native in a fight Oscar De La Hoya has had in the works for a long time. Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady "GGG" Golovkin will take place on Sept. 16 for the unified middleweight title in Las Vegas.

The promotional tour, filled with glamour and the mundane, happened in late June, with De La Hoya, Canelo and Golovkin embarking on an international trip with stops in London, New York, Los Angeles and ESPN in Bristol, Connecticut. Each team flew in its own private jets and had its own caravan of luxury, black SUVs. But even in this line of work, there is much tedium on the road to Supremacy.