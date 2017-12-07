All Rise! Behind the scenes with All-Star Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge was the biggest story at the 2017 MLB All-Star Game. Literally.

The New York Yankees' rookie right fielder -- who, at 6-foot-7, 282 pounds, towered above baseball's best -- stole the spotlight in Miami on Monday night, effortlessly slugging his way to a Home Run Derby title.

And though he went 0-for-3 in the big game on Tuesday, it did little to diminish the 25-year-old first-time All-Star. Judge came into the game with 30 first-half home runs, cranked 47 more in the Derby, and was called the kind of player "who can become the face of the game" by none other than MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Not bad for 48 hours in South Beach.

So what was it like to be Aaron Judge? We were there to capture it.