ESPN

All Rise! Behind the scenes with All-Star Aaron Judge

No one was more massive at the Midsummer Classic than the Yankees' 6-foot-7, 282-pound rookie sensation. We got an all-access look at the Home Run Derby champion.

MLB
by Photography by Rob TringaliIntro by Matt Marrone

Aaron Judge was the biggest story at the 2017 MLB All-Star Game. Literally.

The New York Yankees' rookie right fielder -- who, at 6-foot-7, 282 pounds, towered above baseball's best -- stole the spotlight in Miami on Monday night, effortlessly slugging his way to a Home Run Derby title.

And though he went 0-for-3 in the big game on Tuesday, it did little to diminish the 25-year-old first-time All-Star. Judge came into the game with 30 first-half home runs, cranked 47 more in the Derby, and was called the kind of player "who can become the face of the game" by none other than MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Not bad for 48 hours in South Beach.

So what was it like to be Aaron Judge? We were there to capture it.

Aaron Judge, the No. 2 seed behind defending champion Giancarlo Stanton, looks over his shoulder as he walks into the locker room prior to the 2017 Home Run Derby.

From the Bronx to Miami, Judge has developed plenty of poise with the press. Here, he's all smiles during a news conference at Marlins Park.

After putting on his American League Home Run Derby uniform for the first time, Judge settles in for a portrait session with MLB photographer Alex Trautwig.

Judge is met by the media as he makes his way up the stairs for pre-Derby warmups.

Yankees fans -- wearing pinstriped jerseys and judge's wigs -- hold up "All Rise" signs as Judge gets set for the Home Run Derby.

Judge watches as one of his 23 first-round homers towers across Marlins Park.

More fans dressed up as judges sit in the left-field stands, hoping to catch one of Judge's monstrous home runs.

Francisco Lindor (right) and other members of the American League All-Star squad celebrate a mammoth blast by Judge en route to his Home Run Derby victory.

Even Big Papi looks up to Aaron Judge! Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz finds time to chat with the rookie before the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Judge, about to make his first Midsummer Classic appearance, gets some advice from former Yankee and 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez.

Quick, which one of these guys is Aaron Judge? The rookie right fielder certainly stands out during pregame player introductions.

The All-Star Game is a time to put divisional rivalries aside. Running out to the field for the first inning, Judge shares a laugh with Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts.

Over here! Fans hold out their gloves as Judge throws a practice ball into the stands between innings.

After a 2-1 American League victory, Judge takes time to sign autographs on his way out of Marlins Park.

More Stories