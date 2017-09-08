Twenty years ago, John Terry had a very specific role at Chelsea. Back then the Blues, who now enjoy the luxurious facilities at Cobham training centre, were based out in the badlands of Harlington, near Heathrow Airport, and their players had to make do with rather spartan conditions. In winter, the toilets would become so cold that the most basic of human functions became a trial by ordeal. And so it was that young Terry would drop his shorts for the greater good and, one by one, warm up the porcelain thrones for more important bottoms.

But now Terry has gone and a new age begins for Chelsea. Football has changed. There will be no more pan-warming for future stars of the game. And it does feel as though a new era of Premier League football is beginning.

We have lost Frank Lampard and we have lost Steven Gerrard. We have lost the last of Arsenal's Invincibles. Manchester United's "Class of 1992" are long gone. The stars of the past decade are all retiring or slipping away in their droves. Even Wayne Rooney, always the youngest of that group, is on his way, still in the division with Everton but with no small amount of sentimentality. His time as one of the league's most influential players seems to have passed.

Indeed, wherever you look in the Premier League this summer, the brightest lights are blinking out, ready to be replaced. Diego Costa's summertime dance of defiance in Brazil is a subtle clue that he'll be off soon too. At Man United, there is a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-shaped hole to go with the Rooney-sized abyss in the dressing room.

Man City stalwart Pablo Zabaleta, who joined the club the day before Sheikh Mansour's transformative takeover, will now see out his career at West Ham. Arsenal's Olivier Giroud has led the line for half a decade but seems likely to do so no longer. Even that most timeless of Premier League talismans, Peter Crouch, is strongly rumoured to be ready for a move down the food chain.

In their place, another wave of Premier League stars stand ready. Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva are the pick of the bunch at Manchester City, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are ready to shine at Manchester United. Record signing Alexandre Lacazette might be the the difference for Arsenal while homegrown Harry Kane and precocious Dele Alli lead the way for Spurs. Alvaro Morata will spearhead Chelsea's title defence, and Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will try to end Liverpool's trophy drought.

This is the new generation of the no-expense-spared Premier League superstar, its recruitment funded by lavish television deals.