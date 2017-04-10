METHODOLOGY

The Fan Happiness Index is built from these six categories:

Program power: Combination of strength of records from 2012-2016 and current FPI compared to recent history.

Rivalry dominance: Combination of wins above expectation over rivals in past five seasons and how a team's FPI compares to its rivals'.

Coaching stability: How close a coach is to being fired, based on Phil Steele's coaching stability rankings.

Recruiting trend: Difference in percentage of five-, four- and three-star recruits in current class vs. expectation.

Revenue growth: Difference between revenue earned in 2016 season relative to 2012-2015 average. Data derived from U.S. Department of Education Equity in Athletics Database.

Twitter buzz: Percentage of tweets from fans that are positive, based on social media sentiment analysis.