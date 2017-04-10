ESPN

RANKING CFB FAN HAPPINESS

Introducing the Fan Happiness Index, which uses data to gauge the fan sentiment at 128 FBS programs.

Methodology+

METHODOLOGY

The Fan Happiness Index is built from these six categories:

Program power: Combination of strength of records from 2012-2016 and current FPI compared to recent history.

Rivalry dominance: Combination of wins above expectation over rivals in past five seasons and how a team's FPI compares to its rivals'.

Coaching stability: How close a coach is to being fired, based on Phil Steele's coaching stability rankings.

Recruiting trend: Difference in percentage of five-, four- and three-star recruits in current class vs. expectation.

Revenue growth: Difference between revenue earned in 2016 season relative to 2012-2015 average. Data derived from U.S. Department of Education Equity in Athletics Database.

Twitter buzz: Percentage of tweets from fans that are positive, based on social media sentiment analysis.
  • Rank
  • A-Z
  • {{team.rank}} {{team.name}}

    • Index created by Tiffany Kelly. Blurbs by Seth Walder and Tiffany Kelly. Animations by James Boorman. Research by ESPN Stats & Information.
    {{activeTeam.rank}} {{activeTeam.name}}
    {{getPhrase(activeTeam.rank)}}

    {{activeTeam.blurb}}

    • {{stat.name}}
      {{stat.percentage}}
    {{team.rank}} {{team.name}}
    {{getPhrase(team.rank)}}

    {{team.blurb}}

    • {{stat.name}}
      {{stat.percentage}}

    More Stories