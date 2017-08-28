Custom font by Michael Brandon Myers

Photos from Getty images, Associated Press, Sportswire, and USA TODAY Sports

previous next

We asked a panel of 53 NFL experts from ESPN to rate NFL players based on how good they will be in 2017 . We asked them to not emphasize past performance or positional value, only greatness. A rating of 100 implies the player will have an all-time great 2017 season, while 90 denotes an All-Pro-level performance and 80 translates to a very good (if not elite) campaign.

Tom Brady QB Patriots AVG. Rating: 95.57 2016 Rank: 6 Brady turned 40 this offseason, but he shows no signs of slowing down. In 2016, he posted the lowest interception rate of his career (0.5 percent), his second-highest completion percentage (67.4) and third-best yards-per-attempt figure (8.2). With the Patriots again loaded on offense, expect more of the same from Brady in 2017. — Mike Reiss

Aaron Rodgers QB Packers AVG. Rating: 95.17 2016 Rank: 2 Brett Favre may have said it best recently when asked about Rodgers: “He moves around as well as anyone in the game right now.” Just look at the film from the Packers’ playoff game against the Cowboys, when Rodgers hit Jared Cook to set up the game-winning FG. That play shows way more about Rodgers than any stat ever could. — Rob Demovsky

Aaron Donald DL Rams AVG. Rating: 95.09 2016 Rank: 8 With a quick first step and lightning-fast hands, Donald creates chaos between the tackles like few ever have. His 28 sacks over the past three years are four more than any other defensive tackle in the game, even while facing constant double- and triple-teams. The Rams will miss Donald’s every-down disruption if his holdout spills into the regular season. — Alden Gonzalez

Von Miller OLB Broncos AVG. Rating: 95.06 2016 Rank: 5 Everybody sees the elite pass-rush skills (73.5 sacks in 88 games), but Miller has steadily become one of the league’s best every-down players. He can hold the edge against the run, cover tight ends in space, and, of course, get after the quarterback with a rare combination of flexibility, speed and power. — Jeff Legwold

Antonio Brown WR Steelers AVG. Rating: 94.89 2016 Rank: 4 Brown’s consistency is his hallmark: He’s had four consecutive 100-catch seasons (a fifth would be an NFL record), scoring 54 TDs in that span. Brown’s 2017 training camp was so good that coach Mike Tomlin was jokingly unimpressed by a one-handed catch: “Show me some new [stuff],” Tomlin said. “Catch it with no hands.” — Jeremy Fowler

Julio Jones WR Falcons AVG. Rating: 94.21 2016 Rank: 9 Jones was voted the league’s best wide receiver by his peers in a poll conducted by the NFL Network. He’s virtually unstoppable with his blazing speed, freakish athleticism, strong hands and the ability to go up and get the ball in traffic. He’ll be looking for his fourth consecutive season with at least 1,400 receiving yards. If Jones remains healthy for all 16 games, an NFL record of 2,000 yards is reachable. — Vaughn McClure

Khalil Mack DE Raiders AVG. Rating: 94.11 2016 Rank: 11 The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year had an eight-game sack streak and a pick-six last season, despite many holds against him going uncalled. Perhaps Mack will start getting those calls now that he’s been named a first-team All-Pro in consecutive seasons (26 sacks and seven forced fumbles since 2015). — Paul Gutierrez

Le’Veon Bell RB Steelers AVG. Rating: 92.25 2016 Rank: 31 No NFL player in history has averaged more scrimmage yards per game through four seasons than Bell’s 128.7. And his 157 yards per game last year ranks third all-time for a running back in a season. Bell can function as both a No. 2 receiver (6.3 catches per game in 2016) and a bell-cow back (1,172 rushing yards on 220 carries over his final eight games last season). — Jeremy Fowler

Odell Beckham Jr. WR Giants AVG. Rating: 91.92 2016 Rank: 13 Beckham is the only receiver in NFL history to record at least 80 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 or more touchdowns in each of his first three professional seasons. Brandon Marshall set the bar high for his new teammate, saying, “Odell is probably the best player in the NFL. ... He’s not even a superstar, he’s a rock star.” — Jordan Raanan

J.J. Watt DE Texans AVG. Rating: 91.49 2016 Rank: 1 Even after playing in only three games last season, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year leads the league with 76 sacks since entering the league in 2011. Watt, who finished atop this ranking each of the past two seasons, will return to the field with plenty of hype after having two back surgeries in 2016. — Sarah Barshop

Rob Gronkowski TE Patriots AVG. Rating: 90.75 2016 Rank: 3 Gronkowski has caught 67 touchdowns from Tom Brady, the second-highest total for any QB/TE combo in NFL history, behind Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates (84). Health issues have followed Gronkowski throughout his career -- he played just eight games in 2016 due to a back injury -- but his receiving and blocking talents make him one of a kind. — Mike Reiss

Luke Kuechly MLB Panthers AVG. Rating: 90.66 2016 Rank: 7 Quarterback Cam Newton calls Kuechly “Captain America,” which pretty much sums up what the Boston College product is all about. He’s superhero material for the Panthers, although concussions have been his kryptonite the past two seasons. But when healthy there isn’t a better middle linebacker in the NFL. In his five-year career, Kuechly has won Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year, while being named a first-team All-Pro on three separate occasions. — David Newton

David Johnson RB Cardinals AVG. Rating: 90.38 2016 Rank: NR Johnson led the NFL in yards from scrimmage last season with 2,118, gaining 100-plus in each of his first 15 games. He also came within 121 yards of becoming the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. It took Johnson, a 2015 third-round pick, just two seasons to become one of the league’s best running backs, receiving All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods last year. — Josh Weinfuss

Patrick Peterson CB Cardinals AVG. Rating: 90.37 2016 Rank: 16 The No. 5 overall pick in 2011, Peterson has blossomed into a true shutdown cornerback. He led the NFL in most coverage snaps per target with 8.5, according to Pro Football Focus. Perhaps more impressive, he did this while covering No. 1 wide receivers more frequently than any other cornerback (259 coverage snaps). — Josh Weinfuss

Zack Martin OG Cowboys AVG. Rating: 90.34 2016 Rank: 34 Martin has yet to miss a start in his three-year career, getting two first-team All-Pro nods and three Pro Bowl trips along the way. Our experts ranked Martin as the league’s top offensive lineman, and the Cowboys would like to sign the 26-year-old to a long-term deal this summer. — Todd Archer

Joe Thomas OT Browns AVG. Rating: 90.15 2016 Rank: 17 Thomas is the only offensive lineman and the fifth player in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons. Thomas has played at a Hall of Fame level while not missing a single play since he was drafted to a team that has been bad for years. He begins 2017 with a streak of 9,934 consecutive snaps. — Pat McManamon

Eric Berry SS Chiefs AVG. Rating: 90.13 2016 Rank: T-23 To show the value of Berry’s big plays, more than half of his interception return yardage last season came in the fourth quarter, when the Chiefs really needed it. That doesn’t even count his fourth-period interception on Atlanta’s two-point try, which Berry returned for a game-winning score. But Berry’s value to the Chiefs goes well beyond big plays or even his steady every-down presence: He’s the team’s unquestioned locker room leader. — Adam Teicher

Earl Thomas FS Seahawks AVG. Rating: 89.96 2016 Rank: 15 Without Thomas on the field last season, the Seahawks allowed 12 passing touchdowns with one interception. With Thomas, they gave up seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions. His range in the deep middle of the field makes the defense go, and Thomas is excellent against the run, as well. At 28, he’s on the path to eventually become a Hall of Famer. — Sheil Kapadia

Tyron Smith OT Cowboys AVG. Rating: 89.85 2016 Rank: 20 Smith is entering his seventh season but amazingly he is still just 26. He has missed just four games in his career, though three of those came last season as he battled back and knee issues. With long arms and quick feet, Smith has solidified his standing as one of the NFL’s best left tackles. — Todd Archer

Ezekiel Elliott RB Cowboys AVG. Rating: 89.23 2016 Rank: NR Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards as a rookie, 318 more than the next-closest back. He accounted for 102 first downs, second to the Cardinals’ David Johnson, including a league-high 91 rushing. His full value will be seen during his six-game suspension (pending appeal) to start the season. — Todd Archer

Travis Kelce TE Chiefs AVG. Rating: 89.06 2016 Rank: 69 Kelce may be listed as a tight end, but it’s time to stop thinking of him as one. He caught only 19 of his 87 passes last season from a traditional TE alignment, compared with 66 when split out as a wide receiver. Kelce is 260 pounds but runs like a wideout, making him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses. The challenge for Kelce in 2017? Score more touchdowns. He had just four last season after five in both 2014 and 2015. — Adam Teicher

A.J. Green WR Bengals AVG. Rating: 88.64 2016 Rank: 19 Green was on pace for his sixth straight 1,000-yard season before a hamstring injury ended his 2016 campaign early. He’s back to 100 percent now and says he’s in the best shape of his career. That’s bad news for opposing defenses: Green averaged 96.4 yards per game in the first 11 weeks of 2016, second to only Julio Jones. — Katherine Terrell

Matt Ryan QB Falcons AVG. Rating: 88.49 2016 Rank: NR The reigning MVP enters 2017 with a chance to reach 4,000 passing yards for the seventh consecutive season. He has thrown for 200-plus yards in an NFL-record 55 straight games (and counting). And his 145 touchdown passes since 2012 rank fifth behind only Drew Brees (184), Aaron Rodgers (165), Tom Brady (156) and Philip Rivers (151). — Vaughn McClure

Travis Frederick OC Cowboys AVG. Rating: 88.47 2016 Rank: 60 Frederick, who has not given up a sack since 2014, is considered the best center in the game by most folks in the league, an opinion our panel shares. He helps make the calls up front, can get to the second level as a run-blocker and holds up well in pass protection. — Todd Archer

Richard Sherman CB Seahawks AVG. Rating: 88.32 2016 Rank: 14 Sherman has 30 interceptions since entering the league in 2011, tops in the NFL and 10 more than any other cornerback. Sherman had a tumultuous offseason as Seattle put him on the trading block, but he’s back with the team for another season. He made his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl last season, and the Seahawks are counting on Sherman to perform at a Pro Bowl level once again in 2017. — Sheil Kapadia

Ndamukong Suh DT Dolphins AVG. Rating: 88.06 2016 Rank: 25 Since 2015, Suh leads all defensive tackles in snaps (1,838) and batted passes (11), while finishing second in tackles (133) and tackles for loss (38). He hasn’t missed a regular-season start since the 2011 season. — James Walker

Joey Bosa DE Chargers AVG. Rating: 87.92 2016 Rank: NR The Ohio State product enters his second season with sky-high expectations after compiling 10.5 sacks in a 12-game rookie campaign. Bosa moves back to his more natural DE position in the Chargers’ 4-3 scheme, which means more opportunities to rush the passer. “He’s got Hall of Fame potential,” said Bosa’s teammate, safety Dwight Lowery. “Just his size and physical attributes, he can be as good as he wants to be.” — Eric D. Williams

Marcus Peters CB Chiefs AVG. Rating: 87.55 2016 Rank: 80 The Chiefs had six interceptions in 2014, the year before they drafted Peters. They’ve compiled 40 in the two seasons since, which ranks second in the NFL. Peters isn’t responsible for the entire uptick, of course, but he’s had 14 picks in his two NFL seasons and has been a catalyst in Kansas City’s defensive turnaround. Peters anticipates routes well and breaks on the ball like few cornerbacks. After he was targeted often as a rookie, opponents threw his way far fewer times last season. — Adam Teicher

Landon Collins SS Giants AVG. Rating: 87.55 2016 Rank: NR Collins made a massive leap in his second pro season, from liability to All-Pro playmaker. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins described Collins as "contact-crazy." That’s one way to put it for a safety who does most of his damage near the line of scrimmage. Collins became the only player in NFL history to record at least 100 solo tackles, four sacks, five interceptions and 13 passes defended in a single season. It didn’t take long for Collins to become one of the league’s best safeties. — Jordan Raanan

Drew Brees QB Saints AVG. Rating: 87.36 2016 Rank: 39 This feels too low for Brees, who’s coming off his best season in five years and just led the NFL in passing yards for the seventh time with 5,208. He is now 5,830 yards away from breaking Peyton Manning’s all-time record of 71,490, which should come early in 2018, with other records (career TD passes and completion percentage) on the horizon. Two theories for why Brees didn’t rank higher: (1) He’s 38 years old, and a drop-off seems somewhat inevitable, and (2) he has been out of the playoff spotlight for three consecutive years as the Saints have finished 7-9. — Mike Triplett

Alex Mack OC Falcons AVG. Rating: 87.28 2016 Rank: 59 Mack instantly improved Atlanta’s line in his first season with the Falcons, directing traffic up front while helping to keep MVP Matt Ryan upright. Mack also showed the ability to get to the second level and push around defenders in the Falcons’ zone-blocking scheme. He played in the Super Bowl with a hairline fracture in his left fibula, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Mack is back healthy going into 2017. — Vaughn McClure

Bobby Wagner MLB Seahawks AVG. Rating: 87.19 2016 Rank: 52 Wagner led the NFL with 167 tackles last season, but his impact goes well beyond the numbers. He’s responsible for getting everyone lined up properly before the snap and being the leader of the Seahawks’ front seven. Wagner may not receive as much attention as some of his teammates, but he’s one of the most valuable players on the team. — Sheil Kapadia

Chris Harris Jr. CB Broncos AVG. Rating: 87.13 2016 Rank: 44 Harris maintains his elite cover skills no matter where he’s lining up: outside of the numbers, in the slot, left side of the formation, right side of the formation. The Broncos have even used him at safety at times because of his knowledge of the defense. And beyond the athleticism required to do all of that, Harris still plays with the edge of a guy who made the roster as an undrafted rookie in 2011. — Jeff Legwold

Gerald McCoy DT Buccaneers AVG. Rating: 87.02 2016 Rank: 33 Coach Dirk Koetter said it best in describing the Bucs’ five-time Pro-Bowler: “The guy who dominates practice every day is Gerald McCoy. You can’t block that guy. You think he’s offsides, [but] I’m sitting up there clicking the tape back 20 times. The guy’s got the best get-off. He’s tough to stop. He wrecks half of practice.” McCoy has more sacks since 2013 (33.5) than any other defensive tackle. — Jenna Laine

Aqib Talib CB Broncos AVG. Rating: 86.98 2016 Rank: 53 Beneath Talib’s brash and often rapid-fire on-field chatter beats the heart of an old-school player who consistently helps the Broncos’ defense play every practice like a game. Talib is nimble in coverage, with the length to frustrate receivers. His film study consistently puts him in the right position, and he has capitalized with nine career pick-sixes in the regular season. — Jeff Legwold

Marshal Yanda OG Ravens AVG. Rating: 86.66 2016 Rank: 38 Yanda didn’t allow a sack or QB hit in 2016 despite playing with one healthy arm for most of the season. He played six games at right guard before suffering a left shoulder injury. Yanda then suggested a move to left guard, a position he had never previously played in the NFL, because he felt he could be more effective there with the injury. As GM Ozzie Newsome said, "Marshal Yanda is not only a staple of our offensive line but also a staple of our entire team." — Jamison Hensley

Kelechi Osemele OG Raiders AVG. Rating: 86.28 2016 Rank: 83 Osemele may be one of the Raiders’ more gregarious players off the field, but on it, the All-Pro guard is downright nasty. “He put some teeth into [our] whole offensive mentality,” said GM Reggie McKenzie. And it seems Osemele is finally getting the recognition he deserves: He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2016. — Paul Gutierrez

Trent Williams OT Redskins AVG. Rating: 86.19 2016 Rank: 54 Thanks to his athleticism, and his work the past several offseasons, Williams continues to play at a high level. He has made five consecutive Pro Bowls, providing steady protection for his QB’s blind side. At 29, Williams remains in his prime and is largely considered the best player on Washington’s roster. — John Keim

Ben Roethlisberger QB Steelers AVG. Rating: 86.15 2016 Rank: 18 Over the past two seasons, Roethlisberger has averaged nearly 300 yards passing per game and has cut his sack total in half to just 37. He’s still capable of the Big Ben improv plays but relies more on dropping back and making the right reads. “As good a thrower as I’ve ever seen,” said offensive coordinator Todd Haley, citing strength, touch and feel. With the weapons around him, Roethlisberger has an outside chance at his first 5,000-yard season. — Jeremy Fowler

Kam Chancellor SS Seahawks AVG. Rating: 86.09 2016 Rank: 36 Chancellor -- who has had eight interceptions and four forced fumbles over the past four seasons -- inked a three-year extension and will be under contract with the Seahawks through 2020. “He’s an incredible leader on this team,” said cornerback Richard Sherman. ”He does more, probably double the things that he gets credit for.” The Seahawks’ defense is filled with volatile personalities, but Chancellor provides a key calming influence. — Sheil Kapadia

Geno Atkins DT Bengals AVG. Rating: 85.75 2016 Rank: 28 One of the NFL’s best pass-rushing defensive tackles, Atkins has compiled 20 total sacks his past two seasons. Despite the Bengals’ down year in 2016, Atkins remains a steady force, having missed just seven games to injury in his seven NFL seasons. — Katherine Terrell

Amari Cooper WR Raiders AVG. Rating: 85.68 2016 Rank: NR Nagging injuries dinged Cooper’s productivity down the stretch of his first two seasons, both of which ended with his being named to the Pro Bowl. This summer, he showed up to camp more muscular but did not lose any of his precision or speed as he attempts to get his third straight 1,000-yard receiving season. As Derek Carr said, “That thing that you saw at Alabama where he’ll just take things over ... it’s becoming a thing where that’s who he is.” — Paul Gutierrez

Jadeveon Clowney DE Texans AVG. Rating: 85.58 2016 Rank: NR One of Clowney’s biggest strengths is his versatility. The former No. 1 overall pick saw time at both defensive end and outside linebacker in 2016. Finally able to stay healthy for most of the season, Clowney finished with a career-high six sacks and 52 tackles, including 16 for loss. He was so effective early in training camp that Texans coach Bill O’Brien joked he was looking forward to the team getting to practice in pads because, “We can’t block him in shells. Maybe we can have a little bit better chance of blocking him in pads.” — Sarah Barshop

Josh Norman CB Redskins AVG. Rating: 85.57 2016 Rank: 27 Norman did not make the Pro Bowl in his first season with Washington and led the NFL with 14 penalties. But he did play well as the Redskins moved him around to cover the top wideouts. This year, Norman will play more off-zone coverage, using his instincts to create big plays. “It’s definitely going to be a fun year for me,” Norman said. — John Keim

Brandin Cooks WR Patriots AVG. Rating: 85.55 2016 Rank: NR Cooks had two of the NFL’s four longest receptions last season (98 and 87 yards). That type of big-play ability is what the Patriots eyed when trading a first-round draft pick to acquire Cooks this offseason. The 23-year-old wide receiver has averaged 15 yards per reception each of the past two seasons. — Mike Reiss

Vic Beasley Jr. OLB Falcons AVG. Rating: 85.17 2016 Rank: NR Beasley led the NFL with 15.5 sacks last season and tied Oakland’s Bruce Irvin for the league lead with six forced fumbles. A freakish athlete, Beasley utilizes his speed off the edge to his advantage and is developing into a more polished pass-rusher. He intends to elevate his game again after attending Von Miller’s first annual Pass Rush Summit this summer. "His game is similar to mine," Miller said. "Our games are totally dependent on our starts. He has a great start, from the first step to the second step to the third step." — Vaughn McClure

Russell Wilson QB Seahawks AVG. Rating: 85.13 2016 Rank: 21 Wilson’s 99.6 passer rating ranks second all-time behind only Aaron Rodgers. Wilson is just 28 years old and has never missed a game. The key for him going forward will be to regain the form we saw during the second half of 2015, when Wilson threw 25 touchdowns and two interceptions during Weeks 10-17. If the offensive line can protect him, Wilson has the chance to deliver an MVP-type season. — Sheil Kapadia

Justin Houston OLB Chiefs AVG. Rating: 85.11 2016 Rank: 35 The last time Houston played a full season, he led the NFL with 22 sacks and finished a half-sack from the NFL single-season record. That was in 2014. An ACL injury shortened his 2015 and 2016 seasons. “Hopefully I return better than what I was in 2014,” Houston said. “My expectations are higher. I want to be more dominant than I’ve ever been. That’s my goal. That’s my plan and I’m going to work until I get there.“ — Adam Teicher

Mike Evans WR Buccaneers AVG. Rating: 85.06 2016 Rank: NR Evans was targeted 171 times last season, more than any other receiver. He was double-covered often, but remained his dominant self. Evans put up two touchdowns in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks’ vaunted secondary (to be fair, Earl Thomas didn’t play, but Richard Sherman did). His 27 touchdowns since 2014 are tied for third most in the NFL among wide receivers. — Jenna Laine

Michael Bennett DE Seahawks AVG. Rating: 85.05 2016 Rank: 46 One of the NFL’s most disruptive defensive players, Bennett lines up at defensive end in the Seahawks’ base look and swings inside to tackle when they are in nickel. Bennett consistently makes plays behind the line of scrimmage against the run and provides pass rush from a variety of different alignments. The Seahawks don’t have to rely on blitzing because of pass-rushers like Bennett. — Sheil Kapadia

Leonard Williams DE Jets AVG. Rating: 85.00 2016 Rank: NR Still only 23, Williams can play anywhere on the line, and scouts say he’s the only true franchise-type player on the Jets. After posting three and seven sacks in his first two seasons, his goal is to reach double digits. Williams did MMA training in the offseason to improve his hand speed and quickness. Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, a close friend of Williams’ and a fellow USC alum, said, "He has the capability of being like a J.J. Watt or Jadeveon Clowney." — Rich Cimini

LeSean McCoy RB Bills AVG. Rating: 84.89 2016 Rank: 97 McCoy has the NFL’s most rushing yards (8,954) since he entered the league in 2009. Now 29, how much longer can he stay on top? McCoy, who has the fourth-most rushing attempts of any active player, told ESPN in June he believes his shifty style will keep him playing longer because he has avoided taking big hits. “I’m not done at all,” he said. “I feel young still. I’ve been one of the best backs in the league since I got in the league. That hasn’t changed.” — Mike Rodak

Brandon Williams NT Ravens AVG. Rating: 84.72 2016 Rank: NR Williams has proved to be a difference-maker, especially as a run-stuffer. With him on the field, Baltimore has allowed 3.5 yards per carry since 2013. Without him, that number has spiked to 4.2. As coach John Harbaugh said, "Here’s a man who does nothing but work as hard as he can work with as good an attitude as you can possibly have and go out there and attempt to dominate every single play. That’s his goal." — Jamison Hensley

Dont’a Hightower MLB Patriots AVG. Rating: 84.71 2016 Rank: 99 One of the NFL’s most physical linebackers, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Hightower is known for his clutch play in Super Bowls, first stopping Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard line on the play before Malcolm Butler’s game-saving interception in Super Bowl XLIX, and then strip-sacking Matt Ryan to spark the Patriots’ second-half comeback in Super Bowl LI. Hightower’s value isn’t always reflected in statistics, but he’s totaled 431 tackles in his five-year NFL career, along with 17 sacks. — Mike Reiss

Devin McCourty FS Patriots AVG. Rating: 84.64 2016 Rank: 50 An eight-year veteran, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound McCourty has the range to play from sideline to sideline, and is viewed by Bill Belichick as one of the best tacklers he’s coached. McCourty has totaled 554 tackles in his career, while adding 19 interceptions. He also plays a key role in facilitating communication between defensive backs, which is a vital part of the Patriots’ system. — Mike Reiss

Malcolm Butler CB Patriots AVG. Rating: 84.62 2016 Rank: 89 Since breaking through with his game-saving interception in Super Bowl XLIX, Butler (5-11, 190) hasn’t missed a game and has hardly missed a snap. Said Belichick: "I love the way he competes and not just for the ball in the passing game, but [the way he] tackles to kind of hit the other guy harder than the other guy hits him. You don’t get that out of every corner but he brings that and that’s a good quality. It’s a great quality." — Mike Reiss

Fletcher Cox DT Eagles AVG. Rating: 84.60 2016 Rank: 40 Cox took a step back statistically last season but still led the Eagles with 6.5 sacks despite drawing double-teams. As defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said, "When offensive line coaches game plan against us, I don’t want to speak for them, but I’m sure they start with No. 91 and say, ’OK, how do we keep this guy from wrecking the game?’" — Tim McManus

Ryan Shazier ILB Steelers AVG. Rating: 84.51 2016 Rank: NR Shazier has battled injuries through his first three seasons, but when he’s available he’s a proven playmaker. Shazier was the only NFL player with at least three interceptions, three forced fumbles and three sacks in the 2016 regular season, despite missing three games. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler has made it his mission for Shazier to become All-Pro. "I feel like I have the capability of being one of the best players in the NFL," Shazier said. — Jeremy Fowler

Tyrann Mathieu FS Cardinals AVG. Rating: 84.43 2016 Rank: 23 When Mathieu is healthy, he’s one of the best defensive players -- not just safeties -- in the NFL. He’s feeling the best he has since 2015 and has recommitted himself to learning the free safety position after getting "bored" with it last season. "He should be back to the player he was," coach Bruce Arians said. — Josh Weinfuss

Harrison Smith FS Vikings AVG. Rating: 84.26 2016 Rank: 41 Smith is an elite-level run supporter and pass-rusher, leading all safeties with 7.5 sacks since he entered the league in 2012. At 6-foot-2 and 214 pounds, he is big enough to bring down a power back and versatile enough to muscle up on a tight end. He can also more than hold his own in coverage, having earned his reputation early with a series of crushing, ball-separating hits on now-retired receiver Calvin Johnson. — Kevin Seifert

Olivier Vernon DE Giants AVG. Rating: 84.25 2016 Rank: 91 Vernon’s value can’t be measured solely by sacks (8.5). He tied for the NFL lead last season with 17 tackles for a loss despite playing part of the season with a broken wrist. It’s not what you would expect from a defensive end listed at 262 pounds, but Vernon plays with tremendous leverage and is seemingly always in the backfield. His 23 quarterback hits tied for 10th in the NFL last season. — Jordan Raanan

Dez Bryant WR Cowboys AVG. Rating: 84.15 2016 Rank: 26 Injuries have forced Bryant to miss 10 combined games the past two seasons, but his ability to convert targets into touchdowns is a great equalizer. He has 67 scores in 97 games, which already ranks second in team history to Hall of Famer Bob Hayes. — Todd Archer

Kawann Short DT Panthers AVG. Rating: 84.04 2016 Rank: 42 Short’s 17 sacks over the past two seasons rank third among defensive tackles. The Panthers rewarded his productivity with a five-year, $80.5 million deal that makes Short the third-highest-paid DT. "The mismatches he creates for us on defense force opponents to be aware of him at all times and give us an edge along the defensive line," coach Ron Rivera said. — David Newton

Chandler Jones OLB Cardinals AVG. Rating: 83.94 2016 Rank: 61 Fresh off a monstrous extension that could pay him as much as $82.5 million over five years, Jones feels even more comfortable in the Cardinals’ defense entering his second season. He had 11 sacks in 2016 while picking up the scheme, but he’s adjusted very well to standing up off the edge. Expectations are high for Jones and he sounds ready to embrace them. — Josh Weinfuss

Janoris Jenkins CB Giants AVG. Rating: 83.81 2016 Rank: NR The Giants got everything they paid for and more in Jenkins’ first season. He followed and shut down No. 1 wide receivers after signing a five-year, $62.5 million deal last offseason. Look no further than how he fared against Dallas’ Dez Bryant, who had two total catches for 18 yards and a fumble in his two games against Jenkins and the Giants. — Jordan Raanan

Devonta Freeman RB Falcons AVG. Rating: 83.62 2016 Rank: NR Freeman has accumulated 3,175 yards from scrimmage and 27 touchdowns over the past two seasons. No wonder the Falcons felt compelled to reward him with a five-year, $41.25 million extension. Freeman has tremendous vision as a runner and the unique ability to play like another receiver out of the backfield. "I want to dominate the game," Freeman said. "It’s another level I can go to. It’s always another level I can go to. I ain’t even in my prime. I’m not." — Vaughn McClure

Jordy Nelson WR Packers AVG. Rating: 83.57 2016 Rank: 76 Nelson’s last two healthy seasons -- 2014 and 2016 -- saw him put up 98 and 97 catches, along with 13 and 14 touchdowns, respectively. He has a rare chemistry with Aaron Rodgers, which has helped the duo make plenty of plays on the back-shoulder fade when Nelson is well covered. — Rob Demovsky

Eric Weddle SS Ravens AVG. Rating: 83.55 2016 Rank: NR Weddle was one of three safeties who recorded more than 85 tackles and three interceptions last season, finishing as Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety. "The thing is, he’s just so in tune. He’s like Ray [Lewis] and those guys from that standpoint," says Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees. "That’s why Eric is great." — Jamison Hensley

Stephon Gilmore CB Patriots AVG. Rating: 83.47 2016 Rank: 86 The Patriots rewarded Gilmore with a five-year, $65 million contract in free agency, placing a high value on his height (6-1), physical play at the line of scrimmage and intangibles. Gilmore earned his first Pro Bowl berth in 2016 with a career-high five interceptions. — Mike Reiss

Derek Carr QB Raiders AVG. Rating: 83.36 2016 Rank: NR Carr is now the owner of the NFL’s richest contract, a five-year, $125 million extension, after a season in which he led seven comeback wins, finished 16th in Total QBR and broke his fibula in Week 16. Much more is expected from Carr, who finished tied for third in NFL MVP voting, despite missing the regular-season finale with the injury. — Paul Gutierrez

Greg Olsen TE Panthers AVG. Rating: 83.34 2016 Rank: 45 Last season Olsen became the first tight end in NFL history to record three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Consistency is the three-time Pro Bowler’s hallmark. Before 2016 he had compiled eight straight seasons with five or more touchdowns. "It’s the one individual statistic that kind of sums up how I’ve always tried to approach my career," Olsen said. "Be productive, but be productive consistently. Be durable. Play every game." — David Newton

Maurkice Pouncey OC Steelers AVG. Rating: 83.23 2016 Rank: 72 Pouncey is valued in the Steelers’ locker room far beyond his blocking. He’s the team’s emotional leader, a voice that gets everyone’s attention. He’s a close friend of Ben Roethlisberger’s, who calls Pouncey the game’s best center. And he plays with a serious edge on the field. The Steelers like to use Pouncey’s athleticism to block downfield, contributing to Le’Veon Bell’s big gains on his way to 1,884 total yards in 12 games last year. — Jeremy Fowler

David DeCastro OG Steelers AVG. Rating: 83.21 2016 Rank: NR DeCastro, an All-Pro in 2015, might be the most versatile of the Steelers’ linemen. Offensive line coach Mike Munchak uses DeCastro as a pulling guard, the lead blocker up the middle and as an effective slide protector. He wins with physicality and technique. Munchak has said DeCastro’s ability keeps the game "very simple." The Steelers’ right side behind DeCastro and tackle Marcus Gilbert has become one of the best in the game. — Jeremy Fowler

Jason Pierre-Paul DE Giants AVG. Rating: 83.19 2016 Rank: NR The Giants feel Pierre-Paul is a player on the rise. That’s why they signed the 28-year old to a four-year, $62 million deal this offseason. He had seven sacks in 12 games -- and played at a high level versus the run -- before sports hernia and abdominal injuries spoiled his comeback season. Pierre-Paul was the league leader among defensive linemen with 753 snaps prior to the injury. He’s more valuable than ever to the Giants. — Jordan Raanan

Matthew Stafford QB Lions AVG. Rating: 83.11 2016 Rank: NR At age 29, Stafford is just starting to hit his prime and has been a better quarterback under Jim Caldwell, Jim Bob Cooter and Brian Callahan. He ranks seventh overall with a 66.6 completion percentage since Cooter took over as offensive coordinator and has been working to improve his accuracy even more. After leading a league-high eight game-winning drives last season, he now has 28 for his career. — Michael Rothstein

Philip Rivers QB Chargers AVG. Rating: 83.09 2016 Rank: 77 The NC State product finished with 4,386 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes last season, earning his sixth trip to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement. However, Rivers is working to rebound from a career-high -- and league-worst -- 21 interceptions in 2016. Curbing turnovers has been a point of emphasis for Rivers under coach Anthony Lynn’s new regime. — Eric D. Williams

Dak Prescott QB Cowboys AVG. Rating: 83.02 2016 Rank: NR Prescott had a magical rookie season, setting or tying 19 team records. He had four interceptions on the season, going his first 176 attempts without a pick, which is the most to start a career. With Ezekiel Elliott suspended to start the season, there will be plenty of pressure on Prescott to be even better. — Todd Archer

Cameron Wake DE Dolphins AVG. Rating: 82.85 2016 Rank: NR Wake surprised many by quickly bouncing back from an Achilles tear to lead the Dolphins with 11.5 sacks last season. Wake, 35, can join rare company by becoming just the 11th NFL player to post double-digit sacks after the age of 35. — James Walker

C.J. Mosley ILB Ravens AVG. Rating: 82.83 2016 Rank: NR Since entering the NFL in 2014, Mosley is one of four defenders to record at least 300 tackles, five sacks and five interceptions. Luke Kuechly, Jamie Collins and Thomas Davis are the others. "To come [into the league] and run a defense like that at 22 years old is special," said Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier. — Jamison Hensley

DeAndre Hopkins WR Texans AVG. Rating: 82.81 2016 Rank: 22 Hopkins showed in 2015 how he can lead an offense with his 111-catch, 1,521-yard, 11-touchdown season. He had a down year last season with Brock Osweiler throwing to him, but he should get more targets with Tom Savage starting in 2017. "He’s a dynamic player," Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. "I don’t think people talk about his hands enough. This guy’s got great hands. He’s got good feet on the sideline. He’s got a lot of good things going for him." — Sarah Barshop

Sean Lee OLB Cowboys AVG. Rating: 82.80 2016 Rank: NR In the past two seasons, Lee has been named to the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro pick in 2016. Since 2010, Lee and Luke Kuechly have the most interceptions by linebackers in the NFL with 12. Lee’s career-high 93 solo tackles last season ranked 10th among defenders league-wide. — Todd Archer

Xavier Rhodes CB Vikings AVG. Rating: 82.79 2016 Rank: NR Rhodes’ five-interception 2016 campaign solidified that he could reliably match up on opposing No. 1 receivers. His physical presence and ample speed left opponents with no obvious weaknesses to exploit. Safety Harrison Smith’s take speaks volumes: "As far as covering guys all the way, man-to-man, I don’t think there’s anybody better." — Kevin Seifert

Jack Conklin OT Titans AVG. Rating: 82.66 2016 Rank: NR Conklin established himself as one of the NFL’s best right tackles during his rookie year and became the first Titans rookie since 1999 (Jevon Kearse) to be named a first-team All-Pro. Conklin was the most consistent member of the Titans’ stout offensive line, starting all 16 games, allowing only two sacks and committing just two penalties. — Cameron Wolfe

Lavonte David OLB Buccaneers AVG. Rating: 82.55 2016 Rank: 58 David can do it all. He’s the only player in NFL history to record at least 450 tackles, 15 sacks and 10 interceptions in his first five seasons. He’s also the lone player since 2012 to compile 600-plus tackles, 10-plus sacks and 10-plus interceptions. In 2016, David tied for a league-high 17 tackles for a loss. — Jenna Laine

Everson Griffen DE Vikings AVG. Rating: 82.47 2016 Rank: NR Since he became a full-time player in 2014, Griffen has the NFL’s fifth-highest sack total (30.5). He is also a stronger run defender than most elite pass-rushers, and has missed only one game over those three seasons. Put it all together, and Griffen is one of the most durable, reliable and consistent pass-rushers in the league. — Kevin Seifert

Calais Campbell DE Jaguars AVG. Rating: 82.34 2016 Rank: 66 Campbell is not a speed guy, but he has been one of the NFL’s most consistent pass-rushers over the past eight seasons. The two-time Pro Bowler (2014 and 2015) has recorded at least 6.0 sacks in seven of those eight seasons, including a career-high-tying 8.0 in 2016. — Michael DiRocco

Jalen Ramsey CB Jaguars AVG. Rating: 82.32 2016 Rank: NR Ramsey has the rare combination of size (6-2, 208), speed, long arms, and the ability to play off- and press-coverage. He was matched up against the opponents’ best receivers as a rookie and broke up 14 passes, forced one fumble, and intercepted two passes. — Michael DiRocco

T.Y. Hilton WR Colts AVG. Rating: 82.25 2016 Rank: NR Ask Hilton about his ranking, especially when it comes to receivers ranked ahead of him -- 10 to be exact -- and he’ll tell you he’s too low. Hilton led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,448 last season and he’s had at least 1,083 in four of his five NFL seasons. The best bet for Hilton to move up in the rankings is to have a healthy Andrew Luck, given his ability to stretch the field. Hilton’s 15.9 yards a reception was tied for ninth in the NFL last season. — Mike Wells

Desmond Trufant CB Falcons AVG. Rating: 82.13 2016 Rank: 100 Trufant has proved to be a shutdown corner. Quarterbacks often throw away from his side, which is part of the reason he has only seven interceptions in 57 career games. Trufant is focused on improving his hands to get more interceptions this season. Said Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel: "Trufant is one of the most competitive guys, outside of Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, that I’ve ever been around." — Vaughn McClure

Andrew Luck QB Colts AVG. Rating: 82.06 2016 Rank: 43 Luck has missed 10 games over the past two seasons, but despite practicing on a limited basis most of last season (shoulder), he completed a career-high 63.5 percent of his passes. Luck still has yet to take the field following January right shoulder surgery. His success this season will depend on how quickly he can knock off the rust, because there’s a chance he may miss the first couple of regular season games. — Mike Wells

Michael Thomas WR Saints AVG. Rating: 81.97 2016 Rank: NR A surprising fact: The Saints have never had a Pro Bowl receiver in the prolific Sean Payton-Drew Brees era because they spread the ball around so much. Thomas has a chance to end that streak, though, because he is a red zone monster who should score double-digit touchdowns. He had one of the greatest rookie receiver years in NFL history, catching passes (second most among rookies all time), along with 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns. — Mike Triplett

Jordan Howard RB Bears AVG. Rating: 81.96 2016 Rank: NR Named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, Howard finished second in the NFL with 1,313 rushing yards. He also posted seven 100-plus yard rushing games, joining Walter Payton as the only Bear to rush for 1,300 yards and average more than 5 yards per carry (5.21) in the same season. — Jeff Dickerson

A.J. Bouye CB Jaguars AVG. Rating: 81.95 2016 Rank: NR Bouye broke up six passes in two playoff games with Houston last season, tied with Atlanta’s Robert Alford for the most in the postseason. (Alford played one more postseason game.) Bouye had 16 pass breakups in the regular season (tied for ninth in the NFL) and one interception in his first full year as a starter, adding two more picks in the playoffs. — Michael DiRocco

Jarvis Landry WR Dolphins AVG. Rating: 81.94 2016 Rank: NR Landry set an NFL record for most catches (288) in his first three seasons. The next step for the 24-year-old wideout is to find the end zone more. He has just 13 career touchdowns, which lags far behind the wide receivers ranked ahead of him on this list. — James Walker

Cliff Avril DE Seahawks AVG. Rating: 81.83 2016 Rank: NR Avril has 25.5 sacks in the past three seasons, which ranks 13th in the NFL. Avril lines up at left defensive end and can win with both speed and power. He finally got Pro Bowl recognition for the first time last season, and even though he’s 31, Avril continues to get better. — Sheil Kapadia

Cam Newton QB Panthers AVG. Rating: 81.77 2016 Rank: 10 All Newton hasn’t done is win a Super Bowl, and he got Carolina close two seasons ago. Newton was the 2011 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and the 2015 NFL MVP. He’s rewriting the record book for a rushing QB, already breaking Steve Young’s record for rushing touchdowns with 47 and most games (32) in league history with a rushing and passing score in the same game. — David Newton

Melvin Ingram OLB Chargers AVG. Rating: 81.76 2016 Rank: NR The Chargers gave Ingram the franchise tag this offseason and eventually signed the South Carolina product to a five-year, $66 million deal. Ingram will have to prove he’s worth the contract, and playing alongside talented edge rusher Joey Bosa should help. Ingram finished with eight sacks last season, and his 18.5 sacks since 2015 rank in a tie for 12th in the NFL over that period. — Eric D. Williams

Mike Daniels DT Packers AVG. Rating: 81.74 2016 Rank: NR Daniels has been a consistent force both in the run game and as a pass-rusher. He has 20 sacks combined in the past four years, which is a solid number on a defense that doesn’t give its linemen many pass-rushing opportunities. But more than anything, it’s Daniels’ aggressive mindset that has established him as one of the Packers’ leaders on defense. — Rob Demovsky

Jurrell Casey DT Titans AVG. Rating: 81.73 2016 Rank: NR What makes Casey essential for the Titans defense doesn’t always show up in the stat sheet. He’s a run-stopping, block-eating disruptor at the line of scrimmage. Casey has remained a consistent anchor on Tennessee’s D-line, collecting at least five sacks in each of the past four seasons, including a career-high 10.5 sacks in 2013. — Cameron Wolfe