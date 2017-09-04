The Seahawks' 2016 season was largely defined by injuries to Russell Wilson and Earl Thomas and a running game that couldn't find its footing. But Wilson is healthy and seems primed for a bounce-back season, Thomas has looked like his All-Pro self this summer and the Seahawks brought in Eddie Lacy to pair with Thomas Rawls in their backfield. Plus, Richard Sherman seems fully engaged after a tumultuous season and Seattle's already-loaded defense got even stronger with the trade for Sheldon Richardson. This is no longer the young team that won the Super Bowl and nearly repeated the next year, but veteran players have refuted any notion that their championship window is closing. The Seahawks believe they're ready for another run at the Lombardi Trophy. -- BRADY HENDERSON

Football Power Index projections Chance to win NFC West 72.0 Projected

wins 10.3 Strength of Schedule Rank 28 Chance to win Super Bowl 10.7 Over/under: 10.3 wins? Over. The opener at Green Bay notwithstanding, the Seahawks have a very manageable schedule. Two teams in their division -- the Rams and 49ers -- are rebuilding. The Seahawks have won at least 10 games in each of the last five seasons. With a roster that still ranks among the NFL's best, they should be able to get 11 victories in 2017. That should be enough to secure a playoff game at home, where the Seahawks are tough to beat. -- BRADY HENDERSON Unit-by-unit projections Offense Defense Special Teams OffenseDefenseSpecial Teams 7 5 5 Game-by-game projections The Seahawks are favored to win 13 of their 16 games, according to FPI. Sept. 10 @ Packers 38.5

Sept. 17 vs. 49ers 87.0

Sept. 24 @ Titans 50.7

Oct. 1 vs. Colts 76.0

Oct. 8 @ Rams 66.9

Oct. 22 @ Giants 48.7

Oct. 29 vs. Texans 70.3

Nov. 5 vs. Redskins 75.8

Nov. 9 @ Cardinals 52.9

Nov. 20 vs. Falcons 66.6

Nov. 26 @ 49ers 67.7

Dec. 3 vs. Eagles 70.2

Dec. 10 @ Jaguars 61.7

Dec. 17 vs. Rams 82.2

Dec. 24 @ Cowboys 41.8

Dec. 31 vs. Cardinals 72.2 Sheil Kapadia predicts every Seahawks game » Expand

NFL exec picks top worry "They seem to survive it, but their team dynamic with all the talking and the locker room and all that stuff is the concern for me. They are plenty good enough, their quarterback is good enough, they have a great coach. It's just keeping it together. How long can all that stuff go on and it not affect you on the field?" -- As told to MIKE SANDO

Returning starters The biggest turnover from last season is on Seattle's offensive line, where the team signed left guard Luke Joeckel (78) in free agency and then lost starting left tackle George Fant due to a torn ACL in the preseason. That group has a chance to be better than its 2016 version even with Rees Odhiambo (70) stepping in at left tackle, but that's not a particularly high bar given the issues Seattle's offensive line has had in recent seasons. The addition of Richardson gives the Seahawks a defensive line reminiscent of what it had during its Super Bowl season in 2013. -- BRADY HENDERSON Players: Returning New ReturningNew

9 QB depth chart ranking Russell Wilson, Austin Davis

Where to start with Wilson? Well, we're feeling good at this point, so how about with the good. He never misses games. He plays hurt. He has won a Super Bowl, so they know he can do that. He's only 28 and he's signed for three more years. The bad? Well, this offseason came with revelations that he's not the best-loved fellow in his own locker room. One year after winning the Super Bowl, he threw one of the most devastating interceptions in the game's history to lose the Super Bowl. And the team's continued refusal to invest in the offensive line in any meaningful way means there's always going to be a strong chance that he continues to get hurt. The Seahawks looked at Colin Kaepernick but decided to go with far lower-ceiling options at backup quarterback, so if Wilson goes down, Davis is the next man up. And that's not good. Still, Wilson alone makes this a top-10 situation. -- DAN GRAZIANO

Breakout fantasy player Running back C.J. Prosise

The Notre Dame product was nothing short of exceptional on 47 rookie-season touches, but injuries limited him to six games. Prosise will open the year as a change-of-pace option to Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy, but he's a 6-foot, 220-pound converted wide receiver with three-down ability. -- MIKE CLAY

Run this play more, coach Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has a creative mind, and that shows here with the pre-snap movement and play action to generate an open window to hit Graham on the quick seam. With Baldwin (W) in the slot, the Seahawks use orbit motion behind the quarterback to draw the eyes of the defense and force an alert to an option scheme (Baldwin as the pitch man). That allows Wilson (Q) to ride Lacy (H) through the mesh point before pulling the ball to target Graham (Y). And with the middle linebacker running downhill and now removed from the inside hole, there is a clear window for Wilson to deliver a quick strike to Graham. -- MATT BOWEN