The Indians head into the playoffs as the World Series favorites after going an incredible 42-8 over the final 50 games of the season. According to FanGraphs' version of WAR, they had the greatest pitching staff ever -- and maybe they did, considering they led the majors in bullpen ERA and ranked second in rotation ERA to the Dodgers. But this isn't a pitching-only team. The Indians finished third in the AL in runs.

Where They Stand

World Series Odds

26%

Roster Rank

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

Offense Rank

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

Fielding Rank

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

Odds to beat

ALDS

ALCS

World Series Yankees 58.3% Astros 52.9% Red Sox 69.8% Diamondbacks 71.5% Cubs 66.6% Nationals 67.4% Dodgers 58.7%

As you might expect from the club that went on an AL-record 22-game win streak, this looks like a team without a flaw. One thing that makes the Indians even scarier than they were last season is the emergence of Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez as power hitters; they combined for 62 home runs. The one potential concern: defense in center field with Bradley Zimmer injured. The Indians might try Jason Kipnis out there in a platoon with Austin Jackson.

UNIT-BY-UNIT RANKING

The Indians' cumulative WAR for each of their five units.

Catcher WAR 8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1 1.3 Infield 8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1 16.3 Outfield 8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1 6.3 Starting Pitching (Top 4) 8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1 17.5 Relief Pitching 8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1 13.3

Good news if they play ... the Diamondbacks.The Indians led the majors in strikeout rate as a pitching staff. The Diamondbacks had the highest strikeout rate of all the playoff teams.

Bad news when they play ... the Yankees.The Indians ranked second in the majors in wOBA, but against pitches of 95-plus mph, they fall to 16th. The Yankees rank fourth in the majors in number of pitches thrown at 95-plus mph.

starting pitcher rankings

Scale of 1-32 based on top four starters for each postseason team.



4

Corey

Kluber

Kluber

10

Carlos

Carrasco

Carrasco

17

Trevor

Bauer

Bauer

29

Josh

Tomlin

The Indians have the hottest starter in baseball in Corey Kluber, who posted a 1.62 ERA over his final 23 starts, with 224 strikeouts and just 23 walks in 166.1 innings. Carlos Carrasco is healthy after missing the postseason last year, and the rotation is so deep that Mike Clevinger and Danny Salazar will likely pitch out of the bullpen.

X FACTOR

Trevor Bauer, SP

3.01

That's Bauer's ERA in the second half after a 5.24 mark in the first half. The hitch: His OPS splits are nearly identical. He has left more runners stranded, so is it real improvement or good luck?

BIG BAT

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Home

Runs 38

A pitcher he'd feast on:

Rick Porcello, Red Sox Encarnacion feasted on sliders, with a .673 slugging percentage, and Porcello led the majors with 38 home runs allowed. Encarnacion has also hit Porcello well in recent years (.324 since 2012).