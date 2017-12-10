NBA Yearbook: Class of 2018

There has never been an NBA offseason like 2017. More than a dozen former All-Stars switched teams. Super teams blew up and came together, sometimes in the same place (hello, Cleveland). And The Process was trusted in some very expensive ways.
All the unbelievable moves might have left you feeling like you need a program to get reacquainted with the NBA world order. We have something even better: an NBA Yearbook.
Get ready to pick your favorite background (sorry, no laser option) and cite your favorite quote as we turn NBA Media Day into School Photo Day for the Most Likely to Succeed, the Class Clown and everyone in between.
DeMarcus Cousins, No. 0
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Nickname: Boogie, Boodamn Bug, Big Cuz, Big Marc, the Bourbon Street Bully, Bayou Boogie, Crescent City Cousins, Creole Cousins
High School Superlative: Most attractive
President Boogie?: [Is there something you think you would have been president of?] S---. If Trump can do it, I know I can do a better job.
Photograph by Daymon Gardner
Karl-Anthony Towns, No. 32
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Photograph by Ackerman + Gruber
Kristaps Porzingis, No. 6
Team: New York Knicks
Nickname: KP
Favorite Quote: You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take.
Photograph by Robyn Twomey
Giannis Antetokounmpo, No. 34
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Nickname: Kumpo, the Greek Freak
High School Superlative: Most likely to play hard
High School Club: The Goofy Club
Favorite Quote: Walk by faith, not by sight.
Photograph by Sara Stathas
Chris Paul, No. 3
Team: Houston Rockets
Nickname: CP3
High School Superlative: Most likely to succeed, Student of the year
Favorite Quote: If you can't be on time, be early.
Photograph by Michael Starghill
Joel Embiid, No. 21
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Nickname: The Process
Favorite Quote: Trust the process.
Photograph by Steve Boyle
LeBron James, No. 23
Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Nickname: Bron, King James
Mother Knows Best: My favorite quote is what my mother used to always tell me, just basically knowing the difference between right and wrong because if not, then you can always get yourself in trouble.
Photograph by Michael McElroy
John Wall, No. 2
Team: Washington Wizards
Nickname: Crazy J, The Great Wall
Favorite Quote: Never satisfied, so determined.
Photograph by Mike Morgan
Frank Jackson, No. 15
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Nickname: Frank the Tank, Frankie J
High School Superlative: Best smile
Favorite Quote: Hard work isn't punishment. It's my reward.
Photograph by Daymon Gardner
J.J. Redick, No. 17
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Nickname: JJ
High School Superlative: Most likely to be famous
The Fame Game: I'd rather be successful than famous, for sure. I mean, the Kardashians and Jenners are famous.
Photograph by Steve Boyle
Carmelo Anthony, No. 7
Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Nickname: Melo
High School Superlative: Class clown
Don't Save the Last Dance: [At high school dances...] I was the guy that didn't go.
Photograph by Joshua Gateley
Hassan Whiteside, No. 21
Team: Miami Heat
Nickname: Mister Goin' Hard, Agent Block, Count Block-ula, I'll Take That One Out the Air, Sir Snatch-A-Lot, Young Whiteside, the Great Wall of Whiteside
Favorite Quote: Stay ready so you don't gotta get ready.
Kid's Got Jokes: Oh man, I was just a class clown, I'm not gonna lie to y'all. I just made jokes. ... I just kept everybody in the classroom laughing.
Photograph by Josh Ritchie
Nigel Hayes, No. 18
Team: New York Knicks
High School Superlative: Nicest smile
Favorite Quote: Every day is a good day until you miss one.
Photograph by Robyn Twomey
Jason Smith, No. 14
Team: Washington Wizards
Nickname: Stix
High School Club: FBLA: Future Business Leaders of America
Photograph by Mike Morgan
Greg Monroe, No. 15
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Nickname: Moose, Noodle, Grip, Jiro
Best In Show: I would be president of the Pet Beard Club. My beard is a pet.
Thon Maker, No. 7
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Nickname: Money, Sheriff, Moneymaker, Junior, Long Body
Favorite Quote: Better late than never. Never late is better.
Photograph by Sara Stathas
Nene, No. 42
Team: Houston Rockets
Favorite Quote: I believe actions speak louder than words. So I'm gonna be quiet, and I'm gonna work.
Photograph by Michael Starghill
Matthew Dellavedova, No. 8
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Nickname: Delly
High School Club: Book club
Photograph by Sara Stathas
Markelle Fultz, no. 20
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Nickname: Kelle, Kells, Half-asleep
High School Club: Food club
Favorite Quote: If you want to breathe as bad as you want to succeed, that's when you'll be successful.
Photograph by Steve Boyle
Anthony Davis, No. 23
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Nickname: Fat Man, AD
Favorite Quote: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard.
Photograph by Daymon Gardner
Derrick Rose, No. 0
Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Nickname: Pooh
Favorite Quote: The greatest revenge is massive success.
Best Served Cold: I don't think I got voted most likely to do anything. But I think I proved them wrong by making it to the NBA.
Photograph by Michael McElroy
Bradley Beal, No. 3
Team: Washington Wizards
Nickname: Big Panda, Brad, B
High School Superlative: Most likely to crack jokes
High School Club: Math club
Favorite Quote: Humble and hungry.
Photograph by Mike Morgan
Tyler Johnson, No. 8
Team: Miami Heat
Nickname: Bumpy, Push, Dirty Sprite
High School Club: Home economics
Back to School: I just learned of this guy, Sisyphus, who used to push this rock up a mountain all day, and that's what. ... He was banished to push a rock up a hill all day. But what somebody related it to is the grind. You've gotta push that rock up the mountain all day, and even if you get to the top, you've gotta roll the boulder back down and do it again.
Photograph by Josh Ritchie
Jimmy Butler, No. 23
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Photograph by Ackerman + Gruber
John Henson, No. 31
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Nickname: J Hook, Slim
High School Superlative: Most likely to play a prank
Photograph by Sara Stathas
Ben Simmons, No. 25
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Nickname: Fresh Prince, Simmo
High School Club: Video game club
Photograph by Steve Boyle
Zhou Qi, No. 9
Team: Houston Rockets
Nickname: Big Monster Qi
Favorite Quote: Getting better every day when you wake up in the morning.
Photograph by Michael Starghill
Kelly Olynyk, No. 9
Team: Miami Heat
Nickname: KO
High School Club: International Foods Club
Favorite Quote: One thing you do know is that you never know. And you're never gonna know, ever.
Photograph by Josh Ritchie
Steve Adams, No. 12
Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
High School Superlative: Class clown
When's Lunch?: [If I wasn't in the gym, you could find me] at the cafe.
Photograph by Joshua Gateley
Michael Beasley, No. 8
Team: New York Knicks
Nickname: Easy, Be Easy, Mike, Paul, Supercool, Ice, Young Ice, Iceroo, Kangaroo Jack, Easy Street
High School Superlative: Most likely to be gorgeous
Photograph by Robyn Twomey
Kelly Oubre Jr., No. 12
Team: Washington Wizards
Nickname: Pretty Boy
High School Cub: Fashion Club
Favorite Quote: If you don't stand for anything, you'll fall for everything.
Photograph by Mike Morgan