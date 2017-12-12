ULTIMATE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PREVIEW

3 GEORGIA VS 2 OKLAHOMA

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN App These two historic programs meet for the first time in college football's best setting -- the Rose Bowl. The game also features a lot of star power, with Heisman winner Baker Mayfield leading Oklahoma and Butkus Award winner Roquan Smith at the center of Georgia's D. FPI PROJECTIONS 47 OKLAHOMA 53 GEORGIA Odds to win national championship OKLAHOMA 17.7 GEORGIA 24 SCOUTING OKLAHOMA Pull the guard, ride the running back on the play fake and sneak FB Dimitri Flowers out of the backfield. With the linebackers taking the bait and playing downhill, Flowers releases up the seam. Mayfield fires a quick-strike throw to him in the open field -- catch-and-go, with room to run. -- Matt Bowen How you beat Oklahoma "Offensively they're as good as anybody I've ever seen. The thing you have to do is make them one-dimensional. You have to stop something. The perfect recipe is to stop the run, try to keep [Mayfield] in the pocket and make him beat you from there. But then good luck with that. Nobody has been able to do it." -- Anonymous Big 12 coach SCOUTING GEORGIA Three tight ends lining up, plus Chubb in the backfield, screams power football -- and the D is already playing aggressively for the run from the jump. But off the fake crack toss, TE Isaac Nauta releases downfield, offering a layup toss for QB Jake Fromm. And no one is home to stop it. -- Matt Bowen How you beat Georgia "There's no question you have to load up to stop the run. Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D'Andre Swift are dynamic. There's no doubt you have to take away the run and find ways affect the quarterback." -- Anonymous SEC coach HOW THEY STACK UP By the efficiency numbers, this is a match of two elite, and opposite, units in Oklahoma's offense and Georgia's defense. OKLAHOMA GEORGIA Overall 86.8 Overall 92.4 Offense 96.9 Defense 88.7 Defense 53.2 Offense 86.4 Special Teams 38 Special Teams 54 The Sooners' offense is the highest-rated unit in the playoff. It is simply elite, with the best quarterback running things. Oklahoma's offensive line giving Mayfield time against an athletic front seven and balancing with the power running game will be the Sooners' best chance. MATCHUPS THAT MATTER OU: Baker Mayfield, QB vs UGA: Lorenzo Carter, LB Total

QBR 93.1 Completion percentage

vs. pressure 53 25 Total

QB pressure 12.8 Average

PPG allowed Mayfield leads the FBS in Total QBR (93.1), completion percentage (71 percent) and yards per attempt (11.8) this season, and pressure hasn't been a problem. He completes 53 percent of his throws under duress with 8 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and 8.6 yards per attempt (Power 5 average is 5.6). Georgia counters with Carter, the Bulldogs' leader in QB pressures. In four games against ranked teams this season, the Georgia defense held opposing quarrterbacks to an SEC-best 14.1 Total QBR, fifth best among 106 FBS teams to face a ranked opponent in 2017. RECRUITING ON ROSTER Georgia has the most five-stars of any team in the playoff and capitalizes on a prime location. Oklahoma had its best class in a decade last year, headlined by WR Marquise Brown and RB Trey Sermon. RECRUITS AVG

CLASS RNK (Last four years) OKLAHOMA OKLAHOMA Five-star1 Five-star1 Four-star39 Four-star39 Three-star33 Three-star33 14.75 GEORGIA GEORGIA Five-star7 Five-star7 Four-star52 Four-star52 Three-star21 Three-star21 6.75 PREDICTED FINAL SCORE 2 Oklahoma 31 3 Georgia 29