ULTIMATE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PREVIEW

4 ALABAMA VS 1 CLEMSON

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN App

The Sugar Bowl will be the third installment of a true heavyweight matchup, but this year could be strikingly different from the past two meetings. Gone are Clemson QB Deshaun Watson and Alabama's star-studded pass-rushers. It could be Alabama's power running game vs. Clemson's crushing defense that will decide the rubber match of this trilogy.

FPI PROJECTIONS

42 CLEMSON 58 ALABAMA Odds to win national championship CLEMSON 22.9 ALABAMA 35.4

SCOUTING CLEMSON

With goal to go, the Tigers use the jet sweep to draw the opposing linebackers' eyes while pulling the backside guard and tackle. Get those big boys moving and bulldoze a path straight to the end zone. That allows QB Kelly Bryant (11 rushing touchdowns in 2017) to pull the rock and get six. -- Matt Bowen

How you beat CLEMSON

"You have to account for the fact that [Bryant] is a runner. They'll dress it up with a motion, and the quarterback runs a counter. His skill set is, he runs like a tailback." -- Anonymous ACC coach

SCOUTING ALABAMA

Bama creates a big play over the top by dressing up the Yankee route -- a deep post paired with an underneath crosser off play-action. Show the jet sweep to pull the linebackers down and give QB Jalen Hurts time to scan the field. With the crosser occupying the safety, the Tide have a one-on-one with WR Calvin Ridley on the post. -- Matt Bowen

How you beat ALABAMA

"Alabama doesn't have that difference-maker rushing the passer as it did in the past. Without a Jonathan Allen or a Tim Williams getting after the quarterback, the defense has been put in a bind: Do you expose your secondary by giving the quarterback too much time or do you expose them further by rushing a safety or cornerback? It's a win-win for the offense, no matter what." -- Anonymous SEC coach

HOW THEY STACK UP

Based on efficiency ratings, defenses should take center stage in New Orleans as Clemson has the highest-rated defense in the playoff.

CLEMSON ALABAMA

Overall 90.7 Overall 92.9 Offense 80.6 Defense 87.9 Defense 91.1 Offense 88.2 Special teams 45.9 Special teams 53.8 Both teams appear evenly matched, so the metrics might not say anything that wasn't known. Whichever defense does the best job containing or neutralizing the other should move on to Atlanta.

MATCHUPS THAT MATTER CLEM: Dexter Lawrence, DT vs ALA: Bradley Bozeman, OL Opponent

rush YPC 3.1 Total

defense YPG 277.9 6.0 Yards

per rush 263.5 Rushing

YPG The Clemson defense is known for its pass rush (and rightfully so with an FBS-high 44 sacks this season), but, led by Dexter Lawrence, it has been great against the run as well. The Tigers rank ninth in the FBS in opponent yards per rush (3.1). That means opposing offensive lines have struggled to get a push against them. Anchored by center Bradley Bozeman, the Tide's offensive line has been a driving force behind the team's rushing success. Alabama leads the SEC with 6.0 yards per rush this season (seventh in FBS) including an SEC-best 3.7 yards before contact per rush (fifth in Power 5).

RECRUITING ON ROSTER Alabama is the sport's premier recruiter, stacking the roster with ESPN 300 talent. The Tide have more four-stars, but Clemson capitalizes with stars at impactful positions, including defensive end and skill positions. RECRUITS AVG

CLASS RNK (Last four years) CLEMSON CLEMSON Five-star 2 Four-star 49 Three-star 21 8.5 ALABAMA ALABAMA Five-star 6 Four-star 66 Three-star 10 1.25