This story appears in ESPN The Magazine's Dec. 25 Tis the Season issue. Subscribe today!

Joel Embiid has a theory. It's a Game of Thrones theory. He doesn't know anyone with the production team, hasn't read the books the show is based on and isn't active in Reddit chat rooms with the other crazy fans and GoT theorists. But "I've studied the whole show," he says, and it's clear to Embiid that Kit Harington's character, Jon Snow, will not end up on the Iron Throne.

"That's what everybody thinks is going to happen," Embiid says. "But the whole show has been that you don't know what's going to happen. Jon Snow will not be the king."

We've been in a car together for about 30 minutes, driving from San Francisco to Sacramento, where the 76ers' irrepressible young star will meet his teammates for a game the next night. Already Embiid has made predictions about Game of Thrones, this year's NBA Finals-- "[The Warriors] will be ready to go seven games with the Sixers in June!"-- and how his own ride on the fame cycle might turn.

"People love you at the beginning," Embiid explains. "But at some point they're gonna start hating you. LeBron. Russell Westbrook. All the superstars. Even Steph. He's so likable. He does nothing wrong, but some people still hate him. It just comes with the nature of it. I've seen it.

"I feel like I'm about to go through it. I think it's coming. People always want something new."

To be clear, no one appears anywhere close to turning on Embiid. After four years of former general manager Sam Hinkie's YOLO tanking in pursuit of future greatness, the Sixers have come to life in the first part of this NBA season, with Embiid as their trash-talking, Dream Shaking leader. Social media adores his blend of right-up-to-the-line trolling and self-deprecating humor. NBA coaches and veterans marvel at his unique skill set-- low-post dominance like Shaquille O'Neal, footwork like Hakeem Olajuwon, a shooting touch like Dirk Nowitzki. "He's a problem," Lakers coach Luke Walton said on Nov. 15, after Embiid torched his team for 46 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 blocks. Even the hardened, cynical fans in Philadelphia seem smitten with Embiid.

The Process, the nickname Embiid gave himself last year as an homage to the Hinkie era, has become a civic rallying cry. It can be heard at road games in Boston and Washington, D.C. A viral video featured a Lyft driver who shouted it as he followed Embiid on a Rocky Balboa-style run through the streets of Philadelphia one night.

Embiid loves it. When Sixers fans chant it as he shoots free throws, he'll wave his arms, imploring them to chant louder.

"It's like Happy Gilmore out there," former teammate Nik Stauskas says. "Most people like the place to be quiet when they're shooting. Jo's like, 'Come on, man, make some noise!'"

And if they don't, he's not happy about it.

"Oh, he eggs the crowd on," Sixers swingman Robert Covington says. "He loves it."

All in all, it's clear that Philly-- not to mention NBA Twitter-- is still firmly in the honeymoon phase with its young star. So why does he think the world might be about to turn on him?

Is that what he's afraid of?

Or what he wants?

To understand Embiid, you must first understand the psychology of the troll. As anyone who has ever checked his Twitter mentions knows, there are all sorts of trolls. Mean ones, funny ones, bullies, racists, pranksters. They all have the same goal: to get a reaction.

Embiid is a playful troll.

"I don't go over the line, but I feel like I'm always right there," he says with a grin. Of course he is aware it makes people within the organization crazy that their budding superstar keeps giving shoutouts to the deposed general manager who led the franchise to one of the worst stretches in NBA history. That's kind of the point.

"I won't mention names, but a lot of people weren't happy" with his call-outs, Embiid says. "I don't care. To me it was like, we've gone through so much, and I get that Sam Hinkie wasn't the most loved in Philly, but that was the guy who drafted me. I still like him. He did a lot for me."

So he calls himself The Process, over and over, mischievously defusing its bite with humor and hashtags but still cutting right up close to the quick.

"I'm not doing it to hurt anybody's feelings or create a situation," Embiid says. "I just think it's funny."

This is the essence of Embiid. Always flexing. Kidding but not kidding. Trolling on social media, trash-talking on the court, playfully tweaking people to see what they'll do about it. But Embiid is pushing himself as much as he's pushing buttons.

"I love that stuff. That gets me going," he says. "That makes me want to score and block a shot and dive on the floor. That makes me want to make a great play. I hate when we go on the road and other teams don't really have fans who cheer. ... I feel like it makes me sleepy.

"I want to get into the fans, I want to hear their voices and hear people talking s--- and hear people get into the game crazy and chanting 'Ref sucks' or 'Trust the process' or 'Joel, you suck!'"

So he likes the pressure it puts on him?

"I love the pressure."

This fall, the Sixers gave Embiid a five-year, $146.5 million contract extension after seeing him play just 31 games in his first three seasons. They saw enough talent, star power and character to believe he can be the face of their franchise for a long time.

But Embiid has felt like the star of this team for far longer than he's been paid like one. Back in May 2015, Embiid spent the better part of a week destroying people in three-on-three games at the 76ers' practice facility. Young players, veterans, the wayward coach who jumped into one of the games to get a closer look: Nobody could stop Embiid, including Nerlens Noel, whom the Sixers had picked sixth overall in 2013 and had high hopes for.

"I played against him," Embiid says. "And actually, I killed it."

After sitting out his entire rookie season with a foot injury in 2014-15, Embiid was finally back on the court, and he looked like some mythological creature sent to destroy opponents and resurrect a basketball franchise. It didn't take long for word to reach Hinkie, who was off scouting in California.

Hinkie texted Covington, wanting to make sure this was real and not just sycophants trying to make him feel better about using a lottery pick on an injured big man.

"[Embiid] literally almost ran all our bigs out of the gym," Covington says. "It was the first time I'd seen him, and for him to dominate like that, it was like, 'Well, damn.'"

A few weeks later, Embiid started playing against veterans at pickup games in Los Angeles.

"It was a joke how good he was," veteran NBA guard Jamal Crawford says. "I saw then that the league had nothing for him."

Less than a week later, an MRI revealed that the bone in Embiid's foot wasn't healing properly. Today, the foot, knee and back injuries that derailed Embiid's first three seasons are as much a part of his story as his incredible journey from Cameroon to NBA stardom. His health is the giant blinking asterisk affixed to every prediction about his destiny and the great expectations for the Sixers' future.

He was the first rookie to average at least 28.7 points per 36 minutes played since Wilt Chamberlain. With Embiid and rookie point guard Ben Simmons on the court, the Sixers, through Dec. 11, had outscored teams by 9.9 points per 100 possessions-- a net rating behind only the Warriors and Rockets.

Embiid's health hangs over all of these dreams.

He and the team are proactive: Embiid has gone to Aspetar, a state-of-the-art sports medicine facility in Qatar, where experts study everything from his sleep patterns to his gait, trying to build his body in the most sustainable way possible. During interviews at his locker, a world-renowned physiotherapist digs into the quadriceps muscle above his knee. He used to love rich, buttery French food but gave up dairy because it causes too much inflammation. He sits out the second night of back-to-backs on orders from the front office.

Embiid stopped trying to fight these modifications a long time ago. His protests about sitting out feel more spiritual than philosophical.

"I'm not OK with it," he says. "But it's best for the future. They know that once I'm on the court, if you let me stay on the court, I'm going to lead."