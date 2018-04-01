The Chiefs' only Super Bowl victory came at the expense of the Vikings, who turned the ball over five times in Super Bowl IV. Minnesota will hope to exact some revenge 48 years later by dominating the turnover battle. Mike Zimmer's team is 8-0 when it doesn't turn the ball over and 11-1 when it has one or no giveaways; on the other side of the ball, the Vikings are 9-1 when they force at least one turnover and just 4-2 without. It could be a problem, then, that the Chiefs have the lowest turnovers-per-possession rate (6.3 percent) in the league.