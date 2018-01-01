Inside Georgia & Alabama
Two cities, two teams, two seconds at a time. What a national championship run looks like in live photo mode on the iPhone X.
The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship after an epic set of semifinal games. See how these SEC titans captured the most coveted spot in college football through moving photos. Have a look inside the tailgates, go on the field with the marching bands and cheerleaders and celebrate with the players that will face off in Atlanta on Monday.