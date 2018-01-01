ESPN

Inside Georgia & Alabama

Two cities, two teams, two seconds at a time. What a national championship run looks like in live photo mode on the iPhone X.

by Photography by Scott Strazzante & Chip Litherland for ESPN

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship after an epic set of semifinal games. See how these SEC titans captured the most coveted spot in college football through moving photos. Have a look inside the tailgates, go on the field with the marching bands and cheerleaders and celebrate with the players that will face off in Atlanta on Monday.

Georgia fans Angie Rackley (left) and her daughter Tina Rackley, stop and smell the roses. Georgia Photos by Scott Strazzante

A Jeep decked out in Alabama colors and flags cruises around New Orleans before the Sugar Bowl. Alabama Photos by Chip Litherland

Posing for a stylish selfie outside of the Rose Bowl are, from left, Brok and Courtney Howard and Joe and Julie Moon.

Alabama coach Nick Saban walks back toward the locker room after a walk-through on the field.

The Georgia Bulldogs make their entrance into the Rose Bowl.

A little pregame warm-up for Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher.

The UGA majorettes cheer on the Bulldogs during the first half.

The Alabama color guard performs before kickoff in the Superdome.

The wild back-and-forth action on the field kept the crowd riled up for the entire game.

Alabama led for most of the game, but the Tide fans never let up.

After two overtimes that included a blocked field goal, Sony Michel (No. 1) scored his fourth touchdown of the game, sending Georgia to the national championship.

Da'Ron Payne (No. 94) scores on a 1-yard pass from Jalen Hurts moments after he intercepted a pass from Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant.

Dyshon Sims proudly displays a newspaper with the headline, "Later Sooners."

Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs celebrates with fans chanting the "Roll Tide" rally call.

