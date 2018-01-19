Clearly the best team to reach the Super Bowl but not to win it, that's how former Colts offensive lineman Bill Curry described it. The Colts, who were 12.82 points better than the average team in 1968 according to our methodology, went 13-1 in the regular season with their only loss coming to Cleveland, 30-20. The Colts were a stacked team that was so good it reached the Super Bowl despite having Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas (above) for only five games that season. "I know this sounds hokey, but we had great human beings on that team," Curry said. "Real people, a bunch of gritty, tough guys that stuck together through hard times." - MIKE WELLS

Season Record 15-2 Lost to Jets 16-7,

Super Bowl III

Offensive Rank 2 Defensive Rank 2

Top Playmakers QB Johnny Unitas (HOF) The Hall of Famer ended his 18-year career (17 with the Colts) as the NFL's leader in passing attempts, completions, yards gained and most touchdown passes. Coach Don Shula (HOF) The Hall of Fame coach is the NFL's all-time winningest head coach. He led the Colts to winning records in all seven of his seasons in Baltimore. TE John Mackey (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro) Mackey was selected to five Pro Bowls and was the second tight end inducted in the Hall of Fame. He had 331 receptions for 5,236 yards and 38 touchdowns in his career with the Colts.

Biggest Strength:

Offensive line

The Colts had resiliency, depth and continuity. The Colts had the No. 2-ranked offense in the league that season and the offensive line didn't give up a sack the entire season, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. And they had Shula, the NFL's all-time winningest coach on the sideline.

Biggest Weakness:

Turnovers

The Colts had 34 turnovers, eighth most in the league that season. They got away with their mistakes in the regular season, but they couldn't get away with five turnovers in the Super Bowl.

Why did they lose?

Five turnovers hurt the Colts against the Jets, including four interceptions combined from Unitas and fellow quarterback Earl Morrall, in their 16-7 loss. The Colts went on to beat the Jets the next four times they faced them.

