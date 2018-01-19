- 1 Colts 1968
Clearly the best team to reach the Super Bowl but not to win it, that's how former Colts offensive lineman Bill Curry described it. The Colts, who were 12.82 points better than the average team in 1968 according to our methodology, went 13-1 in the regular season with their only loss coming to Cleveland, 30-20. The Colts were a stacked team that was so good it reached the Super Bowl despite having Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas (above) for only five games that season. "I know this sounds hokey, but we had great human beings on that team," Curry said. "Real people, a bunch of gritty, tough guys that stuck together through hard times." - MIKE WELLS
Season Record
15-2
Lost to Jets 16-7,
Super Bowl III
Top Playmakers
QB Johnny Unitas (HOF)
The Hall of Famer ended his 18-year career (17 with the Colts) as the NFL's leader in passing attempts, completions, yards gained and most touchdown passes.
Coach Don Shula (HOF)
The Hall of Fame coach is the NFL's all-time winningest head coach. He led the Colts to winning records in all seven of his seasons in Baltimore.
TE John Mackey (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Mackey was selected to five Pro Bowls and was the second tight end inducted in the Hall of Fame. He had 331 receptions for 5,236 yards and 38 touchdowns in his career with the Colts.
Biggest Strength:
Offensive line
The Colts had resiliency, depth and continuity. The Colts had the No. 2-ranked offense in the league that season and the offensive line didn't give up a sack the entire season, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. And they had Shula, the NFL's all-time winningest coach on the sideline.
Biggest Weakness:
Turnovers
The Colts had 34 turnovers, eighth most in the league that season. They got away with their mistakes in the regular season, but they couldn't get away with five turnovers in the Super Bowl.
Why did they lose?
Five turnovers hurt the Colts against the Jets, including four interceptions combined from Unitas and fellow quarterback Earl Morrall, in their 16-7 loss. The Colts went on to beat the Jets the next four times they faced them.
"To this day it still causes problems in the family because during Super Bowl week if they talk about that Super Bowl, I have to get up and leave the room or turn the channel because I can't bear to hear about it."Bill Curry,
Offensive lineman
Through the first eight games of their undefeated regular season, the Patriots were viewed by some as running up the score. The Patriots, who were 12.52 points better than the average team in 2007 according to our methodology, were led by record-setting years from Tom Brady and Randy Moss (above). New England averaged 41.37 points per game during the first half of the season, but the victories weren't as decisive down the stretch and into the playoffs. Behind David Tyree's "Helmet Catch" in Super Bowl XLII, the Giants dashed the Patriots' hopes of a 19-0 campaign. - MIKE REISS
Season Record
18-1
Lost to N.Y. Giants 17-14,
Super Bowl XLII
Top Playmakers
LB Junior Seau (HOF)
The veteran linebacker played in all 16 games, with four starts, and part of the rallying cry was to try to get him a Super Bowl ring.
QB Tom Brady (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
The NFL's MVP, he finished 398-of-578 for 4,806 yards, with 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
WR Randy Moss (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
He finished with 98 receptions for 1,493 yards and a record 23 touchdowns. In the season opener he split a triple-team for a long TD.
CB Asante Samuel (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
He finished with a team-high six interceptions. The one he could have had in Super Bowl XLII that might have stopped the Giants' winning drive is also part of his resume.
LB Mike Vrabel (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
The linebacker and goal-line tight end led the team with 12.5 sacks. And when he came in as a tight end, it usually meant a touchdown.
Biggest Strength:
Pass offense
The three-receiver offense was lethal, with Brady distributing to Moss, Wes Welker and either Jabar Gaffney or Donte' Stallworth as the other receiver. The Patriots' offense put so much pressure on opposing teams that it changed the way opponents approached the game.
Biggest Weakness:
Speed on defense
One of the NFL's bigger and more sturdy units, it wasn't tested much early because the offense was getting out to big leads. Some of the deficiencies showed on the Giants' opening drive of Super Bowl XLII, which lasted 9 minutes, 59 seconds and ended with a field goal.
Why did they lose?
Giants receiver David Tyree made a once-in-a-lifetime catch on the top of his helmet in Super Bowl XLII. And as tackle Matt Light once said, the offensive line picked a bad time to play its worst game of the season with the Giants selling out against the pass.
"It was a heartbreak season. You're trying to go for 19-0 and to lose a game like that? Just tremendous disappointment."Troy Brown,
Wide receiver
A team stocked with Hall of Fame players in their primes was poised to become the NFL's first to win back-to-back-to-back titles. But the season showed just how difficult that feat is, even for legendary teams. Pittsburgh, which was 10.9 points better than the average team in 1976 according to our methodology, started 1-4 and quarterback Terry Bradshaw got injured on a vicious sack by Cleveland's Joe "Turkey" Jones. Still, dual 1,000-yard seasons from Franco Harris (above) and Rocky Bleier and the defense's five shutouts helped the Steelers advance to the AFC title game. - JEREMY FOWLER
Season Record
11-5
Lost to Raiders 24-7,
AFC Championship
Top Playmakers
QB Terry Bradshaw (HOF)
Bradshaw was brilliant in the playoff game against the Colts with three touchdowns, but he was shut out against Oakland in the AFC title game.
RB Franco Harris, (HOF, Pro Bowl)
Harris' 14 touchdowns were a career high, and his 289 rushing attempts set the stage for a historic workhorse run of 899 carries from 1976 to '78.
DT Joe Greene (HOF, Pro Bowl)
He missed snaps in 1975-76 with a pinched nerve and a back injury, but Greene's presence up front helped Pittsburgh win nine straight to close out 1976.
LB Jack Lambert (HOF, All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Lambert's eight fumble recoveries in 1976 rank second all-time for a defensive player in a single season.
WR Lynn Swann (HOF)
The injury to Bradshaw didn't stop the graceful receiver from averaging 18.4 yards per catch in 1976.
Biggest Strength:
Rushing defense
The Steel Curtain's running-game dominance was jarring -- 1,457 yards allowed was 107 fewer than anyone else, five touchdowns allowed was five fewer than anyone else. Eight Pro Bowlers helped the Steelers hold opponents to 28 total points over the final nine regular-season games.
Biggest Weakness:
Passing game
It's hard to win a title with the league's 22nd-ranked passing offense. Bradshaw didn't play poorly with 1,177 yards, 10 scores and nine interceptions in 10 games, but he couldn't match his impressive 1975 campaign. Backup Mike Kruczek didn't fare much better with three interceptions to zero touchdowns.
Why did they lose?
They couldn't figure out Oakland's offense. The Raiders combined for 54 points in two games against the Steel Curtain, relying on efficiency from quarterback Ken Stabler and a three-headed running attack to win in the red zone. In the 24-7 title game win, all three Raiders touchdowns came from the 5-yard line or closer.
"It was the Raiders' time in history. You go back to the Jets, the Baltimore Colts, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, then the Pittsburgh Steelers -- all of these teams had to go through Oakland."Joe Greene,
Defensive tackle
When Bud Grant arrived in Minnesota in late 1967, he famously said he wasn't there to rebuild. The foundation was in place. The Vikings, who were 10.8 points better than the average team in 1969 according to our methodology, started the season with a 24-23 loss to the New York Giants against their former quarterback, Fran Tarkenton. Vikings QB Joe Kapp tossed seven touchdowns in a Week 2 win over the Baltimore Colts, the first of 12 straight. The 1969 Vikings were the last team to win an NFL Championship before the NFL and AFL merged a year later. Minnesota's 23-7 loss in Super Bowl IV is widely considered one of the biggest disappointments in title game history after they raced through the season with the most dominant team. - COURTNEY CRONIN
Season Record
14-3
Lost to Kansas City Chiefs 23-7,
Super Bowl IV
Top Playmakers
QB Joe Kapp (Pro Bowl)
The team's MVP who turned down the award saying: "There is no most valuable Viking. There are 40 most valuable Vikings." Kapp threw for 1,726 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and rushed for 104 yards.
DE Carl Eller (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Eller had a career-high 15 sacks in 1969 and is the Vikings' all-time sack leader. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.
DE Jim Marshall (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Marshall had 127 career sacks, second behind Eller. During the 1969 season, Marshall had an interception and recovered two fumbles.
DT Alan Page (HOF, All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Page played 218 consecutive games, recovered 23 fumbles, blocked 28 kicks, scored three touchdowns and recorded 173 sacks.
S Paul Krause (HOF, All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
The NFL's all-time interceptions leader with 81, Krause had one in Super Bowl IV for five total in 1969.
Biggest Strength:
Front four
The "Purple People Eaters" -- Jim Marshall, Alan Page, Gary Larsen and Carl Eller -- started every game together from 1968 to '73 on the defensive line. Minnesota gave up the fewest points (133) in the 1969 season. On offense, the Vikings scored a league-high 379 points, hanging 50 points on three separate opponents.
Biggest Weakness:
Passing game
Minnesota didn't have a high-level aerial attack with Kapp. Running backs Dave Osborn and Bill Brown combined for 11 touchdowns. Wide receiver Gene Washington added nine touchdowns. Fortunately, the Vikings were able to spread the ball around efficiently, and they led the NFL in scoring.
Why did they lose?
From the start of Super Bowl IV, Minnesota was never in the game. Kansas City utilized a number of ahead-of-their-time formations and end-arounds to confuse the Vikings' defense. The Vikings were pegged as two-touchdown favorites and couldn't keep the Chiefs out of the end zone.
"I've never gotten over it. None of them [four Super Bowl losses]. Those were four opportunities we had to prove that we had the best in the world, and we didn't do it."Jim Marshall,
Defensive end in "Missing Rings"
The Cowboys won their first six games by a combined 149 points and finished the season with a point differential of 431-186. They were 9.9 points better than the average team in 1968, according to our methodology. Included in their 6-0 start was a 28-7 win against the Cleveland Browns that might have played a part in their demise in December. But they were dominant. They had the NFL's top-ranked offense and were fourth in the NFL in defense. They could beat teams with the running game, led by Don Perkins, or the passing game, led by Don Meredith (above), who threw 10 of his 21 touchdown passes to Bob Hayes. Defensively, they scored five touchdowns. They ended the season on a five-game winning streak and had only one game decided by fewer than 18 points. - TODD ARCHER
Season Record
12-3
Lost to Browns 31-20,
Divisional Round
Top Playmakers
DT Bob Lilly (HOF, All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Lilly had 12.5 sacks and was one of five Cowboys to be named to the Pro Bowl. It was also Lilly's fifth All-Pro season.
CB Mel Renfro (HOF, All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
This was the fifth of 10 Pro Bowl seasons for Renfro. He had three interceptions, but his coverage played a big part in the Cowboys' defensive success.
Bob Hayes (HOF, All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
The World's Fastest Man finished with 53 catches for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also returned two punts for touchdowns.
Biggest Strength:
Scoring
The Cowboys' 431 points remains the seventh most in team history despite playing a 14-game season. They ran for more than 2,000 yards. Meredith threw touchdown passes to 10 different players. The defensive line was dominant but so were the linebackers with Chuck Howley and Lee Roy Jordan, who are in the team's Ring of Honor.
Biggest Weakness:
Kicking
If you listen to Gil Brandt, the personnel chief at the time, the biggest weakness was their kicker. Mike Clark, a straight-on kicker, missed 12 field goal attempts.
Why did they lose?
The Cowboys were intercepted four times and suffered a 31-20 loss to the Browns. Cleveland went on to lose the following week to the Baltimore Colts 34-0. A Cowboys-Colts championship game, according to Brandt, would have been one of the best games in history. "We got beat by a team that should've never beat us," Brandt said.
"I don't think it's anywhere close to not being the best [team]. We used to joke about having a 'pair and a spare,' on the team. We had depth, I'd say, at all positions. We got beat by a team that should've never beaten us."Gil Brandt,
Cowboys vice president
of player personnel
The 1973 season marked the beginning of what could've been a dynasty for the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams, who were 9.3 points better than the average team in 1973 according to our methodology, built the foundation for their dominant defenses of the 1970s with the first three drafts of that decade. Then Chuck Knox replaced Tommy Prothro as head coach in 1973, kick-starting the first of seven consecutive division titles (albeit zero Super Bowl championships). The 1973 Rams were three points away from going undefeated in the regular season, but they suffered a 27-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round. Their defense allowed the NFL's fewest yards and their offense gained the NFL's most yards. If a few things had gone their way, this could have been a historic team. - ALDEN GONZALEZ
Season Record
12-3
Lost to Cowboys 27-16,
NFC Divisional Round
Top Playmakers
DT Merlin Olsen (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
He was in his age-33 season in 1973 and was the veteran leader of the defense, while making it to his 12th of 14 consecutive Pro Bowls.
DE Jack Youngblood (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Knox's hiring prompted Youngblood to step in as the starting left defensive end in his third season, beginning a run of seven consecutive Pro Bowls.
QB John Hadl (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Hadl, 33 at the time, was acquired via trade from the San Diego Chargers and had one of his best seasons, completing 52.3 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,008 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
WR Harold Jackson (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
The Rams acquired Jackson from the Philadelphia Eagles for star quarterback Roman Gabriel prior to the season and watched him make 40 catches for 874 yards and an NFL-leading 13 touchdown receptions.
RB Lawrence McCutcheon (Pro Bowl)
McCutcheon (pictured above) burst onto the scene in '73, his second NFL season, rushing for 1,097 yards on 210 carries and adding another 289 yards on 30 catches.
Biggest Strength:
Talent
The Rams had eight Pro Bowlers on this team. Hadl was the NFC's Player of the Year; McCutcheon and Jim Bertelsen provided a deadly one-two punch out of the backfield; and the likes of Olsen, Youngblood and Isiah Robertson were a nightmare to run against.
Biggest Weakness:
Mindset
The Rams, Youngblood said, might have been a little too conservative under Knox, a longtime offensive line coach who came in with a reputation for leaning on the running game. They finished 23rd in passing attempts and first in field goal attempts.
Why did they lose?
The Rams' run through the 1970s came at a time when the Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings also were dominating their conference. Those two teams eliminated the Rams in six consecutive seasons, three times each. It started in 1973.
"Chuck came in with an attitude that we were going to discipline ourselves, we were going to win football games the right way. ... Three or four games into the season, we realized, 'Damn, this is working. And we like it.' "Jack Youngblood,
Defensive end
In 1991, Redskins coach Joe Gibbs finally admitted that before the 1983 season he felt he had a great team -- one with no real weaknesses. For 16 games during the regular season, that's how the Redskins played. After winning the Super Bowl following the strike year of 1982, they showed they weren't a byproduct of unusual circumstances by going 14-2. The Redskins, who were 8.8 points better than the average team in 1983 according to our methodology, dominated during the regular season, losing two games by a combined two points and outscoring their opposition by 209 points. Washington's offense, in its third year under Gibbs, was fantastic with Joe Theismann (above) and the Redskins' plus-43 turnover margin remains an NFL record. - JOHN KEIM
Season Record
16-3
Lost to Raiders 38-9,
Super Bowl XVIII
Top Playmakers
Coach Joe Gibbs (HOF)
He won three Super Bowls with three different quarterbacks, a feat no other coach has accomplished.
LG Russ Grimm (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
He made the first of four All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams and was eventually named to the NFL's All-1980s team.
WR Art Monk (HOF)
In 12 games, he caught 47 passes for 746 yards and eventually retired as the NFL's all-time leading pass-catcher.
CB Darrell Green (HOF)
The rookie corner made a significant impact with his speed; he played 20 seasons and retired at age 42.
RB John Riggins (HOF, All-Pro)
He rushed for 1,347 yards and an NFL-best 24 touchdowns; he remains the Redskins' all-time leading rusher.
Biggest Strength:
Scoring
Their offense was phenomenal, with a quarterback in Joe Theismann and a running game led by the Hogs and a dominant Riggins -- that's how they set an NFL record with 541 points. The defense ranked first in total yards vs. the run and sixth in yards per carry.
Biggest Weakness:
Pass defense
The Redskins ranked No. 28 against the pass, earning the secondary the nickname "Pearl Harbor Crew." Washington allowed six quarterbacks to throw for more than 300 yards in a game -- all of them in close contests.
Why did they lose?
These Redskins and Raiders were evenly matched -- Washington had rallied for a 37-35 win over Los Angeles earlier in the season. In the Super Bowl, the Raiders scored first-half touchdowns on a blocked punt and a last-second interception return for a 21-3 halftime lead en route to a 38-9 victory.
"That may be the best team to never have won the Super Bowl. You think about the one you lost more than the ones you won. I can't imagine what Bills players do."Jeff Bostic,
Center
The Lions were the first wild-card team in NFL history, they had a dominant defense, three Hall of Famers and multiple Pro Bowlers like Mel Farr (above). New Orleans kicker Tom Dempsey set the then-NFL record for longest field goal against the Lions that year, beating Detroit 19-17 with a 63-yarder as time expired. The Lions, who were 8.2 points better than the average team in 1970 according to our methodology, made the playoffs by winning five consecutive games to end the year, and four of those teams finished over .500. Detroit's 5-0 playoff loss to Dallas is one of three 5-0 games in pro football history, joining a 5-0 Providence Steam Roller win over the Buffalo Bisons in 1927 and a Buffalo Bills win over Cincinnati in 1978. - MICHAEL ROTHSTEIN
Season Record
10-5
Lost to Cowboys 5-0,
NFC Divisional Round
Top Playmakers
HC Joe Schmidt (HOF)
He was one of the best linebackers in Lions history and as Detroit's head coach, with a 43-37-7 record, is one of the few coaches in franchise history with an overall winning record.
TE Charlie Sanders (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Sanders had one of the best seasons of his career in 1970, catching 40 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns.
CB Lem Barney (HOF)
Barney had seven interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and it was his third consecutive season with at least seven picks.
CB Dick LeBeau (HOF, All-Pro)
He had a career-high nine interceptions -- second in the NFL.
FB Mel Farr (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
The man eventually known as "Mel Farr, Superstar," had 166 carries for 717 yards and nine touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.
Biggest Strength:
Pass defense
Detroit's defense featured two Hall of Fame cornerbacks in Lem Barney and LeBeau. The duo picked off a combined 16 passes and was a good complement to the Lions' run defense, which was ranked the best in the league.
Biggest Weakness:
Pass offense
The Lions finished No. 22 in passing yards (out of 26 teams) but even then were efficient, with 19 touchdowns (eighth in the league) and throwing for touchdowns on 6.5 percent of passing attempts (tied for third in the league). The Lions also gave up sacks on 10.9 percent of pass attempts.
Why did they lose?
Dallas' defense, one of the best in the league, forced three turnovers and had three sacks. Quarterback Greg Landry said he believed the 1970 season was the start of the window for that group to make a move -- but the Lions were never better than 10-4 during that stretch.
"I think we were a little bit offensively burnt out because we had a lot of younger players on offense. Defensively, we had a lot of veterans and they were at their peak. We all thought we would go back in '71 and we didn't."Greg Landry,
Quarterback
Whether or not Drew Brees (above) or Sean Payton wins another Super Bowl, this will be the one that got away. This was arguably their best team in New Orleans, and it produced one of the best offensive seasons in history. The 2011 Saints, who were 8.1 points better than the average team that year according to our methodology, still hold the all-time record for yards in a season (7,474). Brees broke Dan Marino's single-season record with 5,476 passing yards, Darren Sproles set an NFL record with 2,696 all-purpose yards and tight end Jimmy Graham chased history with 99 catches for 1,310 yards. Alas, the Saints were snakebit with the No. 3 seed in the NFC despite their 13-3 record, and lost at San Francisco in the divisional round in a game that included five turnovers. - MIKE TRIPLETT
Season Record
14-4
Lost to 49ers 36-32,
NFC Divisional Round
Top Playmakers
QB Drew Brees (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
He finished runner-up in the NFL MVP voting to Aaron Rodgers and won the league's Offensive Player of the Year. His 5,476 passing yards and 71.2 completion percentage were NFL records at the time.
G Jahri Evans (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
This was one of Evans' four consecutive seasons as a first-team All-Pro and one of six consecutive Pro Bowl selections.
G Carl Nicks (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Saints guards filled both spots on the first-team All-Pro roster. Nicks also made his second straight Pro Bowl appearance.
TE Jimmy Graham (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Graham had 99 catches for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned the first of four Pro Bowl appearances.
RB/KR Darren Sproles
His 2,696 all-purpose yards still stand as the most in a single season in NFL history.
Biggest Strength:
Pass offense
Brees threw for a career-high 46 touchdown passes to go with his 5,476 passing yards. Graham, Sproles and receiver Marques Colston each had more than 1,100 yards from scrimmage. And the Saints converted a whopping 57 percent of their third downs while averaging 34.2 points per game.
Biggest Weakness:
Pass defense
The defense was decent, ranking 13th in points allowed, 24th in yards allowed and 30th in passing yards allowed. But the Saints faltered at the end of the playoff loss, giving up two touchdown drives in the final four minutes, highlighted by Alex Smith's 28-yard bootleg touchdown run and three backbreaking passes to tight end Vernon Davis, including the game winner.
Why did they lose?
Who knows what might have happened if the Saints' 13-3 record got them a No. 1 or 2 seed. But even as the No. 3 seed, the Saints would love a do-over of the divisional loss, which started to unravel when Pierre Thomas got injured on the opening drive and turned the ball over. It was the first of five turnovers vs. the 49ers.
"We were just destroying people. And then we destroy Detroit in the first playoff game. And then we go to San Fran and we turn it over [five] times and still really should win that game."Drew Brees,
Quarterback
With five Super Bowl victories to their name, the 49ers are regarded as one of the most storied franchises in league history. But that doesn't stop them from thinking about the ones that got away and the star-studded 1987 team certainly fits. San Francisco, which was 8.0 points better than the average team in 1987 according to our methodology, returned from a players strike early in the season and dominated opponents. Their divisional-round loss to Minnesota remains what guard Jesse Sapolu calls one of the "most brokenhearted" moments of his career. The good news? The stunning defeat served as motivation for the 49ers to win each of the two Super Bowls that followed. - NICK WAGONER
Season Record
13-3
Lost to Vikings 36-24,
NFC Divisional Round
Top Playmakers
QB Joe Montana (HOF, All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Montana (pictured above) had the third-highest quarterback rating of his career (102.1) and threw for a career-high 31 touchdowns in 13 games.
WR Jerry Rice (HOF, All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
This wasn't Rice's best season in terms of catches or yards but he caught a career-high 22 touchdowns in 12 games.
S Ronnie Lott (HOF, All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
The leader of the defense, Lott had at least five interceptions for the third straight year in 1987. The streak reached five seasons.
DE Charles Haley (HOF)
In his second season, Haley wasn't a full-time starter but made his case to become one by posting 6.5 sacks in a dozen games.
QB Steve Young (HOF)
Young replaced Montana with three weeks left, throwing for nine touchdowns and no interceptions and averaging 52 rushing yards in that trio of games.
Biggest Strength:
Balanced attack
This 49ers team dominated in all facets. Rice was at his peak with Montana and Young forming the best quarterback duo of all time. Running back Roger Craig, a talented offensive line and a dominant defense led by Lott and Haley made up a strong supporting cast.
Biggest Weakness:
Overconfidence
In terms of talent and personnel, there weren't many weaknesses; but ask a handful of players from this team and some say they started to buy into the hype. That overconfidence was cited by multiple players as a reason for the playoff loss to the Vikings.
Why did they lose?
The Niners lost because of an emerging quarterback controversy, the uncertainty caused by the strike-shortened season and/or the momentum-killing bye week. The most interesting is the theory the Niners should have stuck with Young over a returning-from-injury Montana. So began a quarterback controversy that persisted until the 49ers traded Montana to Kansas City in 1993.
"I always wonder if they would have just left Steve Young in -- I mean, the last three games we just rolled people with Young."Tim McKyer,
49ers cornerback
The 1984 team was arguably the best version of the Dolphins during an impressive four-year run that began in 1982 in which they lost two Super Bowls and made the AFC Championship Game. The Dolphins, who were 8.0 points better than the average team in 1984 according to our methodology, were an offensive juggernaut. They were led by future Hall of Famer Dan Marino (above), who had 5,084 yards passing and 48 touchdowns in his second season. Both ended up being career highs. The Dolphins led the league in '84 with 513 points scored. Miami also had a three-headed monster at running back. The trio of Woody Bennett, Tony Nathan and Joe Carter combined for 1,659 rushing yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry, which matched the production of an All-Pro tailback. Defensively, the Dolphins were below average. - JAMES WALKER
Season Record
16-3
Lost to 49ers 38-16,
Super Bowl XIX
Top Playmakers
Coach Don Shula (HOF)
The NFL's all-time winningest coach with 347 victories spent 26 seasons in Miami. He led the league's only undefeated Super Bowl team in 1972 and won two championships.
QB Dan Marino (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Marino holds all of Miami's significant passing records, including career yards (61,361) and touchdown passes (420). The only thing missing from Marino's resume is a Super Bowl win.
OL Dwight Stevenson (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
The Hall of Fame center made the Pro Bowl five times during his eight seasons with the Dolphins.
WR Mark Clayton (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
A five-time Pro Bowler, Clayton led the NFL in 1984 with 18 receiving touchdowns. Clayton had a nose for the end zone with 84 career TDs.
WR Mark Duper (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
The three-time Pro Bowler played 11 seasons for the Dolphins and had 511 career receptions. The speedy deep threat had a career average of 17.4 yards per catch.
Biggest Strength:
Passing game
Miami's passing attack was ahead of its time. Marino, one of the best pure passers ever, had lots of weapons led by stud receivers Clayton and Duper. They averaged 19.0 and 18.4 yards per catch, respectively, and were capable of making big plays every time they touched the ball.
Biggest Weakness:
Run defense
The Dolphins were 22nd in the NFL against the run and 28th in yards per attempt. Most weeks it didn't matter because Miami's high-powered offense consistently gave its defense big leads. Miami won 14 of 16 regular-season games.
Why did they lose?
The Dolphins' run defense cost them as the San Francisco 49ers rushed for 211 yards in Super Bowl XIX, which was the highest rushing total allowed by Miami all season. The Dolphins were a good team that ran into a budding dynasty in the 49ers.
"I lost two Super Bowls and I'd rather not have gone to either one of them. Because the pain of losing that game, it just never leaves you."Kim Bokamper,
Former Dolphins defensive end/linebacker
The words "wide right" have been etched in Buffalo sports history since Scott Norwood's 47-yard field goal attempt (pictured above) sailed wide of the uprights in the closing seconds of a 20-19 loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV. The loss was the first of four consecutive defeats in Super Bowls that became the prologue to the Bills' spiraling into their 17-year playoff drought. The Bills were 7.6 points better than the average team in 1990, according to our methodology, and their 13-3 record was matched in 1991 as the best mark in franchise history. Either of those seasons can be considered the high-water mark in Bills history, but Buffalo never came closer to a championship than when Norwood lined up for his kick. - MIKE RODAK
Season Record
15-4
Lost to Giants 20-19,
Super Bowl XXV
Top Playmakers
" QB Jim Kelly (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Kelly posted his best passer rating (101.2) of his career, but his touchdowns (24) and passing yards (2,829) were shy of career highs he would set in 1991.
RB Thurman Thomas (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Thomas' 11 rushing touchdowns were a career high and his 1,297 yards were second most in the NFL.
WR Andre Reed (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Reed's 71 catches were 10th most in the NFL and his 945 receiving yards ranked 13th.
DE Bruce Smith (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
The NFL's all-time sacks leader, Smith had a career-high 19 sacks and was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.
ST Steve Tasker (Pro Bowl)
One of the best special-teams players of his era, Tasker made his second of seven trips to the Pro Bowl in 1990.
Biggest Strength:
Scoring
The Bills led the NFL by averaging 26.8 points, an output topped only by the 1991 squad in franchise history. The 1990 season also saw the debut of the no-huddle, K-Gun offense in a Dec. 2 win over the Eagles, which became the hallmark of the Bills teams of the era.
Biggest Weakness:
Kicking game
Norwood ranked 23rd in the NFL in converting 69 percent of his field goal attempts that season, a weakness that was exposed when it mattered most on the Bills' potential game-winning field goal try.
Why did they lose?
The 1990 Bills will always be remembered for Norwood's miss, but it would be unfair to pin the loss entirely on Norwood. Buffalo's defense allowed two 14-play Giants scoring drives in the second half, while the offense punted when it had the chance to drive and take the lead earlier in the fourth quarter.
"It probably was our best team, considering the year we had before [in 1989], being the 'Bickering Bills,' and then straightening everything out and going to the Super Bowl. It just ended on a bad note."Thurman Thomas,
Running back
After 7-9 finishes in each of coach Pete Carroll's first two seasons, everything came together in 2012. The Seahawks, who were 7.6 points better than the average team in 2012 according to our methodology, already had an excellent defense, but quarterback Russell Wilson was the missing piece. Drafted in the third round that year, Wilson beat out Matt Flynn to be the starter. After relying on Marshawn Lynch early, the Seahawks started winning because of their rookie QB. Wilson led a game-winning drive in overtime at Chicago in Week 13 to begin a 5-0 December that included a three-game stretch in which the Seahawks scored 150 points. They made the playoffs as a wild-card team after finishing second in the NFC West to the 49ers. - BRADY HENDERSON
Season Record
12-6
Lost to Falcons 30-28,
NFC Divisional Round
Top Playmakers
QB Russell Wilson (Pro Bowl)
Wilson led all rookie QBs with 26 touchdown passes, including three game winners in the fourth quarter or overtime.
RB Marshawn Lynch (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Lynch had his best season, setting career highs with 1,590 yards rushing and 5.0 yards per carry. He scored 11 TDs.
C Max Unger (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
A holdover from the pre-Pete Carroll era, Unger anchored an offensive line that helped Seattle finish third in rushing.
CB Richard Sherman (All-Pro)
In his first full season as a starter, Sherman (pictured above) had eight interceptions and a league-best 24 passes defended.
FS Earl Thomas (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Thomas patrolled the back end of the pass defense and earned the first of three consecutive first-team All-Pro honors.
Biggest Strength:
Legion of Boom
An argument could be made for Seattle's running game given Lynch had the best season of his career, but the defense gets the nod. Led by the Legion of Boom and its budding superstars -- Sherman, Thomas and Kam Chancellor -- Seattle gave up the fewest points in the league at 245.
Biggest Weakness:
Passing game
While the Seahawks eventually loosened the reins on Wilson, they brought him along slowly, so slowly that he threw for fewer than 175 yards in five of his first seven games. Seattle lost three of those games by scores of 20-16, 19-13 and 13-6.
Why did they lose?
Pass rush. It wasn't until the 2013 that Seattle added Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril in free agency, so the Seahawks didn't have the pass-rush depth to replace Chris Clemons after he tore his ACL in the wild-card round. It was part of their undoing in the divisional-round loss to Atlanta, when they failed to pressure Matt Ryan.
"Against the Chiefs in that third preseason game when Pete [Carroll] said he was going to name Russell Wilson the starter. Watching him play that particular night, I knew we had a chance at doing something great with that team."Chris Clemons,
Seahawks defensive end
From the introduction of the "dab" to the emergence of quarterback Cam Newton (above) as the NFL MVP, the 2015 season truly was magical for the Panthers, who were 7.6 points better than the average team in 2015, according to our methodology. They won their first 14 games and were a late-season upset at Atlanta from a perfect regular-season record. They marched through Seattle and Arizona to the playoffs behind Newton and the league's No. 1 offense. It all fell apart in Super Bowl 50, when Denver used the blitz to negate Newton's effectiveness in a 24-10 victory that wasn't even that close. Newton's fun-loving season was erased by the image of him walking away from his postgame news conference with a hoodie pulled over his head. - DAVID NEWTON
Season Record
17-2
Lost to Broncos 24-10,
Super Bowl 50
Top Playmakers
QB Cam Newton (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Newton had arguably one of the best seasons by a quarterback in NFL history, throwing a career-high 35 touchdown passes and rushing for 10 more during the regular season.
RB Jonathan Stewart (Pro Bowl)
Two years removed from being limited to six games and one start because of ankle injuries, Stewart rushed for 989 yards and six touchdowns.
TE Greg Olsen (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
He finally got recognized as one of the NFL's top tight ends, catching a team-high 77 passes for a career-high 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns.
LB Luke Kuechly (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
He made his third straight Pro Bowl after leading the team in tackles (118) for the fourth straight year despite missing three games with a concussion.
CB Josh Norman (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
He emerged as one of the top cover cornerbacks in the NFL, shutting down top receivers such as Julio Jones and Mike Evans.
Biggest Strength:
Cam Newton
He became the most feared dual-threat quarterback. The offensive line also stayed pretty much injury-free and developed a great chemistry, which allowed Newton to run the offense more efficiently than he had at any time prior to that season or since.
Biggest Weakness:
Secondary
There really weren't any glaring weaknesses during the regular season outside of a secondary that gave up 21 touchdown passes and 234.5 yards a game. But in the Super Bowl, the inability to stop Denver's blitz became this team's Achilles' heel.
Why did they lose?
Denver attacked Newton and the offense with a "green-dog blitz" out of its man-to-man package. The Broncos basically came at Newton with an extra defender to counter Carolina keeping an extra player in to block and sacked him six times, forcing two fumbles that led to touchdowns.
"Losing that Super Bowl versus Denver is something that will always eat at me. Knowing how hard it is to accomplish what we did by going 17-2 and one of those losses being the Super Bowl is heartbreaking."Greg Olsen,
Tight end
The 1982 season was disrupted by a 57-day players' strike, which forced the NFL to shorten the schedule and change the playoff format. Somehow, the Jets emerged from the chaos a Super Bowl contender. The Jets, who were 7.1 points better than the average team in 1982 according to our methodology, finished 6-3 in the abbreviated regular season. They won two road playoff games before falling to the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Championship Game, in which Richard Todd (above) threw five interceptions. The Jets were seen as a young, ascending team, with every key player under 30. They got hot at the right time and seemed destined to win a championship, but they fell apart in the AFC title game. Days later, they fired longtime coach Walt Michaels, a move that shook the organization. It would be 16 years before they returned to the conference championship. - RICH CIMINI
Season Record
8-4
Lost to Dolphins 14-0,
AFC Championship
Top Playmakers
RB Freeman McNeil (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
McNeil led the NFL in rushing (786 yards, 5.2 per carry) and had a 202-yard performance in a playoff win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
DE Mark Gastineau (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Because of an injury to defensive lineman Joe Klecko, Gastineau faced more double-teams but still had six sacks in the regular season, plus four in the postseason.
RT Marvin Powell (Pro Bowl)
In the prime of his career, Powell was a force on the right side of the line, protecting quarterback Richard Todd.
C Joe Fields (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
A former 14th-round draft pick, he anchored the offensive line and was one of the keys to McNeil's breakout season.
WR Wesley Walker (Pro Bowl)
His deep speed scared the daylights out of defenses. Walker finished with 39 catches for 620 yards and six touchdowns.
Biggest Strength:
Speed on offense
Oh, what an offense. With McNeil in the backfield and Walker and former Olympic sprinter Lam Jones on the perimeter, the Jets had balance and plenty of speed. The triggerman was Todd, who finally had settled into the job. The Jets averaged 27 points a game, third in the league.
Biggest Weakness:
Miami Dolphins
They were allergic to dolphins -- specifically, the Miami variety. The Jets lost only four games the entire year, including three to the hated Dolphins. If they had been able to figure out the Dolphins, the Jets might have added a second Lombardi to their trophy case.
Why did they lose?
On the eve of AFC title game, it rained heavily in Miami. The Orange Bowl field was a quagmire, neutralizing the Jets' team speed. Jets officials fumed, accusing Don Shula of deliberately leaving the field uncovered. In what became known as the Mud Bowl, the Jets lost 14-0, as Todd threw five interceptions.
"On the morning of the championship game, I remember waking up and looking out the window. It was a monsoon and I knew we were in trouble. It was a nightmare."Wesley Walker,
Wide receiver
The Broncos have opened few seasons with the anticipation and expectations that swirled around them in 2012. Denver, 7.1 points better than the average team in 2012 according to our methodology, closed few seasons with the kind of disappointment that followed their playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was, after all, the first season of the Peyton Manning (above) era, a free-agent signing that had caused John Elway to famously say "there is no Plan B" as questions about Manning's physical health had hung in the air after he missed the 2011 season following his fourth neck surgery, even as he signed a four-year deal with the Broncos. But offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and Adam Gase retooled the Broncos' offense into a no-huddle, three-wide receiver monster that scored at least 30 points 11 times. - JEFF LEGWOLD
Season Record
13-4
Lost to Ravens 38-35,
AFC Divisional Round
Top Playmakers
QB Peyton Manning (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
The league's Comeback Player of the Year threw for 4,659 yards and 37 touchdowns.
LB Von Miller (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
In his second season in the league, Miller put up what is still his career high in sacks with 18.5.
CB Champ Bailey (Pro Bowl)
He said repeatedly that season Manning was just the kind of quarterback he had waited his entire career to play alongside as he knew his career clock was ticking - 2013 would be his 15th and final season.
DE Elvis Dumervil (Pro Bowl)
In his last season with the Broncos before the fax snafu that sent him into free agency, Dumervil finished with 11 sacks.
WR Demaryius Thomas (Pro Bowl)
Thomas began his run of four consecutive seasons with at least 90 catches and 1,300 yards receiving with 94 catches, 1,434 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Biggest Strength:
Offensive personnel
The grouping of McCoy, Gase and Manning was the perfect storm on offense. While it didn't open smoothly -- the Broncos lost three of their first five games -- they got rolling after overcoming 24-0 deficit in San Diego in Week 6 for 35-24 win. They closed out the regular season with an 11-game win streak.
Biggest Weakness:
Running game
The Broncos had some difficulty when forced to line up and grind it out on offense. They averaged only 3.8 yards per carry, didn't have a run longer than 31 yards and it finally cost them in the playoff loss to the Ravens.
Why did they lose?
The Broncos couldn't run the ball when they had the chance to close out the Ravens. With 3 minutes, 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter and a 35-28 lead, the Broncos couldn't convert the two first downs they needed.
"Until we won the Super Bowl [to finish out the 2015 season] that was one of those times when you think 'I hope we didn't lose our chance at a championship.' But we also had Peyton and we knew we would be back."Chris Harris Jr.,
Cornerback
The Chargers finished a franchise-best 14-2 in 2006, winning 10 straight to close out the season. Legendary running back LaDainian Tomlinson (above) led the Chargers, finishing with a career-best 1,815 rushing yards and an NFL-record 31 total touchdowns. However, the Chargers' magical run came to an abrupt end in the AFC divisional round. The Bolts, who were 7.0 points better than the average team in 2006 according to our methodology, lost a 24-21 heartbreaker to the New England Patriots at Qualcomm Stadium. "I remember thinking just how tough it was," quarterback Philip Rivers said. "For 20-plus weeks you're going, and then it just ends like that." - ERIC D. WILLIAMS
Season Record
14-3
Lost to Patriots 24-21,
AFC Divisional Round
Top Playmakers
QB Philip Rivers (Pro Bowl)
He finished his first season as a starter with 3,388 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Rivers earned the first of six trips to the Pro Bowl.
RB LaDainian Tomlinson (HOF, All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Not only was Tomlinson the NFL's leading rusher with 1,815 yards, he also totaled 56 receptions for 508 receiving yards and three scores.
NT Jamal Williams (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
A member of the Chargers' 50th anniversary team, the run-stuffing nose tackle led a Bolts defense with a career-high 69 tackles and two sacks.
TE Antonio Gates (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
The undrafted rookie out of Kent State led the Chargers in receptions (71), receiving yards (924) and receiving touchdowns (nine).
LB Shawne Merriman (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
The NFL sack leader with 17, Merriman also finished with 62 tackles and four forced fumbles.
Biggest Strength:
Sack artists
With Tomlinson, the Chargers had perhaps the NFL's best running game. However, the Bolts could play defense as well. The Chargers led the league in sacks with 61. Merriman topped the NFL in sacks with 17 and Shaun Phillips was tied for ninth with 11.5 sacks.
Biggest Weakness:
Place-kicking
It's difficult to point out a weakness for a 14-2 team. Nate Kaeding made some big kicks for the Chargers but struggled in the playoffs. Kaeding missed a 54-yarder at the end of the regulation that would have sent the game to overtime in the playoffs against the Patriots.
Why did they lose?
Many blame safety Marlon McCree for not kneeling down after intercepting Tom Brady late in the divisional-round game, allowing Tony Brown to strip him of the football and give New England's offense another opportunity to score -- which it did five plays later when Brady found Jabar Gaffney for a 6-yard touchdown pass.
"You knew that his ability to break off a long run and finish off a game at a moment's notice was right there in the power that LaDainian Tomlinson held in his feet."Nick Hardwick,
Chargers center
This was the first season in Bengals history without Paul Brown as coach after he stepped down from the position on Jan. 1. Brown, still the general manager, named offensive line coach Bill Johnson as his successor, and Johnson guided the team to a 10-4 record. This is widely considered the best Bengals team not to make the postseason. They were 7.0 points better than the average team in 1976, according to our methodology. They had six players make the Pro Bowl, four of them defensive players on a unit that ranked fifth overall and third in passing defense. Their offense was led by Ken Anderson (above), who has been nominated several times for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Anderson would later lead the Bengals to an appearance in Super Bowl XVI following the 1981 season. - KATHERINE TERREL
Season Record
10-4
Second place,
AFC Central
Top Playmakers
QB Ken Anderson (Pro Bowl)
Anderson completed 53 percent of his passes for 2,367 yards, 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions for a passer rating of 76.9.
DE Coy Bacon (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Bacon was traded to the Bengals in 1976 in exchange for Chargers wide receiver Charlie Joiner. Although the NFL didn't officially recognize sacks until 1982, the Bengals list Bacon as having a franchise-record 22 sacks in 1976.
S Tommy Casanova (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
He earned his only first-team All-Pro selection that year, intercepting five passes and returning two for touchdowns and also returning a fumble for a touchdown.
WR Isaac Curtis (Pro Bowl)
Curtis was so fast that he just missed making the 1972 Olympic team, and he changed the way the game was played. With teams resorting to holding or tackling him to try to account for his speed, a new rule was put in place prohibiting contact with a receiver after five yards.
CB Lemar Parrish (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Parish retired with four punts returned for touchdowns and one kickoff return for a touchdown, along with 25 career interceptions with the Bengals (47 total).
Biggest Strength:
Defense
The Bengals' defense gave up only 15 points per game, and had 26 interceptions, second in the league. Ken Riley led the AFC with nine interceptions, a franchise record until 2005. Cincinnati also forced 12 fumbles. The Bengals finished the season with 46 sacks -- a franchise record today.
Biggest Weakness:
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Bengals' offense ranked sixth in total points but was only 15th in total yards. Their offense couldn't step up when it was needed the most, scoring a combined nine points against the Steelers, the league's best defense. The Bengals would have made the playoffs had they beaten the Steelers in their second meeting.
Why did they lose?
All four of their losses came to teams that made the playoffs and won at least 10 regular-season games, including a Monday night contest on the road against the Oakland Raiders, the eventual Super Bowl champions. Although the Bengals and the Steelers finished 10-4, Pittsburgh held the tiebreaker due to the sweep of Cincinnati.
"We always got knocked out by the ultimate Super Bowl winner. ... It was always a dogfight [against the Steelers]. ... I hate losing anything, but especially to Pittsburgh in football. It still burns from when we played."Tommy Casanova,
Bengals safety (1972-1977)
The Raiders' 2000 season essentially began with the 1999 finale, when Oakland knocked Kansas City out of the playoffs in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium to not only get the Raiders to 8-8, but essentially save Jon Gruden's job as head coach. Buoyed by the victory and experience, the Raiders went 12-4, their four defeats by a combined 16 points, and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 1993, when they called Los Angeles home. The Raiders, who were 7.0 points better than the average team in 2000 according to our methodology, shut out the Miami Dolphins 27-0 in the divisional round of the playoffs and played host to an AFC title game in Oakland for the first time since the 1976 season. - PAUL GUTIERREZ
Season Record
13-5
Lost to Ravens 16-3,
AFC Championship
Top Playmakers
WR Tim Brown (HOF)
He led Oakland with 76 catches for 1,128 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. He entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
QB Rich Gannon (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
The 2002 NFL MVP passed for 3,430 yards and 28 TDs with 11 INTs. Gannon (pictured above) would be the Pro Bowl MVP.
CB Charles Woodson (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
He had four interceptions and forced three fumbles, recovering one, as a hard-hitting cornerback who would play through 2015 and is headed for Canton.
LG Steve Wisniewski (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
He was named to his eighth, and final, Pro Bowl in 2000 after helping set up the league's No. 1 rushing attack.
P Shane Lechler (All-Pro)
His 45.91 yards-per-punt average nearly set a league rookie record, just behind Frank Sinkwich's 45.92 mark set for the Detroit Lions in 1943.
Biggest Strength:
Balanced offense
The pieces came together for Gannon in his second year with Oakland, which had the No. 6 total offense in the league at 361.0 yards per game. Tyrone Wheatley had his lone career 1,000-yard rushing season and the Raiders had the top rushing offense, at 154.4 yards per game.
Biggest Weakness:
Pass defense
Oakland had the No. 25 pass defense, giving up an average of 231.1 yards through the air. Safeties Marquez Pope and Anthony Dorsett whiffed spectacularly on Shannon Sharpe's 96-yard catch and run in the AFC title game, personifying the troubles of Oakland's back end.
Why did they lose?
Three words -- Tony. Siragusa. Flop. In a span of four plays in the second quarter of the AFC title game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Raiders gave up a 96-yard TD to Sharpe, Gannon was knocked out of the game by Siragusa and Bobby Hoying, who had thrown two passes in the regular season, was picked off on his first pass attempt.
"We're all sick as you can imagine. Our hearts are very heavy right now."Jon Gruden,
Raiders coach, after the 2000 AFC Championship Game
Browns training camp in 1966 began with Jim Brown choosing "The Dirty Dozen" over football. Brown told owner Art Modell he would finish filming the movie in Europe, and after Modell demanded he return, Brown, fresh off a championship in 1964 and a title-game appearance in 1965, chose to retire. That opened the door for Leroy Kelly (above) to take over at running back, and Kelly would go on to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career. Even without Brown, the Browns were 6.7 points better than the average team in 1966, according to our methodology. They led the league in rushing and scored more than 400 points. But they finished 9-5, second behind Dallas in the East Division. It was their worst record since 1962 and the first time they had not reached the playoffs since 1963. - PAT McMANAMON
Season Record
9-5
Second place,
Eastern Division
Top Playmakers
Leroy Kelly (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Kelly finished second in the league in rushing to Gale Sayers of the Bears. He led the league with 15 touchdowns.
Lou Groza (HOF)
The last member of the original 1946 Browns made just 9 of 23 field goal attempts. He played one more season before retiring.
Paul Warfield (HOF)
Bounced back from missing most of 1965 with a broken collarbone to average 20.6 yards per catch and score five touchdowns.
Gene Hickerson (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
The NFL's original pulling guard was a key member of a line that had two backs average more than 5 yards per carry.
Gary Collins (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Led the team with 56 catches, 946 yards and 12 touchdowns. He belongs in the Hall of Fame.
Biggest Strength:
Running game
The Browns gave the ball to Kelly and Ernie Green and totaled a league-high 2,166 yards rushing, 154.7 per game. Kelly had 1,141 yards in his first season as a starter; Green had 750 yards. Both averaged more than 5 yards per carry.
Biggest Weakness:
Scoring defense
The defense had some good games, giving up single-digit points in three games. But in three key games late in the season, the Browns gave up 26, 40 and 33 points to the Cowboys, Giants and Eagles.
Why did they lose?
The Browns' problem was stopping other teams, including in a key 26-14 loss to Dallas. The Cowboys scored on all six of their scoring chances while the offense scored just two touchdowns. Had the Browns won this game, they would have won the division for the third consecutive year.
"We were confident that if we remained healthy, we could be productive. If you go back and look at the numbers that year, the running game worked out quite well."Ernie Green,
Running back
There is no doubt among the players on the 1999 Jaguars team that had they made the Super Bowl there would be a Lombardi trophy in the lobby of the team's facility right now. They might be right, too. Jacksonville, which was 6.6 points better than the average team in 1999 according to our methodology, had one of the NFL's best defenses that season. The Jaguars were the team in the AFC best-equipped to deal with the St. Louis Rams' Greatest Show on Turf offense. All four of the players enshrined in the Pride of the Jaguars played for the 1999 team, as did five others who are regarded as among the best players in franchise history. There was just one problem: Jeff Fisher and the Tennessee Titans. - MICHAEL DiROCCO
Season Record
15-3
Lost to Titans 33-14,
AFC Championship
Top Playmakers
QB Mark Brunell (Pro Bowl)
Brunell threw for 3,060 yards and 14 TDs.
WR Jimmy Smith (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Smith (pictured above) led the NFL in catches (116) and receiving yards (1,636) and had six TD catches.
OT Tony Boselli (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Boselli anchored a line that helped the Jaguars finish second in the NFL in rushing (130.7 yards per game).
DE Tony Brackens (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Brackens set a franchise record with 12 sacks and forced eight fumbles.
LB Kevin Hardy (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Hardy had a team-high 153 tackles and 10.5 sacks.
Biggest Strength:
Overall defense
The Jaguars led the NFL in scoring defense (13.6 points per game), holding eight opponents to fewer than 10 points. They also had a league-high 57 sacks and ranked third in pass defense (180.6 yards per game) and picked off 19 passes.
Biggest Weakness:
Jeff Fisher
The only three games the Jaguars lost that season came against the Fisher-coached Titans. The Jaguars were outscored by 47 points in those games. The Jaguars' rushing defense ranked seventh, but its two worst days came against the Titans (177 and 148 yards). Eddie George ran for 188 yards in the three games.
Why did they lose?
In addition to not being able the stop the run against the Titans, the Jaguars also couldn't stop turning over the ball. Jacksonville committed 13 of its 26 turnovers (18 games) in the three games against the Titans. That includes six in the Jaguars' 33-14 loss at home in the AFC Championship Game.
"For me, it's twofold. We had a good team and never had a chance to win it all. Me, I got hurt. I tore my ACL and missed the playoff run. ... There is probably always going to be a bitter taste in my mouth that we didn't go all the way."Tony Boselli,
Offensive tackle
The season looked lost through six games. The Chiefs, who were 6.6 points better than the average team in 2015 according to our methodology, were 1-5 with a five-game losing streak and had lost their best offensive player, running back Jamaal Charles, for the season because of a torn ACL. But the Chiefs began a seemingly improbable turnaround by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7. The Chiefs would go on to win 10 consecutive games. Included was the franchise's first playoff victory in 22 years, a 30-0 win against the Houston Texans. The Chiefs did not win the AFC West at 11-5 but finished second to the Denver Broncos. - ADAM TEICHER
Season Record
12-6
Lost to Patriots 27-20,
AFC Divisional Round
Top Playmakers
S Eric Berry (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
He made a dramatic return in training camp after having lymphoma and wound up playing in all 16 games.
CB Marcus Peters (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
The rookie (pictured above) had an interception on his first NFL play and wound up tying for the NFL lead with eight.
LB Tamba Hali (Pro Bowl)
The Chiefs were fourth in the league in sacks with 47 and Hali was second on the team with 6.5.
LB Justin Houston (Pro Bowl)
He was having a superb season with 7.5 sacks through 11 games, when his regular season ended because of a knee injury. He returned as a part-timer for the playoffs but was ineffective.
TE Travis Kelce (Pro Bowl)
He was Kansas City's second-leading receiver with 72 catches, 875 yards and five touchdowns.
Biggest Strength:
Overall defense
The Chiefs finished in the top 10 in many of the significant defensive categories, including points allowed, where they were third. Led by rookie cornerback Marcus Peters, the Chiefs also were second in the league with 22 interceptions and scored six defensive touchdowns.
Biggest Weakness:
Passing game
The offense was good at protecting a lead but not at having to overcome a deficit. The Chiefs were 30th in passing yards. They finished ninth in the league in scoring but only because the defense scored six touchdowns and often gave the Chiefs the ball in favorable field position. The offense frequently struggled when it had to find its own way.
Why did they lose?
The Chiefs ran out of gas. After 11 consecutive wins, their defense had trouble getting Tom Brady and the Patriots off the field in a 27-20 defeat in a divisional-round playoff game.
"There are no real moral victories in this deal. It's everybody trying to get that trophy, that ring. Everybody else is wishing they had done something different."Alex Smith,
Quarterback
The start of the John Harbaugh-Joe Flacco era finished one win short of reaching the Super Bowl despite being 6.5 points better than the average team in 2008, according to our methodology. Harbaugh turned a 5-11 team into an 11-5 one by instilling discipline. Flacco (above), the No. 18 overall pick of that year's draft, ended the revolving door at starting quarterback for this franchise -- 15 starting quarterbacks in 12 years -- by becoming the first rookie quarterback to win two playoff games. Entering the postseason as the AFC's No. 6 seed, Baltimore used its dominant defense and powerful running game to win on the road, routing the Dolphins and upsetting the top-seeded Titans. But the Ravens failed to solve the Steelers, losing to them three times, including in the AFC Championship Game. - JAMISON HENSLEY
Season Record
13-6
Lost to Steelers 23-14,
AFC Championship
Top Playmakers
LB Ray Lewis (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
He totaled 117 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 9 passes defensed for his 10th Pro Bowl season.
LB Terrell Suggs (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
After receiving the franchise tag that season, he recorded eight sacks and scored the first two touchdowns of his career.
S Ed Reed (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
His season was highlighted by what by an NFL record 107-yard interception return for a touchdown.
FB Le'Ron McClain (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
He finished as Baltimore's leading rusher with 902 yards and 10 touchdowns.
LB Brendan Ayanbadejo (Pro Bowl)
The first free-agent signing of the Harbaugh era, Ayanbadejo led Baltimore with a career-best 30 special-teams tackles.
Biggest Strength:
Defense
The Ravens thrived with a relentless defense and running game. The Ravens finished No. 2 in defense and held 11 teams to fewer than 14 points. Combine that with a running attack that gained 148.5 yards per game, No. 4 in the league.
Biggest Weakness:
Joe Flacco
The Ravens tailored a conservative game plan around a young quarterback in Flacco, which is why Baltimore ranked No. 28 in passing (175.5 yards per game). Flacco was held under 200 yards passing 11 times.
Why did they lose?
Flacco picked the wrong time to look like a rookie quarterback. He completed fewer than half of his throws (13-of-30) in the AFC Championship Game and was intercepted three times, including one that was returned for a touchdown by Steelers safety Troy Polamalu.
"I remember we ran the ball more than any team. I remember our defense playing lights out for most of the year. And I remember that it was the Steelers' year that season and not ours."Terrell Suggs,
Linebacker
The Philadelphia Eagles were a team still on the rise in 2001. It was season No. 3 for coach Andy Reid and quarterback Donovan McNabb (above), and McNabb was hitting his prime. Led by safety Brian Dawkins, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and defensive end Hugh Douglas, Jim Johnson's defense was developing into one of the most dominant in the NFL. The Eagles, who were 6.5 points better than the average team in 2001 according to our methodology, followed an 11-5 regular season with a deep playoff run, advancing to the NFC Championship Game before falling to Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk and the St. Louis Rams. It would be the first of four straight NFC championship appearances for the Eagles. It was before fan frustration set in, the arrow was pointing up and a championship seemed inevitable. - TIM McMANUS
Season Record
13-6
Lost to St. Louis Rams 29-24,
NFC Championship
Top Playmakers
QB Donovan McNabb (Pro Bowl)
His 25 touchdowns were the second most of his career, behind the 2004 season (31) when he was playing with Terrell Owens.
DE Hugh Douglas (Pro Bowl)
He paced the team with 9.5 sacks and also had a pair of forced fumbles.
CB Troy Vincent (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Vincent was the team leader in passes defensed (28) and had three interceptions, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
S Brian Dawkins (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
He had 17 passes defensed, two interceptions and a fumble return for a touchdown. He added a pick in the playoffs.
K David Akers (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
He connected on 84 percent of his kicks, and was 2-for-3 from 50-plus yards in the regular season. Akers was 6-of-6 in the postseason.
Biggest Strength:
Passing game
McNabb threw for more than 3,200 yards with 25 touchdowns and also rushed for close to 500 yards with two scores. The defense yielded just 13 points per game, including six games in which the opponent was held to 10 points or less. That'll get you some wins.
Biggest Weakness:
Offensive weapons
McNabb was not surrounded with enough playmakers. The Eagles' leading rusher, Duce Staley, finished with 604 yards and two rushing TDs. He was also the team's second-leading receiver. The wide receiver trio of James Thrash, Todd Pinkston and rookie Freddie Mitchell left something to be desired.
Why did they lose?
The Eagles ran into the Greatest Show on Turf in the NFC Championship Game. They actually held a 17-13 halftime lead but had no answer for Faulk (159 yards, two TDs). Cornerback great Aeneas Williams intercepted McNabb with under two minutes to play to thwart the Eagles' comeback bid.
"You can look at it optimistically or pessimistically. When you lose a playoff game that's how you feel. You feel like you've lost an opportunity, but I'll say this, it's a step forward."Andy Reid,
Former Eagles coach
The Falcons were 6.4 points better than the average team in 2016, according to our methodology. They rode their high-powered offense, led by MVP Matt Ryan (above), All-Pro Julio Jones and Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman, all the way to the Super Bowl only to experience a historic collapse. Leading 28-3 late in the third quarter, the Falcons surrendered 31 unanswered points, including 25 in the fourth quarter and overtime, in a 34-28 loss. Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan took his share of the blame for electing to be too aggressive with the pass rather than run the ball in key situations. And coach Dan Quinn's defense wore down after being on the field for 99 total snaps. - VAUGHN McCLURE
Season Record
13-6
Lost to Patriots 34-28, OT,
Super Bowl LI
Top Playmakers
QB Matt Ryan (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Ryan was named the NFL's MVP, completing 373 of 534 passes for a career-high 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
WR Julio Jones (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
He reached 1,400 receiving yards for the third consecutive season, catching 83 passes for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns despite missing two games.
OLB Vic Beasley Jr. (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Beasley led the NFL with 15.5 sacks, and he also tied Oakland's Bruce Irvin for the league lead with six forced fumbles.
RB Devonta Freeman (Pro Bowl)
Freeman was named to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season after rushing for 1,079 yards and finishing sixth in the league with 13 combined TDs.
C Alex Mack (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Mack, a free-agent acquisition, was named to his fourth Pro Bowl in his first season with the Falcons.
Biggest Strength:
Scoring
The Falcons' high-powered offense averaged a league-best 33.8 points, scoring 40 or more six times, including the postseason. Their 540 total points ranked in the top 10 all time.
Biggest Weakness:
Young defense
With three rookies and two second-year players as starters, the defense didn't quite catch up to the offense, giving up 25.4 points per game, 371.2 yards per game and a league-worst 72.7 percent conversion rate for opponents in the red zone.
Why did they lose?
The downward spiral in the Super Bowl started with Dont'a Hightower's sack-fumble and turnover by Ryan that led to a Patriots touchdown. Then Shanahan continued his aggressive dropback approach when many thought he should have settled for running the ball.
"I think for me, it's been about never letting go of that feeling and using that motivation moving forward. Channeling that, I think, has been really important, but compartmentalizing it. Use it the right way."Matt Ryan,
Quarterback
In many ways, the 2007 Packers came out of nowhere. This was the same team that was 4-8 with four games to go in 2006, coach Mike McCarthy's first season. No one gave much thought to the Packers' four-game winning streak to end that season at 8-8, but when Brett Favre (above) announced early in the following offseason that he would come back for another year, it served as another boost to McCarthy's developing program. For his part, Favre curtailed his interception problem. Two years after throwing a career-high 29, he threw only 15 in 2007 on the way to a 13-3 record that McCarthy said could have been 15-1. The Packers, who were 6.2 points better than the average team in 2007 according to our methodology, lost twice to Chicago, including once in a brutally cold game at Soldier Field that would serve as foreshadowing for what was to come in a bitter NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field. - ROB DEMOVSKY
Season Record
14-4
Lost to Giants 23-20, OT,
NFC Championship
Top Playmakers
QB Brett Favre (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
A 28-touchdown, 15-interception season will be most remembered for his last pass, the interception in overtime against the Giants in the NFC title game.
CB Charles Woodson
This was his second season in Green Bay and two years later he would win NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
DE Aaron Kampman (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Kampman recorded a team-high 12 sacks that season and teamed with Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila to form an impressive pass-rushing duo.
CB Al Harris (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
The veteran cornerback had only two interceptions during the regular season but along with Woodson, he helped the Packers rank 11th in passing defense.
Biggest Strength:
Brett Favre
He had a pair of capable receivers in Donald Driver and Greg Jennings. Their big-play ability was never more evident that year than in Denver, where Favre hit Jennings for an 82-yard touchdown bomb on the first play of overtime. To take advantage of Favre's abilities, McCarthy used a five-receiver package for the first time during this season.
Biggest Weakness:
Offensive line
For much of the season, the Packers started three inexperienced linemen: second-year pros Daryn Colledge, Jason Spitz and Tony Moll. That was exposed in the NFC title game, when Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck and Michael Strahan gave the Packers so much trouble.
Why did they lose?
The offensive line and Favre's inability to function in the cold. The Giants manhandled the Packers up front in the NFC title game, which was played in minus-1 degree. Favre, one of the greatest cold-weather quarterbacks, no longer had the tolerance for it and performed terribly in the championship game, which essentially ended on his OT interception that set up the Giants' winning field goal.
"That was one of Brett's best years, [but] we had basically three rookie offensive linemen playing. It was a good team, but my best teams were 2009 [which lost in the wild-card round], 2010 [which won the Super Bowl] and 2014 [which lost in the NFC title game]."Mike McCarthy,
Packers coach
Fresh off a division championship in head coach Lovie Smith's second season, the 2006 Chicago Bears quickly established themselves as one of the NFL's top teams with a seven-game winning streak to open the year. The Bears, who were 5.9 points better than the average team in 2006 according to our methodology, were led by an opportunistic defense and the league's best special teams. The Bears cruised to a 13-3 record in the regular season and first-round bye. After playoff victories over Seattle and New Orleans, the Bears headed to the Super Bowl for just the second time in franchise history. Super Bowl XLI pitted Smith against good friend and mentor Tony Dungy -- making the duo the first two African-American head coaches in Super Bowl history. The Bears raced to a 14-6 lead but ultimately fell to Indianapolis 29-17. - JEFF DICKERSON
Season Record
15-4
Lost to Colts 29-17,
Super Bowl XLI
Top Playmakers
K Robbie Gould (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Gould missed only four field goal attempts (32-of-36) in the regular season and kicked the game winner in Chicago's NFC divisional playoff win over Seattle.
Devin Hester (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Hester scored five return touchdowns -- plus he took back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLI.
Olin Kreutz (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
One of the best offensive linemen in Bears history, Kreutz captained an offensive line that paved the way for Thomas Jones to rush for 1,210 yards.
Brian Urlacher (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
The future Hall of Famer led the team with 185 tackles and anchored Smith's Cover 2 defensive scheme.
Lance Briggs (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Briggs finished second in tackles (176) behind Urlacher and tied for the team lead with four forced fumbles.
Biggest Strength:
Smith's defense
Chicago intercepted 24 passes in the regular season and finished the year ranked third in points allowed (15.9) and fifth in total yards (294.1).
Biggest Weakness:
Rex Grossman
Grossman (pictured above) tossed 20 interceptions in an up-and-down regular season. His three turnovers in the Super Bowl proved too much for the Bears to overcome.
Why did they lose?
Grossman's failure to protect the football. The Bears also abandoned the run with Jones despite wet conditions and had a costly breakdown on defense when Danieal Manning busted a coverage on Reggie Wayne's 53-yard touchdown reception.
"I feel like the team that we had and the kind of players that we had and the camaraderie that we had, we definitely should have been holding up that Super Bowl trophy and we definitely should have that ring."Jason McKie,
Fullback
Coming off a magical but surprising 1999 Super Bowl season in which they fell one yard short, the 2000 Titans were more talented, confident and better prepared to win it all. The Titans, who were 5.9 points better than the average team in 2000 according to our methodology, finished No. 1 in total defense with two shutouts, and didn't allow more than 24 points in any game. It was a get-the-ball-to-Eddie-George-and-move-out-of-the-way style of offense that helped make them the AFC's No. 1 seed and Super Bowl favorites. They dominated in every category but the scoreboard in a sloppy divisional loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens. - CAMERON WOLFE
Season Record
13-4
Lost to Ravens 24-10,
AFC Divisional Round
Top Playmakers
RB Eddie George (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
George (pictured above) led the NFL with 403 carries for 1,509 yards and 14 touchdowns.
QB Steve McNair (Pro Bowl)
McNair threw for 2,847 yards and 15 TDs and was rewarded with his first Pro Bowl.
WR Derrick Mason (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Mason broke the NFL all-purpose yardage record (2,690) and was the Titans' leading receiver, punt returner and kick returner.
DE Jevon Kearse (Pro Bowl)
Kearse had 11.5 sacks in 2000, his second consecutive season with double-digit sacks.
G Bruce Matthews (HOF, Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
He was a huge part of an offensive line that opened holes for George.
Biggest Strength:
Overall defense
They glided through the 2000 season with the NFL's top-ranked total defense and pass defense. Kearse was a menace up front while safety Blaine Bishop and cornerback Samari Rolle locked up the back end. It was an aggressive, blitzing, hard-hitting defense.
Biggest Weakness:
Scoring
The Titans' offense wasn't explosive, averaging only 21.6 points, leaving them vulnerable against teams with stout defenses and running games. "It was like when you have two Cy Young pitchers," linebacker Eddie Robinson said. "The margin of error was always very small. If you give up a home run, you lose the game."
Why did they lose?
The Titans outgained the Ravens 317-134 in yards, but the game came down to turnovers. Two fourth-quarter plays paved the way for the divisional loss. First, the Ravens blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown. Then, three series later, Ray Lewis took the ball from George on a swing pass and returned it for a TD.
"We were probably one of the best defenses not to win a Super Bowl, and we were better statistically than the 2000 Ravens. They got the credit, but we would have got it had we won that game."Eddie Robinson,
Titans linebacker
The defending Super Bowl champs started the season 11-1. The Giants, who were 5.2 points better than the average team in 2008 according to our methodology, had it all. Coach Tom Coughlin later said this might have been his best team. Then, star wide receiver Plaxico Burress shot himself in the leg at a New York nightclub in late November. It derailed the season. The Giants (12-4) were never the same -- especially offensively -- without Burress. They were still the top overall seed in the NFC playoffs but lost in the divisional round to Donovan McNabb and the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. A promising season ended in disappointing fashion at home to a division rival. It has left many of the 2008 Giants to ponder what would have been if Burress had been playing. - JORDAN RAANAN
Season Record
12-5
Lost to Eagles 23-11,
NFC Divisional Round
Top Playmakers
QB Eli Manning (Pro Bowl)
Manning (pictured above) had broken through the previous year in the playoffs and was coming into his own (21 TDs, 10 INTs).
G Chris Snee (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
The four-time Pro Bowl guard and son-in-law of coach Tom Coughlin was named a first-team All-Pro. He was dominant on a good offensive line.
WR Plaxico Burress
He was coming off a career-best 12 touchdowns and the game-winning catch in the previous Super Bowl when he shot himself in the leg.
DE Justin Tuck (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Tuck had his best year in 2008 (12.0 sacks and an interception for a touchdown). He was named first-team All-Pro.
LB Antonio Pierce
The respected leader in the middle of the defense turned 30 during the season, but had 95 tackles.
Biggest Strength:
Defense
This Giants team had a top-five defense. It could rush the passer, stop the run and keep the opposition out of the end zone (18.4 PPG) with middle linebacker Pierce leading the group. The Giants also could run the football (first in the NFL). It was quite a combination.
Biggest Weakness:
Pass offense
They weren't a great passing team, although they didn't need to be. It became a weakness when Burress was out of the lineup. Manning didn't top 200 yards passing in any of the final five games.
Why did they lose?
The Giants weren't the same team after Burress shot himself in the leg. They lost three of their final four in the regular season, and lost 23-11 in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Eagles. They didn't score 20 points in any of their final four losses.
"We were running the ball, throwing it, defense was outstanding -- they were knocking quarterbacks out. We were rolling there good. You lose your No. 1 receiver it can make it difficult."Eli Manning ,
Quarterback
Very few things, if anything, could stop the 2015 Cardinals, who were 4.9 points better than the average team in 2015, according to our methodology. They powered through their schedule, going 13-3 while scoring 40 points four times and 30 points five times. Safety Tyrann Mathieu, who lived up to his Honey Badger moniker, paced the defense. But as dynamic as that Cardinals team was in 2015, its kryptonite struck late in the season in the form of season-ending injuries to running back Chris Johnson, who was fourth in the NFL in rushing, and Mathieu, who tore his ACL in Week 15. Then in the NFC title game, Carolina's Cam Newton prevented Arizona from reaching its second Super Bowl in team history. - JOSH WEINFUSS
Season Record
14-4
Lost to Panthers 49-15,
NFC Championship
Top Playmakers
CB Patrick Peterson (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
He was named a first-team All-Pro after he had two interceptions and 33 tackles.
S Tyrann Mathieu (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
He played at a Defensive Player of the Year level all season and didn't allow a touchdown while picking off five passes.
QB Carson Palmer (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Palmer (pictured above) threw for career highs in yards (4,671) and touchdowns (35) while finishing in the top three in the league's MVP voting.
WR Larry Fitzgerald (Pro Bowl)
Fitzgerald had 1,215 receiving yards in 2015, his first 1,000-yard season since 2011, to complement nine touchdowns.
DT Calais Campbell (Pro Bowl)
He had five sacks and 61 tackles along with a fumble recovery and was a constant disruption for offenses all season.
Biggest Strength:
High-powered offense
Arizona's offense was ranked No. 1 after setting six franchise records by putting up 6,533 yards and scoring 51 touchdowns, thanks to a scheme orchestrated by coach Bruce Arians and executed by Palmer, who played at an MVP level, while showcasing a young, speedy John Brown and an emerging star in David Johnson.
Biggest Weakness:
Running game
For the first 11 weeks of the season, there wasn't a weakness. Then Chris Johnson fractured his leg and rookie David Johnson had to replace him, making running the ball Arizona's biggest weakness -- despite a 230-yard outing at Philadelphia in Week 15. Arizona ran for 27, 40 and 60 yards in their last three games, including the playoffs.
Why did they lose?
There were two reasons why the Cardinals' run to the Super Bowl came up short. The first was Panthers QB Newton. The other was the magic ran out. Arizona couldn't slow down the locomotive that was Newton while its offense couldn't find any sort of rhythm, especially in the downfield passing game.
"Some guys can get gold jackets but never go to a Super Bowl or win one. There's only been 51 winners of it. That lets you know, no one ever remembers the people that lost besides Buffalo."Frostee Rucker,
Defensive tackle
Before this season, the Texans teams that have been good were known for running the ball and having an excellent defense. The 2011 team, which was 4.2 points better than the average team in 2011 according to our methodology, was led by running back Arian Foster (above) and inside linebackers Brian Cushing, defensive end Antonio Smith and cornerback Johnathan Joseph. J.J. Watt was in his first season and finished with 5.5 sacks in the regular season. He saved his best performance for the playoffs, totaling 3.5 sacks, 14 tackles and a pick-six in two playoff games. The Texans won the AFC South in 2011, earning their first playoff berth in franchise history. - SARAH BARSHOP
Season Record
11-7
Lost to Ravens 20-13,
AFC Divisional Round
Top Playmakers
WR Andre Johnson
Johnson had a strong start to the season before injuring his hamstring in Week 4. Johnson's 33 catches and 492 yards were his lowest totals during his time in Houston.
RB Arian Foster (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)
Foster finished fifth in the NFL with 1,224 yards rushing during the regular season and dominated in the playoffs, rushing for 285 yards and three touchdowns in two games.
C Chris Myers (Pro Bowl)
Myers was part of a unit that allowed just 33 sacks in 2011.
DE Antonio Smith (Pro Bowl)
Smith was a veteran presence on a dominant front seven and finished with six sacks, second on the team.
Biggest Strength:
Pass rush
The Texans' defense was No. 2 in the NFL, allowing just 285.7 yards per game. The front seven was a big reason why, and the group had a lot of success getting to the quarterback. Linebacker Connor Barwin led the team with 11.5 sacks, defensive end Smith had six, linebacker Brooks Reed had six, Watt had 5.5 and Mario Williams had five.
Biggest Weakness:
Passing game
Matt Schaub and Johnson had success early on but both dealt with injuries. The Texans didn't have much depth in the passing game beyond Johnson and tight end Owen Daniels ultimately struggled in their playoff loss to the Ravens.
Why did they lose?
The Texans were 7-3 going into their bye week but lost Schaub after he injured his foot. Houston gave up 17 points in the first quarter and got behind early in the divisional round against the Ravens. T.J. Yates started at quarterback and threw three interceptions in the 20-13 loss.
"We had plenty of talent on defense, and we played lights out. It was just one of those feelings, where you run out on the field [and you] want to dominate each and every time. ... And that's what we did."Johnathan Joseph,
Cornerback
The Tony Dungy-era Bucs were criticized for their offense, but they set a then-franchise record for most points in a season (388) in 2000. The Bucs were 4.0 points better than the average team in 2000 according to our methodology, and their 119 total point differential was also a franchise record at the time. If Martin Gramatica had made a potential tying field goal attempt in the season finale to send the game to overtime at Green Bay, the Bucs might have earned a first-round bye in the playoffs. Then instead of facing the Philadelphia Eagles in a wild-card game, the Bucs would have faced the New York Giants in the divisional round. Tampa Bay came a lot closer than people realize to actually becoming the first home team to host a Super Bowl. - JENNA LAINE
Season Record
10-7
Lost to Eagles 21-3,
NFC Wild Card
Top Playmakers
DT Warren Sapp (HOF, All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Sapp's 16.5 sacks in 2000 are still third most in NFL history among players primarily lining up at defensive tackle.
LB Derrick Brooks (HOF, All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
Brooks (pictured above) led the NFL with 125 tackles.
S John Lynch (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)
He had three interceptions in the regular season, including one in Week 17 against the Packers that set up Gramatica's missed kick.
RB Warrick Dunn (Pro Bowl)
He had 1,133 yards rushing, 422 receiving and nine total touchdowns, tying a career high.
FB Mike Alstott (Pro Bowl)
He had five touchdowns in 13 games for the fourth straight season, a streak that totaled seven.
Biggest Strength:
Pass rush
The Bucs set a team record with 55 combined sacks. Sapp had a career-high 16.5 sacks, Marcus Jones had 13, Anthony "Booger" McFarland 6.5 and Ronde Barber 5.5. The Bucs also had 41 takeaways, including 25 interceptions, with seven coming from Donnie Abraham.
Biggest Weakness:
Cold temperatures
The Bucs couldn't win when the temperature was below 40 degrees. The Bucs lost at Green Bay 10-6 when it was 15 degrees and at Chicago 13-10 when it was 37 degrees, dropping them to 0-20 all time in games below 40 degrees. The Bucs finally broke the curse in the NFC Championship Game in 2002.
Why did they lose?
The Bucs' cold-weather curse continued in the wild-card game against the Eagles in Philadelphia. The temperature at kickoff was 34 degrees and the wind chill was 11. The Bucs jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Donovan McNabb led the Eagles to 21 unanswered points and the victory.
"It wasn't like, 'Oh well, we have next year.' It wasn't like that. We were upset. We were pissed off and we needed to fix it."Mike Alstott,
Bucs fullback
Methodology
Ratings are based on the actual scores from all games that season for each team, including postseason games, and represent the degree to which each team is better or worse than the league average of that season. What matters is who you beat/lost to and by how much, and how good that opponent was based on who they beat/lost to and by how much, and so on.
