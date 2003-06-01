Steve Wilks
Cardinals
New hire
When Wilks was hired earlier this month as the Cardinals' new coach, he told reporters, "I bring a pedigree of winning. … I've developed players in this league, that's one of the backbones of the NFL.'' Well, Cardinals fans hope he's as good as Parcells and Belichick at winning and developing players. Wilks began his coaching career in the collegiate ranks as a defensive coordinator in 1995 and entered the NFL in 2005, and he has coached defensive backs for the Redskins, Bears, Chargers and Panthers, where he was the defensive coordinator in 2017.
Steve Wilks was Chargers defensive backs coach (2009-11) under ...
Norv Turner, who was Vikings offensive coordinator (2014-16) under ...
Mike Zimmer, who was Cowboys defensive coordinator (2003-06) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Cowboys head coach from 2003-06.
Dan Quinn
Falcons
Career: 29-19 (.604), 3 SEASONS
Why did Quinn want to become a football coach? He idolized Parcells' Giants teams. "It was probably at that point, growing up there that my first love of football began,'' Quinn, who is from Morristown, New Jersey, told the New York Post last February. "For me, it was watching the New York Giants growing up, with Bill Parcells and Lawrence Taylor and that whole crew coming up through the '80s. And then as I moved on to college, I thought I'd want to coach for sure."
Dan Quinn was Dolphins defensive line coach (2005-06) under ...
Nick Saban, who was Browns defensive coordinator (1991-94) under ...
Bill Belichick, who was Giants special teams coach, linebackers coach and defensive coordinator (1983-90) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Giants head coach from 1983-90.
John Harbaugh
Ravens
Career: 94-66 (.588), 10 SEASONS
When the Ravens were interviewing Harbaugh as a head-coaching candidate in 2008, Belichick called owner Steve Bisciotti to recommend Harbaugh. "It meant everything,'' Harbaugh said in January 2015. The Ravens have become one of the Patriots' biggest rivals since Harbaugh was hired in 2008. Baltimore has faced Belichick four times in the playoffs since then, with each team winning two games.
John Harbaugh was Eagles special teams coach (1998) under ...
Ray Rhodes, who was Redskins defensive coordinator (2000) under ...
Norv Turner, who was Vikings offensive coordinator (2014-16) under ...
Mike Zimmer, who was Cowboys defensive coordinator (2003-06) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Cowboys head coach from 2003-06.
Sean McDermott
Bills
Career: 9-7 (.563), 1 SEASON
McDermott went 0-2 against Belichick and the Patriots in his first season as the Bills' coach, but he did get to see a side of Belichick that is rarely seen. After New England tight end Rob Gronkowski was penalized for a late hit on Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White in a game in early December, cameras on the field after the game caught the two coaches embracing, and Belichick apologized and called the hit "bulls---." The NFL suspended Gronkowski for the next game.
Sean McDermott was Panthers defensive coordinator (2011-16) under ...
Ron Rivera, who was Chargers defensive coordinator (2008-10) under ...
Norv Turner, who was Vikings offensive coordinator (2014-16) under ...
Mike Zimmer, who was Cowboys defensive coordinator (2003-06) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Cowboys head coach from 2003-06.
Ron Rivera
Panthers
Career: 64-47-1 (.576), 7 SEASONS
After Parcells left the Cowboys after the 2006 season, Rivera interviewed for the head-coaching job before Jerry Jones & Co. settled on Wade Phillips. Rivera had served the previous three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Bears, who made it to the Super Bowl in the 2006 season, before getting his first shot as a head coach with Carolina in 2011.
Ron Rivera was Chargers defensive coordinator (2008-10) under ...
Norv Turner, who was Vikings offensive coordinator (2014-16) under ...
Mike Zimmer, who was Cowboys defensive coordinator (2003-06) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Cowboys head coach from 2003-06.
Matt Nagy
Bears
New hire
Nagy, who was hired last month by the Bears, is another branch on the Andy Reid coaching tree. A former Arena League quarterback, Nagy got his start as a coaching intern under Reid in Philadelphia -- the Eagles even tried to sign him to be a backup quarterback after an injury crisis, but the NFL rejected the deal. Nagy followed Reid to Kansas City to become the quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator, and he took over playcalling duties from Reid in the middle of the 2017 season.
Marvin Lewis
Bengals
Career: 125-112 (.527), 15 SEASONS
Despite rumblings of Lewis being out in Cincinnati, he enters his 16th season as Bengals coach, which makes him the second-longest tenured head coach, trailing only Belichick. Lewis was hired in 2003, three years after the Patriots hired Belichick. Lewis also has a strong coaching tree of his own: Former assistants Hue Jackson, Jay Gruden, Mike Zimmer and Vance Joseph are all current head coaches.
Marvin Lewis was Ravens defensive coordinator (1996-01) under ...
Ted Marchibroda, who was Eagles offensive coordinator (1984-85) under ...
Marion Campbell, who was Falcons defensive coordinator (1986) under ...
Dan Henning, who was Jets offensive coordinator (2000) under ...
Al Groh, who was Giants linebackers coach (1989-90) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Giants head coach from 1983-90.
Hue Jackson
Browns (2nd season)
Career: 9-39 (.188), 3 SEASONS
Jackson, fresh off a winless season in Cleveland, is one of five current NFL head coaches from the Marty Schottenheimer coaching tree. Jackson served under Marvin Lewis, who served under Bill Cowher, who served under Schottenheimer. Mike McCarthy served directly under Schottenheimer. Mike Mularkey is also connected through Cowher. Doug Marrone is connected through Herm Edwards.
Hue Jackson was Falcons offensive coordinator (2007) under ...
Bobby Petrino, who was Jaguars offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (1999-01) under ...
Tom Coughlin, who was Giants receivers coach (1988-90) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Giants head coach from 1983-90.
Jason Garrett
Cowboys
Career: 67-53 (.558), 8 SEASONS
The Cowboys have had only eight head coaches since the inception of the franchise in 1960, and two of them are Garrett and Parcells, although Garrett's time in Dallas didn't overlap with Parcells. Garrett was a quarterback for the Cowboys from 1992-99, then joined the Cowboys staff in 2007 as the offensive coordinator the year after Parcells left. Garrett has a .558 winning percentage in eight seasons, better than Parcells' .531 mark with the Cowboys from 2003-06.
Jason Garrett was Dolphins quarterbacks coach (2005-06) under ...
Nick Saban, who was Browns defensive coordinator (1991-94) under...
Bill Belichick, who was Giants special teams coach, linebackers coach and defensive coordinator (1983-90) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Giants head coach from 1983-90.
Vance Joseph
Broncos
Career: 5-11 (.313), 1 SEASON
Joseph's first season as a head coach was rough, as the Broncos went 5-11 and had an eight-game losing streak. One of those losses was a 41-16 thrashing by Belichick's Patriots. Joseph has coached defensive backs with the 49ers, Texans and Bengals, and he spent a season as the Dolphins' defensive coordinator.
Vance Joseph was Dolphins defensive coordinator (2016) under ...
Adam Gase, who was Broncos receivers coach (2009) under ...
Josh McDaniels, who was Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2004-08, 2012-17) under ...
Bill Belichick, who was Giants special teams coach, linebackers coach and defensive coordinator (1983-90) under...
Bill Parcells, who was Giants head coach from 1983-90.
Mike McCarthy
Packers
Career: 121-70-1 (.633), 12 SEASONS
Bill Belichick often makes a point to compliment opposing teams and coaches, but his respect and praise for McCarthy was particularly noteworthy after the Packers beat the Patriots in November, 2014. The two coaches shared an extended handshake after the game, and McCarthy said Belichick was "very gracious,'' according to ESPN Wisconsin. In his own news conference, Belichick commended McCarthy's ability to adapt. "Well, I mean, first of all, I'd say Mike's one of the best coaches in the league, one of the best coaches I've ever gone up against,'' Belichick said.
Mike McCarthy was 49ers offensive coordinator (2005) under ...
Mike Nolan, who was Jets defensive coordinator (2000) under ...
Al Groh, who was Giants linebackers coach (1989-90) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Giants head coach from 1983-90.
Bill O'Brien
Texans
Career: 31-33 (.484), 4 SEASONS
O'Brien was hired by Belichick and the Patriots as an offensive assistant in 2007, before working his way up to receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He's 0-4 against the Patriots since becoming the Texans' coach in 2014, including a loss in the divisional round last year. "I think Bill does a great job. He's an excellent playcaller and game planner,'' Belichick told The Houston Chronicle about O'Brien in September. "I think he's done a pretty good job with that organization with what he's hard to work with. I think he's one of the best coaches in the league."
Bill O'Brien was Patriots receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator (2007-11) under...
Bill Belichick, who was Giants special teams coach, linebackers coach and defensive coordinator (1983-90) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Giants head coach from 1983-90.
Doug Marrone
Jaguars (2nd season)
Career: 26-24 (.520), 4 SEASONS
Marrone now works under Tom Coughlin, who was on Parcells' Giants staff with Belichick. It was Parcells who reportedly lobbied for Marrone when Marrone was hired as the head coach of the Bills in 2013. And one top NFL evaluator compared Marrone to a young Parcells to ESPN in 2015 when Marrone was an assistant with the Jaguars. Belichick, meanwhile, recommended to the Jaguars that they promote Marrone when the job came open in 2016, according to The MMQB.
Doug Marrone was Saints defensive coordinator (2006-08) under ...
Sean Payton, who was Cowboys assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach (2003-05) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Cowboys head coach from 2003-06.
Andy Reid
Chiefs (5th season)
Career: 183-120-1 (.604), 19 SEASONS
Reid is one of three coaches who cannot be traced to either Belichick or Parcells. Reid, however, has a bountiful coaching tree of his own. Former assistants John Harbaugh, Ron Rivera, Pederson, Sean McDermott and Todd Bowles are all current NFL head coaches.
Anthony Lynn
Chargers (1st season)
Career: 9-8 (.529), 2 SEASONS
Lynn was Parcells' running backs coach for two seasons in Dallas. "He had a huge impact on me,'' Lynn told the NFL Network in October. "He really taught me the game. I was with Bill at the right time, and I think that's when I grew the most. He's a genius when it comes to this game."
Anthony Lynn was Browns running backs coach (2007) under ...
Romeo Crennel, who was Patriots defensive coordinator (2001-04) under ...
Bill Belichick, who was Patriots head coach from 2001-present.
Anthony Lynn was Cowboys running backs coach (2005-06) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Cowboys head coach from 2003-06.
Sean McVay
Rams
Career: 11-5 (.688), 1 SEASON
The Rams hired Sean McVay 12 days before his 31st birthday, making him the youngest head coach in NFL history. That means it takes a few extra steps to find the connection between McVay and Parcells, who was coming off a 10-6 season as the head coach of the Giants in 1986 -- the year McVay was born. McVay had a better start to his head-coaching career, leading the 11-5 Rams to the playoffs. Parcells went 3-12-1 with the Giants in 1983, his first season as an NFL head coach.
Sean McVay was Redskins offensive coordinator (2014-16) under ...
Jay Gruden, who was Bengals offensive coordinator (2011-13) under ...
Marvin Lewis, who was Ravens defensive coordinator (1996-01) under ...
Ted Marchibroda, who was Eagles offensive coordinator (1984-85) under ...
Marion Campbell, who was Falcons defensive coordinator (1986) under ...
Dan Henning, who was Jets offensive coordinator (2000) under ...
Al Groh, who was Giants linebackers coach (1989-90) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Giants head coach from 1983-90.
Adam Gase
Dolphins
Career: 16-16 (.500), 2 SEASONS
One of the high points in Gase's tenure as Dolphins coach was defeating Belichick and the Patriots in Week 14 this season. Gase had previously been 0-3 against the Patriots in his two seasons at the helm. As long as Belichick is with the Patriots, his AFC East counterparts will always be compared to him. According to The Miami Herald, a Dolphins player once went to Gase's office, only to find out he was taking a break to work out. That player left a note, which read, "We don't have time for your workouts. You think BB [Bill Belichick] works out?''
Adam Gase was Broncos receivers coach (2009) under ...
Josh McDaniels, who was Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2004-08, 2012-17) under ...
Bill Belichick, who was Giants special teams coach, linebackers coach and defensive coordinator (1983-90) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Giants head coach from 1983-90.
Mike Zimmer
Vikings
Career: 39-25 (.609), 4 SEASONS
Zimmer had been with the Cowboys for nine years when Parcells was hired in 2003, and Parcells kept Zimmer as his defensive coordinator for his entire tenure. The two are still close. Parcells had a reputation of being hard on his players, something he passed on to his assistants who became head coaches, like Zimmer. During the 2015 season, according to USA Today, Parcells frequently texted Zimmer advice. "It was like, 'Don't let them get full of themselves. Keep your foot on them,'" Zimmer said.
Mike Zimmer was Cowboys defensive coordinator (2003-06) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Cowboys head coach from 2003-06.
Sean Payton
Saints
Career: 105-71 (.597), 11 SEASONS
Parcells hired away Payton from the Giants when he took the Cowboys' job in 2003, making Payton his assistant head coach, where he stayed until becoming the Saints' coach in 2006. "It was a lot like going to law school for me,'' Payton told reporters in July 2013 of his time working under Parcells. "More than just the X's and O's, he was so good with personnel. He was so good with his ability to get the best out of everyone and not just the players, but the coaches, the trainers."
Sean Payton was Cowboys assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach (2003-05) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Cowboys head coach from 2003-06.
Pat Shurmur
Giants (New hire)
Career: 10-23 (.303), 3 SEASONS
Shurmur worked under Parcells protege Mike Zimmer for the past two seasons before taking the vacant Giants job -- his second stint as an NFL head coach -- but he also has a connection to Belichick from his time at Michigan State. He was an assistant under Nick Saban from 1995-97, and Saban, of course, was on Belichick's staff in Cleveland from 1991-94.
Pat Shurmur was Vikings offensive coordinator and tight ends coach (2016-17) under ...
Mike Zimmer, who was Cowboys defensive coordinator (2003-06) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Cowboys head coach from 2003-06.
Todd Bowles
Jets (3rd season)
Career: 22-29 (.431), 4 SEASONS
Bowles spent two seasons as Parcells' defensive backs coach in Dallas, and the two remain in touch. Parcells texted encouraging messages to Bowles after the Jets went through a rough spell during Bowles' first season as head coach in 2015. "After losses, he has words of wisdom and after wins, he wants to press and keep going,'' Bowles said of Parcells, according to the team website. "The biggest thing he said in the middle of the season when we lost four out of five was 'Nobody remembers midseason losses, it's how you finish.' That one stuck out.'' The Jets finished the season 5-1 but missed the playoffs despite going 10-6.
Todd Bowles was Jets secondary coach (2000) under ...
Al Groh, who was Browns linebacker coach (1992) under ...
Bill Belichick, who was Browns head coach from 1991-94.
Bill Parcells, who was Giants head coach from 1983-90.
Todd Bowles was Cowboys secondary coach (2005-06) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Cowboys head coach from 2003-06.
Jon Gruden
Raiders (New hire)
Career: 95-81 (.540), 11 SEASONS
Gruden is making his return to the NFL after 10 years since he last coached, when he was fired by the Bucs in 2008. Some memories hardly fade, however. His first tenure as Raiders coach ended against Belichick and the Patriots in the infamous "Tuck Rule'' game in the 2001 AFC divisional round. "I saw [former Raider] Charles Woodson ... Brady fumbled that ball," Gruden said when he was introduced as coach last month. "There is unfinished business as a coach. ... For my career to end that night in New England, it still ticks me off."
Jon Gruden was Eagles offensive coordinator (1995-97) under ...
Ray Rhodes, who was Redskins defensive coordinator (2000) under ...
Norv Turner, who was Vikings offensive coordinator (2014-16) under ...
Mike Zimmer, who was Cowboys defensive coordinator (2003-06) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Cowboys head coach from 2003-06.
Doug Pederson
Eagles
Career: 20-12 (.625), 2 SEASONS
Pederson is one of just three head coaches who cannot be traced back to Belichick or Parcells. A longtime quarterback with the Packers, Eagles, Browns and Dolphins, Pederson went 3-14 as a starter in the NFL. He joined Andy Reid and the Eagles as an offensive assistant in 2009 and followed Reid to Kansas City to become his offensive coordinator before becoming the Eagles coach in 2016.
Mike Tomlin
Steelers
Career: 116-60 (.659), 11 SEASONS
Tomlin's Steelers could have been the AFC's dominant power over the past decade if not for Belichick and the Patriots. Tomlin is just 2-7 head-to-head against the Patriots in the regular season and playoffs, which includes a 2017 regular-season loss on a late overturned touchdown that went in New England's favor. The Steelers have lost five straight to New England.
Mike Tomlin was Buccaneers defensive backs coach (2002-05) under ...
Jon Gruden, who was Eagles offensive coordinator (1995-97) under ...
Ray Rhodes, who was Redskins deffensive coordinator (2000) under ...
Norv Turner, who was Vikings offensive coordinator (2014-16) under ...
Mike Zimmer, who was Cowboys defensive coordinator (2003-06) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Cowboys head coach from 2003-06.
Pete Carroll
Seahawks (8th season)
Career: 112-79-1 (.586), 12 SEASONS
Carroll has a place in Patriots history as Parcells' successor in 1997 and Bill Belichick's predecessor (1999). Carroll's run in New England spanned 48 games and a 27-21 record. Carroll's Seahawks and Belichick's Patriots faced off in Super Bowl XLIX, which had one of the wildest finishes in NFL history and ended with Belichick's fourth title.
Pete Carroll was Jets defensive coordinator (1990-93) under ...
Bruce Coslet, who was Cowboys offensive coordinator (2002) under ...
Dave Campo, who was Cowboys secondary coach (2010-11) under ...
Jason Garrett, who was Dolphins quarterbacks coach (2005-06) under ...
Nick Saban, who was Browns defensive coordinator (1991-94) under ...
Bill Belichick, who was Giants special teams coach, linebackers coach and defensive coordinator (1983-90) under...
Bill Parcells, who was Giants head coach from 1983-90.
Kyle Shanahan
49ers
Career: 6-10 (.375), 1 SEASON
Shanahan, the son of former NFL head coach Mike Shanahan, is now coaching a former Patriots quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. But Brian Hoyer, who spent time in San Francisco and Cleveland under Shanahan, is now in New England for his second stint with the Patriots. The veteran quarterback had lofty praise for the young coach and how he compares to Belichick. "To me, [Shanahan's] total commitment, his mind, he's always thinking about [football],'' Hoyer told The MMQB in January 2017. "Bill [Belichick] was the same way. You'd see him in the hallway, 'Hey Bill,' and he'd just look up, and nod, and keep going. You knew he had so much he was thinking about."
Kyle Shanahan was Falcons offensive coordinator (2016) under ...
Dan Quinn, who was Dolphins defensive line coach (2005-06) under ...
Nick Saban, who was Browns defensive coordinator (1991-94) under ...
Bill Belichick, who was Giants special teams coach, linebackers coach and defensive coordinator (1983-90) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Giants head coach from 1983-90.
Dirk Koetter
Buccaneers
Career: 14-18 (.438), 2 SEASONS
Koetter spent most of his career coaching in college until becoming the Jaguars' offensive coordinator in 2007, and he had other stints as coordinator with the Falcons and Bucs before becoming the Tampa Bay head coach in 2006. Last October, Belichick praised Koetter's work with former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston. "With Winston, I think he's done a great job with him in two years, probably, arguably as good as any coach has done with any quarterback in the first two years of a career,'' Belichick said, according to The Tampa Bay Times. "Some of that's the player, but certainly a lot of that's the guy coaching him, the guy working with him every day. I think Coach Koetter and his staff have done a great job there."
Dirk Koetter was Buccaneers offensive coordinator (2015) under ...
Lovie Smith, who was Rams assistant head coach and defensive coordinator (2001-03) under ...
Mike Martz, who was Redskins quarterbacks coach (1997-98) under ...
Norv Turner, who was Vikings offensive coordinator (2014-16) under ...
Mike Zimmer, who was Cowboys defensive coordinator (2003-06) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Cowboys head coach from 2003-06.
Mike Vrabel
Titans
New hire
Vrabel was never an assistant coach under Belichick, but he did spend eight seasons as a linebacker on Belichick's Patriots teams from 2001-08, where he won three Super Bowls. Vrabel spent three seasons at Ohio State, then joined former Belichick assistant Bill O'Brien in Houston, where he worked his way up to defensive coordinator. At a news conference in 2015, Belichick praised Vrabel, who was hired by the Titans earlier this month: "I think Mike's got a great mind for it, great passion for it. He's got great playing experience. He can draw on things. I never played in this league. I can't draw on those. I think there's definitely an advantage.''
Mike Vrabel was Texans linebackers coach and defensive coordinator (2014-17) under ...
Bill O'Brien, who was Patriots receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator (2007-11) under ...
Bill Belichick, who was Giants special teams coach, linebackers coach and defensive coordinator (1983-90) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Giants head coach from 1983-90.
Jay Gruden
Redskins
Career: 28-35-1 (.445), 4 SEASONS
Gruden is one of three NFL head coaches, along with Mike Tomlin and Sean McVay, who've come from the Jon Gruden coaching tree. Jay Gruden certainly looks up to his brother, but also admires Parcells and Belichick. "I have a lot of respect for Bill Parcells, and what he did ... and obviously, 'The Don,' Bill Belichick, you have to always kind of keep an eye on what they're doing over there,'' Jay Gruden said last year, according to Redskins.com. "What he's done for so many years in a row is incredible, and if you're not looking to see what they're doing, you're blind."
Jay Gruden was Bengals offensive coordinator (2011-13) under ...
Marvin Lewis, who was Ravens defensive coordinator (1996-01) under ...
Ted Marchibroda, who was Eagles offensive coordinator (1984-85) under ...
Marion Campbell, who was Falcons defensive coordinator (1986) under ...
Dan Henning, who was Jets offensive coordinator (2000) under ...
Al Groh, who was Giants linebackers coach (1989-90) under ...
Bill Parcells, who was Giants head coach from 1983-90.
Illustrations by Chip Wass,
research by Elias Sports Bureau,
additional research by NFL Nation reporters
The Bill & Bill Connections
Just how much have Parcells and Belichick influenced today's NFL? We mapped out how almost every NFL head coach can be traced back to the duo -- in the shortest path. Watch the ESPN 30 for 30 film "The Two Bills" Thursday, Feb. 1, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, WatchESPN and the ESPN App.
By Luke Knox and Anthony Gulizia