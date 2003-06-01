Dirk Koetter

Buccaneers

Career: 14-18 (.438), 2 SEASONS

Koetter spent most of his career coaching in college until becoming the Jaguars' offensive coordinator in 2007, and he had other stints as coordinator with the Falcons and Bucs before becoming the Tampa Bay head coach in 2006. Last October, Belichick praised Koetter's work with former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston. "With Winston, I think he's done a great job with him in two years, probably, arguably as good as any coach has done with any quarterback in the first two years of a career,'' Belichick said, according to The Tampa Bay Times. "Some of that's the player, but certainly a lot of that's the guy coaching him, the guy working with him every day. I think Coach Koetter and his staff have done a great job there."