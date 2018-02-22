Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Career QBR: 52.6

What A League Insider Says: Solid NFL starter. Not high-end, but you can win with him. You can trust him to make sound decisions with the ball. You feel like he has leadership skills. He is quirky, but I think people get his quirks because he can go out there and play."

Team's QBs Under Contract: Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty, Joel Stave