We the Fans is a multiplatform storytelling project about life and love as a football fan. ESPN chronicled the lives of Dallas Cowboys season-ticket holders who come together on game days to back the silver and blue.
Meet The Super Fans
The Dallas Cowboys fans who come to AT&T Stadium fortify an NFL tradition unlike any other.
Cowboy Country
Like the late Crazy Ray, the Cowboys’ original superfan and her good friend, Carolyn Price became known as the team’s No. 1 fan because she’s everywhere, all the time -- from training camp through the season. As she’s proud to declare, she has been a Cowboys fan longer than most fans have been alive.
Boys Are
The Cowboys have always been his refuge, through the loss of his grandfather, and later his first wife. And again last year, when Hurricane Harvey flooded the home he shared with his current wife, Dee Dee, and three children. His friends in the superfan group Borracho Tailgaters helped pull him through.
Their Sleeves
In his words: “Win, lose or tie, a Cowboys fan until I die.” But Brown took a stand when no team would sign Colin Kaepernick for the 2017 season. Brown’s own protest was to boycott games and instead send police officers and high school students to the games together.
Plays Together
The Rymshas operate a small chain of liquor stores in New England, but members of the family turn up their noses at the NFL dynasty in their backyard. Instead, Richard Rymsha flies his family down to most Cowboys home games to “defend the turf” against chirping visitors in the lower bowl at AT&T Stadium. What three words describe him after a Cowboys victory? “Screw the Pats.”
One is from Mississippi and the other is from small-town Texas. They both love the Cowboys so much that they bought a house within 3 miles of AT&T Stadium to start their life together.
A native of the Philippines who moved to Austin as a preteen girl, she still enjoys “keeping it weird” with her MFP -- Most Favorite Person -- husband Brad Watson. By day, she’s a corporate event sales manager. By night, she’s a bartender. In between, she runs a company selling her own line of lipstick.