A Side of Grasshoppers
Chapulines have become a snack favorite among baseball fans in Seattle. Follow their path from Oaxaca, Mexico, to Safeco Field.Photography by Jonathan Levinson and John Lok for ESPN
MEXICO CITY -- If you close your eyes, you might forget you're eating insects.
The taste -- and even the texture -- are familiar. The crunch mixes with the citrus taste and a hint of chili seasoning. If you fixate on the baseball game, you might be convinced it's just another ballpark snack.
But the dehydrated grasshoppers within the plastic, four-ounce cup were harvested, processed and shipped from a specific region and a supplier more than 3,000 miles away.
To many, the insect might be a novelty - a quirky highlight for an Instagram story from a day at the ballpark. To those in Mexico consuming them for centuries, they are a building block of nutrition.
"One of my earliest memories as a child is grabbing them in the fields and taking them to my grandmother," says Josefina Lopez, a native of Oaxaca and the executive chef at Chapulin, a Mexico City restaurant in the posh Polanco neighborhood, which specializes in serving the dish. "It's very traditional in our cuisine. I would watch her cook it, the preparation was so simple and yet the result was so delicious."