Saquon
Saquon Barkley
Running back, New York Giants Two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year
Photographs by Sophy Holland
Shot in Los Angeles, CA
height 6’ 0”
weight (lbs) 230
age 21
“Your body is a temple.”1:55
Behind the Scenes
read
Saquon
Saquon
Sue Bird &
Megan Rapinoe
Sue Bird &
Megan Rapinoe
Point Guard, Seattle Storm 10-time WNBA All-Star Forward, Seattle Reign FC 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup champion
Photographs by Radka Leitmeritz
Shot in Seattle, WA
Sue Bird
Point Guard
height 5’ 9”
weight (lbs) 145
age 37
Megan Rapinoe
Forward
height 5’ 6”
weight (lbs) 132
age 32
“It's pretty amazing to think about [being on the cover of the Body Issue], especially in the times we're in. Just think of how far we've come, but also the current climate. Not only are we female athletes, but we're dating as well. It's kind of bad-ass.” read the full interview
“Yeah, I think it'll probably be even more bad-ass later. A year, five years, 10 years, 20 years, to look back and be like, Oh, they were the first openly gay couple to be on the cover, to be in the issue.” read the full interview
Bird: “You can see every muscle moving.”3:25
Behind the Scenes
read
Sue Bird &
Sue Bird &
Tori
Bowie
Tori Bowie
Sprinter (100M and 200M relays), long jumperthree-time Olympic medalist
Photographs by Dana Scruggs
Shot in Sanford, FL
height 5’ 9”
weight (lbs) 121
age 27
“Right now, I'm more concerned with the mental side of competition than with my body. I'm working on learning how to zone out the rest of my competition and just focus on myself.” read the full interview
“I am the fastest in the world right now.”1:16
Behind the Scenes
read
Tori
Tori
Lauren
Chamberlain
Lauren Chamberlain
Infielder, USSSA Pride All-time NCAA home run leader
Photographs by Hana Asano
Shot in Oklahoma City, OK
height 5’ 9”
weight (lbs) 185
age 24
“When I started to get good at sports and when I started hitting the ball really far, that's when my body image changed. I loved what my body was doing for me on the field, and that started to translate off the field.” read the full interview
“It's a lot of angles and a lot of curves.”1:37
Behind the Scenes
read
Lauren
Lauren
Jessie
Diggins
Jessie Diggins
Cross-country skier 2018 Olympic gold medalist
Photographs by Dina Litovsky
Shot in Vermont
height 5’ 4”
weight (lbs) 127
age 26
“Cross-country skiing is a silent sport. You're moving under your own power. It's such a wonderful feeling. It's almost meditative sometimes.” read the full interview
“I need to celebrate my body for what it does.”1:43
Behind the Scenes
read
Jessie
Jessie
Crystal
Dunn
Crystal Dunn
Forward/defender, North Carolina Courage, U.S. women's national team National Women's Soccer League MVP, 2015
Photographs by Marcus Smith
Shot in Raleigh, NC
height 5’ 2”
weight (lbs) 122
age 25
“I accept who I am. I am not the biggest, but that doesn't mean I can't be the quickest or the smartest and find other ways of being successful.” read the full interview
“I can't wish I was taller.”1:37
Behind the Scenes
read
Crystal
Crystal
Charlotte
Flair
Charlotte Flair
WWE WrestlerSeven-time WWE champion
Photographs by Nick Laham
Shot in Orlando, FL
height 5’ 10”
weight (lbs) 160
age 32
“I am all athlete. It's important that my looks have nothing to do with what I do in the WWE.” read the full interview
“I want to carve out my own path.”1:48
Behind the Scenes
read
Charlotte
Charlotte
Zlatan
Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Forward, LA Galaxy Swedish national team's all-time leading scorer
Photographs by Peter Hapak
Shot in Los Angeles, CA
height 6’ 5”
weight (lbs) 209
age 36
“To be creative [on the field], I need to be angry. I need to be very angry. ... I find the haters and make that give me energy.” read the full interview
“The age is just a number.”2:30
Behind the Scenes
read
Zlatan
Zlatan
Dallas
Keuchel
Dallas Keuchel
Houston Astros starting pitcher 2015 Cy Young winner, 2017 World Series champion
Photographs by Kurt Iswarienko
Shot in Austin, TX
height 6’ 3”
weight (lbs) 205
age 30
“This offseason, I gained 15 to 18 pounds, and I honestly feel like I'm a rookie now, my body feels that good ... As a baseball player, if I'm pitching 35 times a season, seven innings a pop, 100 pitches a game, I need some fat, I need some extra meat on my body.” read the full interview
“I've been so infatuated with the biomechanical, Mad Max-type of scene. I wanted to do something where it portrayed me as what I view myself. And this couldn't have been any better than how I actually envisioned it.” read the full interview
“I want to play for as long as possible.”1:51
Behind the Scenes
read
Dallas
Dallas
Greg
Norman
Greg Norman
Retired PGA Tour golfer 20-time PGA Tour title winner, World Golf Hall of Famer
Photographs by Kwaku Alston
Shot in Hobe Sound, FL
height 6’ 0”
weight (lbs) 184
age 63
“I work out to be life fit.”1:40
Behind the Scenes
read
Greg
Greg
Yasiel
Puig
Yasiel Puig
Right fielder, Los Angeles Dodgers2014 All-Star, 2017 NL pennant winner
Photographs by Peggy Sirota
Shot in Los Angeles, CA
height 6’ 2”
weight (lbs) 245
age 27
“I can't worry about the things people around me say. I have always been free and transparent. Don't pay attention to the critics or the people who are outside the field of play.” read the full interview
“MLB players don't need to be sexy.”1:50
Behind the Scenes
read
Yasiel
Yasiel
Jerry
Rice
Jerry Rice
Retired NFL wide receiverThree-time Super Bowl champion, 13-time Pro Bowler, Pro Football Hall of Famer
Photographs by Carlos Serrao
Shot in Woodside, CA
height 6’ 1”
weight (lbs) 200
age 55
“I think I'm more muscular now than when I played football. I'm working hard on it. So many athletes just let themselves go after they stop competing. That was something I didn't want to do.” read the full interview
“This guy can still play.”1:45
Behind the Scenes
read
Jerry
Jerry
Adam
Rippon
Adam Rippon
Figure skater 2018 Olympic bronze medalist, team figure skating
Photographs by Mark Seliger
Shot in Lakewood, CA
height 5’ 7”
weight (lbs) 145
age 28
“I couldn't have done this [shoot] while I was in the closet. I think that, with my experience of coming out, I felt so liberated in so many ways.” read the full interview
“Your body is literally a tool.”1:59
Behind the Scenes
read
Adam
Adam
Breanna
Stewart
Breanna Stewart
Forward, Seattle Storm Four-time NCAA champion, 2017 WNBA All-Star
Photographs by Marcus Eriksson
Shot in Seattle, WA
height 6’ 4”
weight (lbs) 185
age 23
“I've invested a lot into my body because I want to take advantage of my time as a professional basketball player as much as I can.” read the full interview
“I definitely embrace my length.”1:54
Behind the Scenes
read
Breanna
Breanna
Karl-Anthony
Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns
Center, Minnesota Timberwolves 2015-16 Rookie of the Year, 2017-18 All-Star
Photographs by Martin Schoeller
Shot in Los Angeles, CA
height 7’ 0”
weight (lbs) 220
age 22
“Growing up, I'd always been told that my biggest weakness was my body, and how that was probably going to hold me back from accomplishing my dreams.” read the full interview
“I love working out, I love grinding.”1:36
Behind the Scenes
read
Karl-Anthony
Karl-Anthony
