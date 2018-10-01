Under first-year manager Alex Cora, all the Red Sox did was win the most games in franchise history. Thanks to an offense powered by MVP candidates Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, Boston led the majors in runs scored and batting average while increasing its home run output from 2017 by 40.

WHERE THEY STAND

World Series odds

13%

Odds To Beat

ALDS



ALCS



WS A's 62.3 Yankees 53.2 Astros 36.1 Indians 54.8 Cubs 61.2 Braves 68.6 Rockies 72.4 Brewers 61.8 Dodgers 47.2

They'll have home-field advantage and they cleaned up at Fenway, going 57-24. They hit .282 at home with an .829 OPS compared to .255 and .756 on the road. One concern: Will the bullpen lock down leads? Craig Kimbrel was wild at times and blew five saves, and Matt Barnes, the top setup guy, missed time in September with a sore hip.

Good news if they play

The Yankees

That four-game sweep in early August sent a loud statement that the Red Sox are the best team in the American League East. The teams haven't met in the playoffs since the infamous 2004 American League Championship Series, but a five-game division series with Chris Sale getting two starts makes the Red Sox the big favorite.

Bad news if they play

The Cubs

The Red Sox hit right-handed pitching much better (.817 OPS versus .719) and the Cubs could run out lefties Cole Hamels, Jon Lester and Jose Quintana.

starting pitcher rankings

Scale of 1-32 based on top four starters for each postseason team.



1

Chris

Sale

Sale

17

David

Price

Price

19

Rick

Porcello

Last year, Sale tired in September and the Astros roughed him up in the postseason. This year, he pitched sparingly the final two months due to shoulder inflammation and then averaged just 90.2 mph with his fastball in his final start. Price had a big second half with a 2.00 ERA. Porcello is the reliable workhorse who had a career-high strikeout rate, but needs to avoid the home run.

X FACTOR

David Price, SP

0-9 Price is 2-8 with a 5.03 ERA in his postseason career, and both wins came in relief. His teams are 0-9 when he starts. Price is maybe too aware of his postseason struggles, saying a few weeks ago that he could go undefeated in the regular season and it wouldn't matter. "My career is based on what I do in October now," he said.

BIG BAT

J.D. Martinez, DH

43 Number of home

runs this season

A pitcher he'd feast on Justin Verlander, Astros Like most hitters, Martinez is best against the fastball. He also likes to swing early in the count. Verlander likes to throw fastballs early in the count. He gave up 28 home runs, including 18 on fastballs.