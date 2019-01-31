The Deion Sanders
Multisport Carousel
LeBron in NFL? Jameis in MLB? Match Deion and other cross-sport stars with a sport they didn't play. We have results. Watch 30 for 30: Deion's Double Play - Thursday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN.
Deion Sanders
Brian Jordan
Bo Jackson
Michael Jordan
Dave Winfield
Jim Thorpe
LeBron James
Tim Tebow
Kyler Murray
Russell Wilson
Jalen Ramsey
Jameis Winston
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Track and Field
Buffalo Bills
Colin Kaepernick
Primary Sport Unrestricted Free Agent
Height/Weight 52.6
Accolades
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
Greatness Verdict Plausible The Jets are in better position than most other teams to make a competitive offer with cash flow that would be appealing from Cousins' perspective. The Jets also have an obvious need and should be motivated to upgrade the position.
Current Comparison Name McName The Jets are in better position than most other teams to make a competitive offer with cash flow that would be appealing from Cousins' perspective. The Jets also have an obvious need and should be motivated to upgrade the position.
Illustrations By Ben Kirchner