ESPN

The Deion Sanders
Multisport Carousel

LeBron in NFL? Jameis in MLB? Match Deion and other cross-sport stars with a sport they didn't play. We have results. Watch 30 for 30: Deion's Double Play - Thursday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN.

Deion Sanders Deion Sanders
Brian Jordan Brian Jordan
Bo Jackson Bo Jackson
Michael Jordan Michael Jordan
Dave Winfield Dave Winfield
Jim Thorpe Jim Thorpe
LeBron James LeBron James
Tim Tebow Tim Tebow
Kyler Murray Kyler Murray
Russell Wilson Russell Wilson
Jalen Ramsey Jalen Ramsey
Jameis Winston Jameis Winston
Baseball Baseball
Basketball Basketball
Football Football
Track and Field Track
See This Scenario
colin
Buffalo Bills
Colin Kaepernick
Primary Sport Unrestricted Free Agent
Height/Weight 52.6
Accolades
Greatness Verdict Plausible The Jets are in better position than most other teams to make a competitive offer with cash flow that would be appealing from Cousins' perspective. The Jets also have an obvious need and should be motivated to upgrade the position.
Current Comparison Name McName The Jets are in better position than most other teams to make a competitive offer with cash flow that would be appealing from Cousins' perspective. The Jets also have an obvious need and should be motivated to upgrade the position.
Select Again
Illustrations By Ben Kirchner

More Stories