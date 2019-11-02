Predicting 2019 NFL offseason dominoes: Seven free agents who could cause ripples
One signing or trade can dictate several more moves. Let's lay out destinations for seven potential free agents, then predict what comes next.
NFL’s Offseason Dominoes
One signing or trade this offseason can dictate a half-dozen more moves. Let's lay out some plausible destinations for free agents and see how that move might spur other teams into action.
Defensive End Ezekiel Ansah Age: 29 48 sacks since 2013 (tied for 14th in NFL)
Next team for Ansah?
Running Back Le'Veon Bell Age: 26 7,996 yards from scrimmage since 2013 (fourth in NFL)
Next team for Bell?
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater Age: 26 One start between 2016-18 (Week 17, 2018)
Next team for Bridgewater?
Quarterback Joe Flacco Age: 34 5,670 career pass attempts (Most in NFL history without a Pro Bowl appearance)
Next team for Flacco?
Wide Receiver Golden Tate Age: 30 372 catches from 2014-17 (sixth in NFL)
Next team for Tate?
Safety Earl Thomas Age: 29 28 interceptions since 2010 (third in NFL)
Next team for Thomas?
Wide Receiver Tyrell Williams Age: 27 8 TDs of 40-plus yards since 2016 (second in NFL)
Next team for Williams?