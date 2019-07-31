11 weird and wonderful treasures from the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ernie Nevers, a native of Willow River, Minnesota, had just finished an All-American career at Stanford when he signed with Duluth in 1926.

Nevers, a Hall of Famer who once scored six touchdowns and four extra points in a 1929 game with the Chicago Cardinals, was so recognizable the team was actually renamed the "Ernie Nevers Eskimos" and went on a 29-game barnstorming tour.

Nevers wore this coat during the tour. As part of the 100th season, the NFL actually filed a trademark for "Duluth Eskimos," so it's likely coming to a T-shirt near you.