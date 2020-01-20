Super Bowl XXIII 1988: San Francisco 49ers

Jesse Sapolu, OL It's the only game that was close. That's why Sapolu values and semi-regularly wears the Super Bowl XXIII ring. "My other three Super Bowls were kind of blowouts," Sapolu said. "This one we had to drive the ball 92 yards to win it at the end of the game. That's when you find out a lot about yourself." Sapolu's love for that particular ring didn't prevent him from nearly losing it, though. He doesn't remember the exact date but six or seven years ago Sapolu was in Hawaii working with the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. He got on an early flight to head home and his heart sank when he discovered he'd left it at his hotel. "I realized it on the plane," Sapolu said. "That was the painful thing. It was a five-hour flight and the whole time I was just worried sick about it. Things were just going through my mind about how hard it was to win that ring and here I am and I might lose it for good. Thoughts of how do I say to the 49ers if I can order another ring or how does the process work and all of those thoughts. I suffered on that flight because you can't reach anybody." The story has a happy ending, though, as a maid found the ring and the hotel shipped it back to Sapolu, who wears it to team events to this day.