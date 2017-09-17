Fight for L.A. The Chargers' first game at StubHub Center features an NFL record by Antonio Gates, but an all-too familiar finish NFL by NFL on ESPN Photograph by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images 09/17/17

The situation: The Chargers played their first Los Angeles home game before a crowd of 25,381. "The environment was exciting," said Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. "I thought the energy in the stadium was good." Among other fans, Chargers safety Jahleel Addae receives support from his father, Freddie Addae, mother, Jahmile Addae, and brother, Jarel Addae. "It was an "into-it" crowd...I felt like the environment was exciting. There certainly was a lot of Dolphins fans..." -- Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, on the atmosphere at Stub Hub Center From top: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images (2); Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports The situation: Second-and-goal from 1-yard line with 5:05 left in the second quarter and the game tied at 3-all. The play: Philip Rivers turns and hands off to Melvin Gordon up the middle, and he bulls his way in for the first Chargers touchdown at StubHub Center. The TD was the Wisconsin product's second touchdown of the year, giving the Chargers a 10-3 lead midway through the second quarter. "I look for run efficiency...and so if we run it efficient I'll run it again." -- Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, on the run game From top: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images; Denis Poroy/AP Photo The situation: With 8:18 left in the third quarter and the Chargers and Dolphins tied at 10-all, Philip Rivers faced a second-and-7 from Miami's 7-yard line. The play: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers finds Antonio Gates on the duo's bread-and-butter play - the option route - with Gates going up high to haul in the pass and raising his hands in the air in celebration as he now stands alone as the touchdowns leader among tight ends in NFL history, eclipsing Tony Gonzalez. Gates was mobbed by his teammates in the end zone. With 112 touchdown catches, Gates now sits at No. 6 on the all-time list, trailing only Jerry Rice (197), Randy Moss (156), Terrell Owens (153), Cris Carter (130) and Marvin Harrison (128). Rivers and Gates have connected on 85 touchdowns, the most between a quarterback and tight end in league history. ""He can bring the emotions out of me. He was the only one. I was like, 'Look, you get away from me. Everybody else come on and congratulate me but Phil, you stay over there,' " -- Antonio Gates on Philip Rivers From top: Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo; Denis Poroy/AP Photo; Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports The situation: With 5 seconds remaining in the game, the Chargers line up for a game-winning 44-yard field goal attempt. The play: After Cody Parkey gave the Dolphins a 19-17 lead with 1:05 left in the game, Philip Rivers maneuvered the Chargers into scoring range. With five seconds on the clock, Younghoe Koo misses the game-winning kick in the team's first home game since relocating to the Los Angeles area after 56 seasons in San Diego. "He didn't kick well today. He missed two field goals...we'll see how he responds." -- Lynn on kicker Younghoe Koo From top: Jake Roth/USA Today Sports; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images