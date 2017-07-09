ESPN

Tom Brady at 40

The Chiefs' Alex Smith outplays the Patriots QB and hands Bill Belichick his first loss in a home season opener since his debut as New England's head coach. Listen to Brady and Belichick talk about how it went down.

by NFL on ESPNPhotograph by Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady played his first regular-season game at the age of 40 on Thursday night, and he opened with a bang by leading the New England offense to a touchdown on the first drive of the game. Brady had his ups and downs after that, completing just 44 percent of his passes (16-of-36) for 267 yards and no touchdowns.

The situation: The Patriots lose the toss and receive to open the game. By taking the field, Brady sets the NFL record for most seasons as quarterback with one team (18), surpassing Miami's Dan Marino and San Francisco's John Brodie.

We made a couple plays and then missed a lot of plays, so …” -- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images, CJ Gunther/EPA

The plays: Brady leads a nine-play, 73-yard touchdown drive by mixing the passing (five attempts) and the running game (four attempts).

I felt like we were in a rhythm at first, in the first half.” -- Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The situation: Brady takes the huddle with Rob Gronkowski for the first time since Nov. 27, at the New York Jets.
The plays: Brady finds Gronkowski for what would have been an impressive diving TD in the first quarter, but it is overturned on replay. The two hook up on a 16-yard play in the second quarter.

We just really weren't competitive enough, especially on offense and defense.” -- Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

Michael Dwyer/AP Photo, CJ Gunther/EPA

The situation: After targeting Julian Edelman a team-high 38 times on third downs last season, Brady faces his first two third downs (not including penalties).
The plays: He connects with Danny Amendola for 5 yards on third-and-6, and then finds Amendola again for 22 yards on third-and-2.

Whatever he [Brady] said, let's go with that then.” -- Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

Steven Senne/AP Photo

The situation: The Patriots have the ball twice at the 2-yard line, and once at the 1.
The plays: Brady hands off to Mike Gillislee each time, and Gillislee scores three times to establish a career high for rushing touchdowns in a game.

Mike ran really hard. We're going to need that all season from him.” -- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports, Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

The situation: With the Patriots behind 21-17 in the third quarter, Brady looks deep to Brandin Cooks to turn the momentum.
The plays: Cooks draws a pass-interference penalty to set up a go-ahead touchdown run, and then later catches a deep ball to set up a field goal. Acquired in a trade from New Orleans, Cooks finishes with three catches for 88 yards and no TDs in his Patriots debut.

Wish I would have hit him on that post there, second-to-last drive, so I got to figure out what I have to do better.” -- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

Steven Senne/AP Photo

The situation: In front of their home crowd, New England attempts to close the gap and put themselves in striking distance of Kansas City.
The play: The Chiefs seal the victory, sacking Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter, spoiling the Patriots' Super Bowl celebration at Gillette Stadium.

We had it handed to us on our own field.” -- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

