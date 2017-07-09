The situation: With the Patriots behind 21-17 in the third quarter, Brady looks deep to Brandin Cooks to turn the momentum.
The plays: Cooks draws a pass-interference penalty to set up a go-ahead touchdown run, and then later catches a deep ball to set up a field goal. Acquired in a trade from New Orleans, Cooks finishes with three catches for 88 yards and no TDs in his Patriots debut.
“Wish I would have hit him on that post there, second-to-last drive, so I got to figure out what I have to do better.” -- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady