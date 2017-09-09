ESPN

Houston Strong

Listen to J.J. Watt describe the emotions around the Texans' opener in Houston, and fans getting a glimpse of the future at QB.

by NFL on ESPNPhotograph by Tim Warner/Getty Images
The situation: J.J. Watt receives a hero's welcome when he is introduced pregame. After his name is announced to a deafening roar, Watt sprints from the tunnel carrying the Texas flag and passionately waves it to get the crowd fired up. Watt has been the face of the Texans' efforts to aid with recovery from Hurricane Harvey. In the two weeks since Houston was hit by devastating flooding, Watt has helped raise more than $30 million for a Houston flood relief fund.

That was a good moment, but it was downhill from there...” -- Texans defensive end J.J. Watt

Top and bottom: Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports, center: Tim Warner/Getty Images

The situation: Facing an emotional Houston crowd, the Jaguars get the ball first and begin the first drive of the game at their own 25-yard line.
The play: Jacksonville faces an amped-up NRG Stadium and Texans' defense, and it shows on the first snap when the Jaguars are whistled for a false start on tight end Marcedes Lewis. But they recover and move the ball on the Texans before the drive stalls on the Houston 24-yard line. The Jaguars settle for a 42-yard field goal by Jason Myers.

There were glimpses of some decent plays, but clearly it was a bad day.” -- Texans coach Bill O'Brien

From top: AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports, Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

The situation: Trailing 6-0, the Texans are on the move at the Jaguars' 37-yard line with a minute left to play before halftime.
The play: The Texans avoided disaster a few plays earlier when a replay challenge ruled that Savage's arm was moving forward when he was hit as he threw, wiping out a 45-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Telvin Smith. They didn't have the same luck this time when Savage is stripped of the ball by Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler Jr. scoops it up and races 53 yards for a touchdown and a 19-0 lead. In perhaps yet another sign of a return to normalcy -- at least for a few hours - the Jaguars' celebration in the end zone is met with a chorus of boos by Texans fans.

I thought Tom really hung in there and played tough.” -- Texans coach Bill O'Brien

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The situation: The Texans trail 26-7 with 3:45 remaining in the game and are on a 45-yard drive down to the Jaguars' 20-yard line.
The play: After leading a touchdown on his first drive, Watson looked more like a rookie on the next three drives. One second and goal, Watson is intercepted by Tashaun Gipson, who returns it 67 yards to tie up the Jaguars' surprising show of dominance in their season opener. Watson finishes the game 12-of-23 for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception, setting up an interesting decision for coach Bill O'Brien heading into a Thursday night matchup with the Bengals in Week 2.

First career NFL game, so there's a lot to learn from. Watch the tape and then move on.” -- Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Top two: AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, bottom: Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports

