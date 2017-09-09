The situation: J.J. Watt receives a hero's welcome when he is introduced pregame. After his name is announced to a deafening roar, Watt sprints from the tunnel carrying the Texas flag and passionately waves it to get the crowd fired up. Watt has been the face of the Texans' efforts to aid with recovery from Hurricane Harvey. In the two weeks since Houston was hit by devastating flooding, Watt has helped raise more than $30 million for a Houston flood relief fund.

“That was a good moment, but it was downhill from there...” -- Texans defensive end J.J. Watt