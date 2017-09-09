The situation: The Texans trail 26-7 with 3:45 remaining in the game and are on a 45-yard drive down to the Jaguars' 20-yard line.
The play: After leading a touchdown on his first drive, Watson looked more like a rookie on the next three drives. One second and goal, Watson is intercepted by Tashaun Gipson, who returns it 67 yards to tie up the Jaguars' surprising show of dominance in their season opener. Watson finishes the game 12-of-23 for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception, setting up an interesting decision for coach Bill O'Brien heading into a Thursday night matchup with the Bengals in Week 2.
“First career NFL game, so there's a lot to learn from. Watch the tape and then move on.” -- Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
