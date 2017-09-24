NFL teams respond to President Trump Listen to players talk about why they locked arms, why they knelt, why they stood, why they stayed in the locker room during the singing of the national anthem NFL by NFL on ESPN Photograph by AP Photo/Matt Rourke 09/24/17

Jaguars owner Shad Khan stands tall, linking arms with players during the national anthem prior to the game against the Ravens at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. "Nonviolent protest is as American as it gets." -- Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs Logan Bowles via AP In Charlotte, some Saints players stand for the national anthem while others take a seat prior to their game against the Panthers. Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman makes his position clear, raising his fist after scoring in the second quarter. "It seems like every time he's opening his mouth it is something that is dividing the country and not pulling us together." -- New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton From top: AP Photo/Bob Leverone, Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports, Jim Dedmon/Icon Sportswire The Steelers stay in the locker room during the national anthem before their game with the Bears in Chicago. The exception is former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva, who stands just outside the tunnel with his hand placed over his heart. "Al [Alejandro Villanueva] is a unique circumstance. You know what he's been through and some of the things that he has talked about before. I got a lot of respect for Al." -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman David DeCastro From top: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford stands with head coach Jim Caldwell and players during the national anthem at Ford Field, where Detroit faced off against Atlanta. After singing the national anthem, performer Rico Lavelle bends his knee, bows his head and raises his fist. "For the president to basically tell the people who are trying to make a difference that they need to stop ... You obviously know what side of the fence he is on." -- Detroit Lions strong safety Glover Quin From top: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Bills fullback Mike Tolbert leaves the field after his pregame workout wearing a shirt that foreshadowed the rest of the day in the NFL. His teammate, running back LeSean McCoy, takes a knee on the playing field during the national anthem before Buffalo's game against the Broncos. "I can't stand in support of something where our leader of this country is acting like a jerk, angry and upset about NFL players protesting in a peaceful manner." -- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy From top: AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, Bryan Bennett/Getty Images Just before their game against the Texans in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett links arms with Tom Brady and other teammates during the national anthem. During the moment of unity for some and protest for others, an audible boo comes from the fans in the stands. "I believe in, you know, all of us coming together." -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady From top: AP Photo/Steven Senne, Billie Weiss/Getty Images In Indianapolis, a Browns fan holds a Donald Trump campaign sign with a message to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. On the field, Colts players link arms, stand and kneel during the national anthem. "You're not only voicing something for yourself, but you're voicing it for the people you represent." -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Jason McCourty From top: Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports, Michael Reaves/Getty Images The officials stand on the sideline of Nissan Stadium in Tennessee in another demonstration of unity. When entering the field to play the Titans, players from the Seahawks interlock arms as a sign that they are joined together in more than the game on the field. "We wanted to do our best to not ostracize our guys, any of our individuals, allow them to feel welcomed." -- Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman From top: AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, Frederick Breedon/Getty Images