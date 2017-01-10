Watson wows us Texans QB Deshaun Watson turns in a historic performance, becoming the first rookie to pass for at least four touchdowns and rush for one TD in a game since Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton with the Vikings in 1961. NFL by NFL on ESPN Photograph by AP Photo/George Bridges 10/01/17

The situation: The Houston Texans take over for their first drive of the game at the Tennessee Titans' 43-yard line after Titans QB Marcus Mariota is intercepted by Andre Hal.

The play: On second down, Watson steps into a pass to Bruce Ellington for a 35-yard completion to the Titans' 5-yard line. Lamar Miller runs it in from the 2-yard line two plays later to give the Texans an early 7-0 lead. The Texans had not scored any points on an opening possession since Week 11 of last season, according to ESPN Stats and Information. "I've grown. ... Just bringing the energy and leadership to this team, and I try to do that each and every play." -- Watson, on his early-season development AP Photo/Eric Gay The situation: The Texans start their second drive at their 24-yard line after forcing a three-and-out on the Titans.

The play: Watson leads Houston on an 11-play drive, completing 5 of 7 passes for 66 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins for a 14-0 lead with 5:09 left in the first quarter. The TD pass came off play-action, an area in which Watson has thrived early in his career. He entered the game completing 73.9 percent of play-action passes, sixth in the NFL. "Have to thank the organization for going out and moving up and getting a guy like Deshaun Watson. ... It starts not just with us, but with the organization. -- DeAndre Hopkins, on the Texans' drafting Watson Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports The situation: Houston's defense forces another three-and-out, and the offense takes over at the Texans' 24-yard line with a 14-0 lead.

The play: Watson marches the Texans downfield with ease again. He rushes for 9 yards and completes all four of his passes, including a 16-yard touchdown to Will Fuller V for a 21-0 lead just six seconds into the second quarter. It's the first TD catch for Fuller, who returned for this game from a collarbone injury, since Oct. 2 of last season. "The game is still fast, but I just have to make sure I'm playing fast and ... doing the keys that I need to do to make the smart decision and get the ball where the ball needs to go. -- Watson, on the speed of the NFL Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports The situation: The Texans start their next drive on their own 42-yard line with a 24-14 lead late in the second quarter.

The play: Thanks to a pass interference call on a deep ball to the end zone intended for Fuller, the Texans are spotted at the Titans' 1-yard line. Watson runs off right tackle for a touchdown and a 30-14 lead. He becomes the second player in Texans history with two passing touchdowns and one rushing TD in a game, according to ESPN Stats and Information. The other was Brandon Weeden in Week 16 of the 2015 season, also against the Titans. "When we play well and our fans are appreciative of that, man, it makes it hard on the opposing team. -- Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, on the atmosphere at NRG Stadium Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports The situation: Houston begins the second half at their own 25-yard line, leading 30-14.

The play: Watson and the Texans chew up 8 minutes, 9 seconds off the clock on a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Watson completes 7 of 9 passes on the drive and caps it with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Fuller. Watson becomes the third rookie QB in the past 15 seasons to have three passing TDs and one rushing TD in a game, joining Cam Newton and Mariota. "The relationship is just continuing to grow, and if you have that, then the sky's the limit." -- Watson, on his relationship with O'Brien Tim Warner/Getty Images The situation: Leading 37-14, the Texans put together a nine-play drive starting at their own 27-yard line.

The play: Watson's 8-yard TD pass to Lamar Miller for a 44-14 lead makes him the first rookie to throw at least four passing TDs and have one rushing TD in a game since Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton did so for the Vikings in 1961. And, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, he's the third rookie in NFL history to pull off that feat (Charlie Conerly in 1948 is the other). "I just keep it simple. I just make sure I take it one play at a time, one step at a time and learn as much as I can from the coaches and the veteran guys." -- Watson, on improving early in the season Bob Levey/Getty Images The situation: Tom Savages replaces Watson with 5:50 remaining in the game and the Texans leading 54-14.

The play: The book is closed on Watson's performance -- 25 of 34 for 283 yards with four TDs and one interception to go with a 125.0 passer rating. The Texans' 57 points are the third-highest in history for teams starting a rookie quarterback. "We just had the opportunities, and people made plays, but it's hard to win at this level, and today was just our day." -- Watson, on the Texans' 57-14 victory over the Titans Bob Levey/Getty Images