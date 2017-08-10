Cam's back After a tumultuous week, Newton shows he's returning to MVP form with a feat we haven't seen from him since his 2011 rookie season. NFL by NFL on ESPN Photograph by Leon Halip/Getty Images 10/08/17

The situation: Trailing 10-3, the Panthers take over at their own 25-yard line with 13:32 remaining in the second quarter. The play: Ed Dickson fills in just fine for the injured Greg Olsen, hauling in a pass from Newton and taking it 57 yards down to the Detroit 9-yard line. Two plays later, rookie Christian McCaffrey takes a shuffle pass from Newton for a 6-yard touchdown, the first of his career. Dickson finishes the day with a career-high 175 yards receiving. The only tight end with more in a game since the start of 2014 is his teammate Olsen, who had 181 receiving yards in 2016 Week 5 against the Buccaneers "It does a lot for the team, when we can score and control the ball, we feel like we have a chance every week. - Julius Peppers on support from the offense Gregory Shamus/Getty Images The situation: Newton and the Panthers take the field at their own 27-yard line tied 10-10 with 4:58 left in the first half. The play: Newton caps an 11-play, 73-yard drive finding Devin Funchess in the back of the end zone for the receiver's second touchdown in as many weeks. Newton completes 6-of-7 passes for 64 yards on the drive and puts the Panthers up 17-10 just before halftime. Newton finishes the first half 15-of-17 for 237 yards and two TDs. The 237 yards are his second most in any first half of his career. "You would love as the signal caller or person who has the ball in his hands as much as the quarterback to give everybody... a touchdown, but I really wanted it for Fun today, and it's good for him that he got to do it in front of his hometown. - Cam Newton on Devin Funchess touchdown Gregory Shamus/Getty Images The situation: Newton and the Panthers take the field at their own 27-yard line tied 10-10 with 4:58 left in the first half. The play: Newton strikes with two big passing plays on the 75-yard drive. He continues Dickson's career day with a 23-yard completion down to the Detroit 41-yard line. Four plays later, Newton takes a snap out of shotgun and lofts a pass just into the outstretched arms of Kelvin Benjamin for a 31-yard touchdown pass and a 24-10 lead. That gives Newton two consecutive games with three-plus TD passes. He had one game with three TD passes all of last season. That also puts him over 300 yards passing on the day, giving him consecutive 300-yard passing games for the first time since the first two games of his career in 2011. He also has a perfect 158.3 passer rating after the TD pass to Benjamin. "With Benji I felt it was a great one-on-one matchup and that's what Benji is, he's a big-time target for us. - Cam Newton on Kelvin Benjamin Leon Halip/Getty Images The situation: It's third down and 9 on the Panthers' 24-yard line with 2:30 left in the game. The Panthers' 27-10 lead has been cut to 27-24, and the Panthers need a first down to close out the win. The play: Newton delivers a dart to Benjamin for a first down, effectively ending the Lions' comeback hopes and pushing the Panthers to 4-1. What it means: Newton finishes with a 141.8 passer rating, completing 26-of-33 passes for 355 yards and three TDs. This is Newton's fifth career game with at least 300 pass yards and three pass TDs. Only Steve Beuerlein has more in Panthers history with six. It's also the first time in his career he's passed for 300 yards and three TDs in consecutive games. "To me, it just seemed like he was making all the right throws today. - Detroit Lions' defensive tackle Akeem Spence on Cam Newton AP Photo/Paul Sancya The situation: Cam Newton talks about his stellar performance in the Panthers' 27-24 victory over the Lions. What it means: Newton wears a pin in his hat bearing the image of Rosie the Riveter from the iconic "We Can Do It" poster. Rosie the Riveter was a symbol of feminism and women's economic power during the World War II era. That comes in the aftermath of the controversy that ensued when Newton laughed at a female reporter's question during the week, saying he thought it was "funny" to hear a female talk about routes. He apologized in a video posted Thursday night on social media. "He handles that stuff in stride, he takes everything in stride. It wasn't really much of a distraction for the team. - Julius Peppers on Cam's media controversy this week AP Photo/Paul Sancya