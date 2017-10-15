.
The situation: The Chiefs face a second-and-17 from their 9 on their first possession of the game with the game tied 0-0.
The play: The Chiefs are lined up in the shotgun formation. Center Zach Fulton snaps the ball high. Quarterback Alex Smith appeared that he could have knocked the ball down and perhaps gain possession, but the ball comes back quickly and perhaps just before he was ready. The ball goes out of the end zone and the Chiefs fall behind 2-0.
"They're not always gonna be perfect, so you just try and snag it." - Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on the high snap in the first quarter
The situation: The Steelers line up at the Chiefs' 3-yard line on the first play of the second quarter, trailing 3-2. The red zone is where they've struggled all year, but they just drove the length of the field with momentum, thanks to Le'Veon Bell's 71 first-quarter rushing yards, 64 on this drive alone.
The play: Ben Roethlisberger takes the snap from under center and hands off to Bell, who stalls at the line of scrimmage before seeing a crease to the left. A few Chiefs defenders try to wrap up Bell, who carries a sea of red into the end zone, then uses the goalpost as a punching bag, drawing a 15-yard penalty for excessive celebration.
"We came in expecting to run the ball, and we stuck to that game plan, and we got the W." - Le'Veon Bell
The situation: The Steelers defense faced fourth-and-2 from their own 4-yard line, leading 12-3 with 12:47 left in the game. The Chiefs decide to go for it, threatening the Steelers' near-shutout of one of the NFL's best offenses.
The play: Alex Smith drops back, rolls to his right and targets Demetrius Harris over the middle. Safety Sean Davis makes a clutch, body-contorting play to knock the ball out as Harris was landing. Davis nearly had an interception, but no matter. The stop punctuated a dominant day for the Steelers.
"I think guys were ready for it...that was like the first positive drive, and certainly to get down in the red zone it was a big opportunity if you can convert there." - Alex Smith on going for it on fourth-and-2
The situation: The Chiefs trail 12-3 and face a second-and-10 from their 43 with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter.
The play:Quarterback Alex Smith throws deep down the left sideline for De'Anthony Thomas, who makes the catch and is able to weave through some defenders to complete the 57-yard touchdown pass that after the extra-point cuts Kansas City's deficit to 12-10.
"I wanna be that guy to just motivate our group, motivate the receivers and motivate our offense." - Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas on his role in the offense
The situation: The Steelers face a third-and-2 from their own 49, up 12-10 with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter. Failure to convert here would give the ball and more momentum to the Chiefs, who would score 10 points in the fourth quarter.
The play: Ben Roethlisberger takes the shotgun snap as Antonio Brown, who is lined up in the slot, heads to the sideline and runs his man off Martavis Bryant and defensive back Terrance Mitchell. Roethlisberger fires to Brown, but the ball goes through the hands of defender Phillip Gaines and off his helmet. Brown makes a one-handed catch and avoids the tackle attempt by Daniel Sorensen before beating Mitchell to the end zone for the clinching touchdown.
"I know everyone is gonna be talking about 'AB made a great play.' Did he really, or is that just him being AB?" - Ben Roethlisberger on Antonio Brown's touchdown
The situation: The Chiefs face a third-and-10 from the Steelers' 40, trailing 19-13 with 1:07 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The play: Alex Smith takes the shotgun snap as the Steelers rush four. Kareem Hunt attempts a chip block and then releases into the flat. James Harrison, who hadn't played in two weeks and had only played seven snaps until Sunday against the Chiefs, beats Eric Fisher and wraps up Smith for the sack and a loss of eight yards. Smith throws incomplete on the next play as Pittsburgh takes over on downs and runs out the clock.
"I'm 39 years old and I'm still playing a young man's game." - James Harrison