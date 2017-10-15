The situation: The Chiefs face a second-and-17 from their 9 on their first possession of the game with the game tied 0-0.

The play: The Chiefs are lined up in the shotgun formation. Center Zach Fulton snaps the ball high. Quarterback Alex Smith appeared that he could have knocked the ball down and perhaps gain possession, but the ball comes back quickly and perhaps just before he was ready. The ball goes out of the end zone and the Chiefs fall behind 2-0.

"They're not always gonna be perfect, so you just try and snag it." - Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on the high snap in the first quarter