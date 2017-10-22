The situation: The Packers face third-and-4 from the Saints' 14-yard line with the score tied 7-7 midway through the second quarter.

The play: Out of the shotgun, Brett Hundley quickly recognizes an opening to his left and takes off running. He runs untouched to the 2-yard line, where it looks like he might duck out of bounds. Instead, he turns it back inside, takes a hit to his left shoulder from cornerback Ken Crawley. He bounces off that hit and crosses the goal line just as safety Kenny Vaccaro shoves him from behind. Hundley quickly pops up and heads for the stands behind the north end zone, where he does his first Lambeau Leap of his career.

"Bakhtiari shut down the left side and scrambled out to the left, and the path was open and I took it. So that's a nice play, nice play with the legs, and that was a big emphasis today, so that was fun." - Packers quarterback Brett Hundley on his touchdown