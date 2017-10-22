.
The situation: The Packers face third-and-4 from the Saints' 14-yard line with the score tied 7-7 midway through the second quarter.
The play: Out of the shotgun, Brett Hundley quickly recognizes an opening to his left and takes off running. He runs untouched to the 2-yard line, where it looks like he might duck out of bounds. Instead, he turns it back inside, takes a hit to his left shoulder from cornerback Ken Crawley. He bounces off that hit and crosses the goal line just as safety Kenny Vaccaro shoves him from behind. Hundley quickly pops up and heads for the stands behind the north end zone, where he does his first Lambeau Leap of his career.
"Bakhtiari shut down the left side and scrambled out to the left, and the path was open and I took it. So that's a nice play, nice play with the legs, and that was a big emphasis today, so that was fun." - Packers quarterback Brett Hundley on his touchdown
Dan Powers/Wisconsin/USA TODAY Sports
.
The situation: Trailing 7-0, the Dolphins need an early spark on their opening drive. They face first-and-10 from the Jets' 40-yard line at the 11:02 mark in the first quarter.
The play: Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler stands tall against pressure by the Jets and releases a 36-yard pass to receiver Kenny Stills, who is well covered by safety Marcus Maye. Stills and Maye both have their hands on the ball at different times and fight for it on their way to the ground. But Stills controls the pass in the end to bring it down in bounds. The officials initially rule it incomplete but overturn it. Stills' catch sets up Miami's first touchdown.
"Matt's a slinger, and he's gonna throw it to the guy that's open so, credit to him." - Kenny Stills
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
.
The situation:The Ravens face a third-and-10 from their own 21-yard line at the start of the fourth quarter, trailing 18-9.
The play: Everson Griffen rushes off the edge, gets his left arm up and grabs Joe Flacco's jersey and brings down the Ravens quarterback. Griffen becomes the sixth player to record a sack in each of his team's first seven games to start a season since the sack became an official statistic in 1982, according to ESPN Sports and Information.
"Our D-line has been playing lights out all year, and it makes it easy for the linebackers on the back end to fill the run gaps. " - Minnesota Vikings' linebacker Anthony Barr on the play of Everson Griffen
Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports
.
The situation: The Bucs have the ball at the Buffalo 33-yard line with 10:08 left in the game, trailing 20-13.
The play:Bucs QB Jameis Winston takes the snap and uses play-action to his left and rolls to beyond the tackle to his right. He looks back to the opposite side of the field and spots a wide open O.J. Howard. Winston lofts a pass just as Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes hits him and Howard hauls it in all by himself with the nearest Bills defender about 25 yards away. Howard, a first-round pick out of Alabama, had five catches on the season coming into the game. He catches six passes for 98 yards and two TDs on Sunday. The TD pass also gives Winston his fourth game this season with at least 325 pass yards, most in the NFL.
"
The ball was in the air, I just knew I had to catch it, wide open, so that's what i did." - Bucs tight end O.J. Howard on his touchdown
.
The situation: Leading the Colts 20-0 early in the third quarter, the Jaguars face a second down at their own 42-yard line.
The play: T.J. Yeldon, active for the first time this season because starter Leonard Fournette is out with an ankle injury, takes a handoff and dashes up the middle before cutting outside to race 58 yards untouched for a touchdown and a 27-0 lead. It's the third consecutive week the Jaguars have scored a rushing touchdown of 50-plus yards. They had three such TDs from 2010-2016 combined, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
"We knew we had him if something were to happen, and he was able to come out and show what he could do today." - Jaguars' quarterback Blake Bortles on T.J. Yeldon
.
The situation: The Panthers face third-and-10 from the Bears' 33-yard line, trailing 7-0 at the 12:42 mark of the second quarter.
The play: Cam Newton attempts a short pass left to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin. Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara knocks the ball up in the air, where safety Eddie Jackson catches it and runs it back 76 yards for a touchdown after scoring earlier in the game on a 75-yard fumble return. With two defensive touchdowns, Jackson becomes the first player with multiple 75-plus-yard defensive scores in a single game.
"Mostly just making him miss, you know, he's a quarterback. It's like when you're a punt return guy, they always tell you, 'Don't get tackled by the punter,' when you're a DB and you catch an interception, don't get tackled by the quarterback." - Eddie Jackson on getting by Cam Newton for his pick six