Fantastic finishes Jaguars, Steelers, Packers, Lions pull off thrilling victories to keep pace in race for postseason. NFL by NFL on ESPN Photograph by Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo 11/12/17

The situation: The Chargers and Jaguars are tied 17-17 with 5:31 left in overtime and San Diego faces a third-and-9 from its own 11-yard line The play: Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers lofts a deep pass down the near sideline intended for Travis Benjamin, but Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye leaps and wrestles the ball away from the Chargers receiver. Bouye returns the pick 51 yards to the Chargers' 2-yard line, but a taunting penalty on Jacksonville's Aaron Colvin pushes them back 15 yards. That doesn't matter to Josh Lambo, who kicks the game-winning field goal four plays later to send the Jaguars to 6-3 and three games over .500 for the first time since 2010. "I just look at it like you're trying to take food out of my daughter's mouth." -- Jaguars' cornerback A.J. Bouye on fighting for the interception Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports The situation: The Steelers face a first-and-10 from the 50 with 45 seconds left in regulation and the score tied 17-17. The play: Scrambling, bracing for a hit, Ben Roethlisberger steps up and floats a pretty, off-balance touch pass to Antonio Brown, who wheels his way across the field and into field-goal range. Two plays later, Chris Boswell boots a 33-yard field goal to save the Steelers from what would have been an embarrassing loss to the Colts. "I just gotta give him the ball and he does the rest." -- Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Antonio Brown Joe Robbins/Getty Images The situation: The Redskins have a first-and-10 on the Vikings' 36-yard line on their opening drive of the game. The play: Quarterback Kirk Cousins, off a play-action fake, throws a deep ball to receiver Maurice Harris at the goal line. Harris, promoted to the active roster Saturday, makes a diving one-handed grab as he skids into the end zone. Harris beats corner Trae Waynes and did a good job giving Cousins enough extra room to make the throw to the outside. Officials initially rule Harris out of bounds, but after a replay, the call is overturned and Washington has a 7-0 lead. "You try to attack the ball with two hands a lot, I just found myself sticking one arm out there and grabbing it." -- Redskins' wide receiver Maurice Harris Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire The situation: Second-and-7 at the Washington 7, 1:55 remaining in the second quarter and the Vikings trailing 17-14. The play: Case Keenum drops back, scrambles to his right and locates Adam Thielen at the front of the end zone covered by Washington cornerback Josh Norman. Thielen dives to his right to make the catch, a 7-yard reception, for his second touchdown in back-to-back games and crosses the century mark in receiving yards for the second time this season (the WR had 157 yards vs. New Orleans Week 1). Thielen then crouches down and gets his teammates to join him in a game of leap frog for his touchdown celebration. "I was hoping everybody would catch on with it." -- Vikings' wide receiver Adam Thielen on the leapfrog celebration Patrick McDermott/Getty Images The situation: Third-and-13 at the Green Bay 25, 8:09 remaining in the second quarter and the Packers leading 10-3. The play: Mitchell Trubisky throws a short screen pass to the right flat to Benny Cunningham, who Green Bay pushes out of bounds at the 2-yard line after a 23-yard gain. Bears coach John Fox throws the challenge flag and argues that Cunningham hits the pylon in the front corner of the end zone with the football before his foot hits out of bounds, and therefore should have touchdown. But upon further review, referee Tony Corrente rules Cunningham loses control of the ball before it hits the pylon and the play is a touchback, awarding the ball to Green Bay at the 20-yard line. "I feel like that play did have a big impact on the game. Worst case scenario we walk away with three points in that situation. You never wanna leave points on the field." -- Bears' running back Benny Cunningham Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images The situation: The Browns faced second-and-10 from their 34-yard line against the Lions. The play: Cleveland quarterback DeShone Kizer completes a pass to tight end Seth DeValve. DeValve gains nine yards but as he is being tackled by Nevin Lawson, Lawson forces a fumble. He then scoops up the fumble and returns it 44 yards down the sideline for a touchdown to give the Lions a 17-10 lead. It's also redemption for Lawson, who missed a tackle earlier in the game that allowed a Kenny Britt score. "I had a rough first quarter... probably the worst first quarter of my career. I just knew I had to go out there and make a play. -- Lions' cornerback Nevin Lawson AP Photo/Rick Osentoski; Gregory Shamus/Getty Images The situation: Leading the Bengals 17-13 in the third quarter, the Titans have the ball at the Cincinnati 20-yard line. The play: Titans rookie receiver Corey Davis catches a pass from Marcus Mariota and reaches for the end zone with the ball, but he loses control of it in the end zone. It's ruled a touchdown -- the first of Davis' career -- but a review overturns the call, ruling that Davis did not have possession as the ball crossed the plane, and it's a touchback. "It's never happened to me since I've been coaching, I've never had that play happen until today." -- Titans' head coach Mike Mularkey on the ruling on Corey Davis' touchdown turned touchback Wesley Hitt/Getty Images