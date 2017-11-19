Case closed Vikings' Keenum answers critics, outplays former team and Rams' Jared Goff as Minnesota wins its sixth consecutive game. NFL by NFL on ESPN Photograph by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images 11/19/17

The situation: Trailing 7-0, the Vikings take over at the Rams' 30-yard line. The play: Facing a second-and-5 at the 30, Case Keenum ducks under a sack attempt by Aaron Donald and connects with Adam Thielen for a key 12-yard gain. "When you got a guy that's willing to go out there and take those risks, do the things he's done, we have success." -- Vikings running back Latavius Murray on Case Keenum's play Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo The situation: Trailing 7-0, the Vikings take over at the Rams' 30-yard line. The play: Five plays after Thielen's 12-yard grab, Latavius Murray scores on an 8-yard run to make the score 7-7. It's Murray's third rushing TD in his last four games after none in his previous nine games entering this stretch, according to ESPN Stats and Information. "We just knew if we could get across that front line and those backers, that there was a lot of space for us." -- Vikings running back Latavius Murray Hannah Foslien/Getty Images The situation: After driving the ball 51 yards on nine plays, Jared Goff and the Rams face a third-and-4 at Minnesota's 11-yard line. The play: Goff hits rookie WR Cooper Kupp over the middle to Minnesota's 1-yard line. Anthony Harris, filling in for injured safety Andrew Sendejo, strips the ball out of Kupp's right hand and recovers at the 1. Kupp's fumble is Rams' second red zone turnover this season (Todd Gurley fumble in Week 5), according to ESPN Stats and Information. "I just went for a punch, felt the ball move a little bit and ripped, and it dropped right out." -- Vikings safety Anthony Harris Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports The situation: Tied 7-7 with the Rams, Minnesota faces second-and-goal from the Rams' 2-yard line after driving 69 yards from its own 29-yard line. The play: Case Keenum completes 5-of-7 passes on the drive, including a key third-and-4 to Kyle Rudolph for a first down at Rams' 2-yard line. Latavius Murray scores from the 2 to give Minnesota a 14-7 lead early in fourth quarter. Murray is the first Vikings player with two rushing touchdowns in a game since Adrian Peterson in Week 16 of 2015, according to ESPN Stats and Information. "Great call by them." -- Murray on the refs' decision on his second touchdown run Hannah Foslien/Getty Images The situation: Minnesota has a second-and-10 at its own 35 with 10:14 left in the fourth quarter and a 14-7 lead. The play: Case Keenum drops back, throws quickly out to Adam Thielen, who outraces the Rams defense for a 65-yard touchdown to give Minnesota a 21-7 lead and seal the victory. Keenum's scoring pass to Thielen is tied for the longest passing TD of Keenum's career, according to ESPN Stats and Information. "Honestly, I'm just trying to beat the guy across from me." -- Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen on his speed Adam Bettcher/Getty Images