Oh my Goff! Rams halt Saints' eight-game winning streak behind QB's 354 yards and two touchdowns. NFL by NFL on ESPN Photograph by Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports 11/26/17

The situation: After a 40-yard kickoff return by Pharoh Cooper, the Rams have a first-and-10 at their 41-yard line. The play: The Rams move the ball 54 yards in six plays setting up first-and-goal at the Saints' 5-yard line, where quarterback Jared Goff zips a ball to Sammy Watkins for a touchdown. Goff was 4-of-4 on the drive for 34 yards while Watkins had two catches for 29 yards. "I thought that was a great way to be able to start it off." -- Rams head coach Sean McVay on Sammy Watkins' touchdown on the opening drive Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports The situation: The Rams drive 51 yards in 12 plays to set up a 50-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein. Goff goes 4-of-7 for 38 yards on the drive, including an important pass interference call on fourth-and-1. The play: Zuerlein converts the kick and is now a perfect 4-of-4 from 50-plus yards on the season and 28-of-29 overall. "It's a big win...one that we're going to hang our hat on and be happy about." -- Rams quarterback Jared Goff Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports The situation: The Saints trail the Rams 10-0 late in the first quarter and have the ball at their own 26-yard line. The play: Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara, who entered the game leading the NFL with 6.4 yards per rush, takes a handoff from Drew Brees and bursts through the line virtually untouched before breaking it outside and racing down the sideline for a 74-yard touchdown. It is the longest rushing play of the season for the Saints, who have relied on their ground attack to win eight consecutive games. The Rams lead 10-7. "Of course you gotta stay away from defenders. So that's what I try to do." -- Saints running back Alvin Kamara on making defenders miss Harry How/Getty Images The situation: The Rams drive 79 yards in seven plays and have a second-and-goal from the Saints' 7-yard line. The play: Goff drops back to pass, and waits patiently for a receiver to come open. He locates Josh Reynolds in the back of the end zone and rifles a bullet to the rookie to give the Rams a 17-7 lead late in the second quarter. This is the third time in Goff's career that he has thrown multiple TD passes before halftime. Two of the three instances have been against the Saints, according to ESPN Stats & Information. "Josh has great length, great ball skills, we feel like he's gonna be a really good player." -- Rams coach Sean McVay on Josh Reynolds Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports The situation: Trailing 26-13 with 1:45 remaining, the Saints have the ball at the Rams' 15-yard line. The play: Drew Brees takes the snap out of shotgun and throws a short pass to Kamara across the middle of the field. The rookie running back scampers into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day. The 15-yard reception puts him at 101 receiving yards, making him the first Saints running back with a 100-yard receiving game since Darren Sproles in 2013. Kamara finishes the game with 188 total yards, but the Saints' eight-game win streak ends with a 26-20 loss. "Every time the ball was in his hands it was exciting. He was making people miss, he was breaking tackles, he was jumping over people." -- Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Alvin Kamara Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports