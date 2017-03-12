Lambeau Leaps and Dirty Birds 300-pound Dean Lowry makes touchdown leap for Packers; Atlanta native Jerrick McKinnon mimics Falcons celebration, plus more on other big plays. NFL by NFL on ESPN Photograph by Mike Roemer/AP Photo 12/03/17

The situation: The Buccaneers have the ball first-and-10 at the Green Bay 30, trailing 10-7 with 4:31 left in the first half. The play: Jameis Winston drops back for a play-action pass as the rush closes in. Winston loses the ball as he's being dragged down by Kenny Clark. Six-foot-six, 296-pound defensive end Dean Lowry picks up the fumble at the 39 and rumbles 61 yards for a touchdown. He tries to do the Lambeau Leap but can't get all the way in the stands. "I saw myself on the big screen so I thought by the 20-yard line, I was like, 'Alright, here's my chance right now. Just don't mess it up.'" -- Green Bay defensive end Dean Lowry on his chance to do the Lambeau Leap AP Photo/Matt Ludtke The situation: The Jaguars lead 16-3 to open up the second half against the Colts. The play: Leonard Fournette takes a handoff from Blake Bortles and runs untouched into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown to extend their lead. But the performance wasn't over, with Fournette directing his teammates to get in front of him and line up for a free throw, with three teammates on each side of the "lane." Fournette then sinks a "free throw" as he shoots the football over the goal post to the excitement of his teammates, including offensive linemen Chris Reed and Cam Robinson, who even pretend to box out. "Nah - they was gonna rebound it and lay it back up." -- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette on if he missed his 'free throw' AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton The situation: On their first play of the second half, starting from their own 21-yard line and with 5:23 left in the third quarter. The play: Alex Smith drops back and launches a deep pass down the left side of the field to a running Tyreek Hill for a 79-yard touchdown to tie the score, 24-24. The play marks Smith's seventh passing touchdown of 50-plus yards this season, a Chiefs single-season record. Entering Week 13, Smith was tied with Hall of Famer Len Dawson (who had six in 1968). On the next drive, Smith connects with Hill again for a 40-yard touchdown and a 31-30 lead. Smith now has 23 touchdowns, tying his personal season high in 2013. "He trusted me just enough to go get it, and I was able to make the play." -- Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on his touchdown AP Photo/Julie Jacobson The situation: The Packers face a first-and-10 from the Bucs' 20-yard line with 5:59 left in overtime and the score tied 20-20. The play: Brett Hundley hands off to Aaron Jones, who is giving starting running Jamaal Williams a breather. Jones, on his first carry of the game, is headed to the right but sees no daylight and bounces left and makes it to the end zone to keep the Packers' season alive. "The left side was wide open." -- Green Bay running back Aaron Jones on his game-winning touchdown AP Photo/Mike Roemer The situation: The Saints have the ball at the Panthers' 2-yard line facing fourth-and-goal. The play: A strong opening drive is capped by dynamic rookie running back Alvin Kamara, who takes a toss from Drew Brees and runs for the right corner of the end zone only to be met by the shoulder of Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson. Kamara bounces off the hit and falls into the end zone for the touchdown and the first score of the game. Kamara adds a 20-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to become the second rookie in Saints history with 10 total TDs in a season. He has a touchdown in six consecutive games, tied for the longest streak in Saints history. "They be sleeping on my speed so I gotta turn the burners on them now and then." -- Saints running back Alvin Kamara AP Photo/Butch Dill The situation: The Vikings have a second-and-goal from the Falcons 1-yard line with Atlanta leading 3-0 and 10:06 left in the second quarter. The play: Jerrick McKinnon rubs linebacker LaRoy Reynolds off Kyle Rudolph while Case Keenum rolls right. Keenum finds a wide open McKinnon in the end zone for a touchdown. McKinnon, an Atlanta native, pays homage to former Falcon running back Jamal Anderson by doing "The Dirty Bird" to celebrate the score. Anderson made the "Dirty Bird" famous during the '98 season in which Atlanta beat Minnesota in the NFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl. "I gotta see it again...I'd give myself an A." -- Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon on how he'd grade the form of his Dirty Bird Scott Cunningham/Getty Images The situation: The 49ers punt with 6:08 left in the second quarter, trailing 7-6. The play: Rookie Tarik Cohen catches the punt at the Bears' 39, starts right, spins around, runs backward to the 25 and turns around running to the left. He then bursts up a seam up and is untouched as he races to the end zone. "They hadn't let a return over 10 yards the whole season...we just kinda took that as a challenge." -- Bears returner Tarik Cohen on his punt return for a touchdown Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images