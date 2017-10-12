Snow Bowl 2017 Bills top Colts in overtime playing through 8 inches of snow, near white-out conditions. NFL by NFL on ESPN Photograph by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images 12/10/17

Buffalo Bills fans have seen plenty of snow over the years, and come prepared for the conditions. The National Weather Service reported 7-8.5 inches of snow in the towns surrounding New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. "I've been here a long time and it's [the fans] never failed to lift my spirits, get me going and surprise me." -- Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams on the Bills fans who stuck it out through the snow. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images; AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes With heavy snow coming down throughout Sunday's games, it was difficult for both teams to find footing. "It's one of those things you don't get very often, and you're glad you don't because it's such a tough thing to deal with." -- Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes a While most offensive players struggled in the snowy conditions, Bills running back LeSean McCoy broke several long runs against the Colts' defense. McCoy finished with 156 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown. "I couldn't believe how I saw my boy Shady out there moving in the first half." -- Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore on LeSean McCoy. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks for an open receiver during the second half of the Bills' 13-7 overtime win over the Colts. Brissett passed for only 69 yards but led the Colts on their final drive to tie the game 7-7 in regulation and force overtime. "As a quarterback you gotta understand the conditions." -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes Colts safety Matthias Farley tackles Buffalo's Charles Clay in a cloud of snow during the second quarter. Farley led the Colts with nine tackles. "It becomes man-on-man football, playing in the snow. There's not really anything more fun than that." -- Indianapolis Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo Brett Carlsen/Getty Images The Bills scored first in near white-out conditions on Kelvin Benjamin's leaping 8-yard catch in the final minute of the second quarter. Benjamin managed three catches on the game. "I was like a kid, I was having fun with it." -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin AP Photo/Adrian Kraus; Brett Carlsen/Getty Images Colts tight end Jack Doyle celebrates his 3-yard touchdown reception with 1:16 left. Doyle's catch capped a 19-play, 77-yard drive. The Colts decided to go for the two-point conversion and Doyle was wide open on the play, which was similar to the touchdown he scored. However, Indianapolis was called for offensive pass interference, negating the play, which would have given the Colts a likely 8-7 win. "We put that ball into the end zone and we were feeling real good, and we got the two-point conversion and we were feeling real good, and then the flag came in." -- Indianapolis Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo on the Colts' tying drive in the fourth quarter. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes Colts players try to clear the snow for kicker Adam Vinatieri to attempt a game-tying extra point late in the fourth quarter. Vinatieri's point after tied to score at 7-7 to send the game to overtime. "I thought I had that last one, to be honest with you." -- Indianapolis colts kicker Adam Viniateri on missing the last-minute field goal that would have won the game. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus (2) Colts strong safety Matthias Farley celebrates after intercepting Joe Webb during the second half. Throwing the ball in the snowy conditions was challenging for Webb, who replaced starter Nathan Peterman and was only 2-of-6 for 35 yards and the interception. "The snow was so high, every time you were stepping in you were sinking." -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Thompson AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes LeSean McCoy falls in the snow after scoring on a 21-yard run with 1:33 left in overtime to secure the Bills' 13-7 win over the Colts in a white-out setting best suited for snow shoes. McCoy's touchdown kept the Bills' slim playoff hopes alive. "They would have had to drag me out of here if they told me it didn't count." -- Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams on the last play of the game. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus (2)