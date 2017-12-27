Listen to Le'Veon Bell talk about the Steelers' game of hide-and-seek.



How it happened: A few hours before kickoff in Week 7 against the Bengals, Bell and JuJu Smith-Schuster were talking casually about celebrations and kicked around the idea of a game of hide-and-seek. They discussed roles but "we didn't practice it or anything, it was just spur of the moment," Bell said. So when Smith-Schuster went over the middle for an untouched 31-yard touchdown, Smith-Schuster waited patiently for Bell, who saw Smith-Schuster cover his eyes before running to the goalpost to hide behind it. Smith-Schuster did his part, playing dumb until spotting Bell and chasing after him. Bell says the Steelers should get extra credit for executing the celebration on the fly, as Antonio Brown stood confused as he was left out of the celebration. "I don't think we could have done it any better," Bell said. "I found the goalpost, hid behind it, and he just kind of found me, literally, and started chasing me. It was a game of hide-and-seek."

"We did it perfectly -- it was a 10." -- Le'Veon Bell on the execution of the celebration