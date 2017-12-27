ESPN

The best end zone celebration of 2017 is ...

We asked 151 players to pick their favorite TD celebration of the season. Here are the top four vote-getters.

NFL
Photograph by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
Vikings: Duck, Duck, Goose (Gray Duck)

35 votes23% of the vote

Listen to Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph on the celebration and the gray duck vs. goose controversy.

How it happened: Rudolph gets creative after connecting with QB Case Keenum for a 13-yard score in the third quarter of the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Bears in Week 5. Upon catching his second touchdown pass of the season, eight of Rudolph's teammates sit in a circle in the end zone as the tight end strikes up a good old-fashioned game of "duck, duck, goose." Or, is it "duck, duck, gray duck"? Rudolph came up with the idea in the huddle during the play before the Vikings scored. "Apparently in Minnesota they call it duck, duck, gray duck," Rudolph said. "We call it duck, duck, goose."

"It's not gray duck. It's goose. I've never actually heard of gray duck. What is a gray duck?" -- Case Keenum

Darron Cummings/AP Photo

Steelers: Hide-And-Seek

19 votes 13% of the vote

Listen to Le'Veon Bell talk about the Steelers' game of hide-and-seek.

How it happened: A few hours before kickoff in Week 7 against the Bengals, Bell and JuJu Smith-Schuster were talking casually about celebrations and kicked around the idea of a game of hide-and-seek. They discussed roles but "we didn't practice it or anything, it was just spur of the moment," Bell said. So when Smith-Schuster went over the middle for an untouched 31-yard touchdown, Smith-Schuster waited patiently for Bell, who saw Smith-Schuster cover his eyes before running to the goalpost to hide behind it. Smith-Schuster did his part, playing dumb until spotting Bell and chasing after him. Bell says the Steelers should get extra credit for executing the celebration on the fly, as Antonio Brown stood confused as he was left out of the celebration. "I don't think we could have done it any better," Bell said. "I found the goalpost, hid behind it, and he just kind of found me, literally, and started chasing me. It was a game of hide-and-seek."

"We did it perfectly -- it was a 10." -- Le'Veon Bell on the execution of the celebration

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Chiefs: Potato Sack Race

18 votes 12% of the votes

Listen to Alex Smith's unique take on the Chiefs' celebration.

How it happened: The Chiefs had taken the lead in the third quarter over the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 9 on Travis Kelce's 2-yard touchdown catch from Alex Smith. Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson lined up in sprinter's stances along the end zone sideline and motioned for Smith to join them, which he reluctantly did. They then mimicked a group of children doing a potato sack race as they hopped toward the center of the end zone. By prior agreement, the player who scored the touchdown was allowed to win the race, so Kelce finished first. Unfortunately for wide receiver Albert Wilson, he didn't get to participate in the celebration that was originally his idea. He was injured and watching the game on TV back in Kansas City.

"It's an old, fun childhood game and that's pretty much what these celebrations are bringing back, just the fun and enjoyment of getting in the end zone." -- Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson

Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: Electric Slide

14 votes 9% of the votes

Listen to cornerback Jalen Mills rant about the electric slide's final ranking.

How it happened: The song came on during practice leading up to the Eagles' late November game against the Chicago Bears. Safety Rodney McLeod broke into the dance, and told fellow safety Malcolm Jenkins that they should all do it if the defense made a play that Sunday as a way to keep up with the offense's creative celebrations. They got a chance to do the Electric Slide twice -- once on a Rasul Douglas interception that got reversed following review, and then again six plays later, when safety Corey Graham came up with a pick. "We didn't have to coordinate much. If you don't know the Electric Slide, you've probably got some issues," Jenkins said.

"Some of the young guys probably struggled with it. But for a vet like me, it's a way to get involved." -- Safety Malcolm Jenkins on bringing back some old-school dance moves

James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

