We the Fans is a multiplatform storytelling project about life and love as a football fan. ESPN chronicled the lives of Dallas Cowboys season-ticket holders who come together on game days to back the silver and blue. Follow their stories in a four-episode documentary series airing tonight from 7 to 11 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Carolyn Price
The No. 1 Fan
Carolyn Price’s blood has run silver and blue since before most fans were born. She still believes.
Kevin Martinez
The Survivor
Hurricane Harvey was the latest personal tragedy the Cowboys are helping to pull him through.
Andrew Brown
The Activist
He loves his team, but this season he prioritized a higher ideal and devoted his season tickets to pairing police officers with Dallas-area youth.
The Rymshas
The Family that Plays Together
They live in New England, but they hate the Patriots.
Tim Sehon and Justin Paul McCurry
The Newlyweds
The Cowboys are a mutual love that helped bring them together, forever.
Rezzy Davis
The Entrepreneur
She works two jobs and is starting a business on the side in Austin, but on game days it’s all about the trek to Arlington with husband Brad Watson.
Photography By: Brandon Thibodeaux for ESPN
Week 1 September 10, 2017
Giants 03 at 19 Cowboys
Welcome to
Cowboy Country
Carolyn Price Lancaster, Texas
The No. 1 Fan

Like the late Crazy Ray, the Cowboys’ original superfan and her good friend, Carolyn Price became known as the team’s No. 1 fan because she’s everywhere, all the time -- from training camp through the season. As she’s proud to declare, she has been a Cowboys fan longer than most fans have been alive.

Arlington, Texas
November 23

“The Cowboys mean a lot to me. And God knows it, and I think the Lord has given me this opportunity to enjoy myself, because he knows that I really do.”

Lancaster, Texas
November 17

“Bob Lilly said to me not too long ago that when I was a very young girl I used to stand at the end of the tunnel and wait till they come out. I never thought they paid me any attention. All I wanted was to see the Cowboys, and see them play, and see them win.”

Lancaster, Texas
November 17

“And one time Bob Lilly gave me a glove. And I have to find it. I guess it would be a real good souvenir now. I have so many things that I don’t take the value of it that much.”

Arlington, Texas
November 30

“I’d like to see ‘em win two or three Super Bowls before I go to heaven. They better get busy, huh?”

Arlington, Texas
October 8

“I just go and do what I have to do. I enjoy. If it’s connected with the Cowboys, I enjoy.”

Arlington, Texas
October 8

“Jesus, my family and the Cowboys. That’s what I preach.”

“They know not to call me while the game is on. Why would you call me? What would you want?” Carolyn Price
Week 4 October 1, 2017
Rams 35 at 30 Cowboys
Where the
Boys Are
Kevin Martinez Baytown, Texas
The Survivor

The Cowboys have always been his refuge, through the loss of his grandfather, and later his first wife. And again last year, when Hurricane Harvey flooded the home he shared with his current wife, Dee Dee, and three children. His friends in the superfan group Borracho Tailgaters helped pull him through.

Arlington, Texas
November 19

“It’s my extended family. This year, I learned, through the stuff that my family went through, I learned it was more than just coming out here and hanging out and drinking beer.”

Baytown, Texas
September 29

“I don’t think anybody in our area had any idea of the scope of the damage that we were gonna receive. Over 5 feet of water in my home? That was the last thing on my mind.”

Baytown, Texas
September 29

“Just to see our son’s bedroom furniture halfway through the wall in his room, it was crazy, just seeing everything that we worked so hard for.”

Dallas, Texas
September 30

“My wife is incredible. If it wasn’t for her -- you know, the FEMA, the flood insurance, gathering receipts, you name it -- she’s been our leader through this whole ordeal.”

Arlington, Texas
October 1

“I couldn’t imagine trying to go through this without her.”

“Family’s extremely important to me, and I realized that more after the storm.” Kevin Martinez
Week 5 October 8, 2017
Packers 35 at 31 Cowboys
Hearts on
Their Sleeves
Andrew Brown Dallas, Texas
The Activist

In his words: “Win, lose or tie, a Cowboys fan until I die.” But Brown took a stand when no team would sign Colin Kaepernick for the 2017 season. Brown’s own protest was to boycott games and instead send police officers and high school students to the games together.

Arlington, Texas
October 8

“He took that knee for me. He took that knee for my son. He took that knee for every African-American person that has ever found themselves in the situation with law enforcement and fearful of what that outcome may be.”

Dallas, Texas
November 23

“My wife didn’t think I was serious about boycotting. And I kept telling her, ‘I need to do something different.’“

Dallas, Texas
November 23

“When I saw Colin Kaepernick take his knee, I thought it was one of the most amazing things that I had ever seen. It took me back to the days of Mohammad Ali.” (Above, members of the Brown family hold hands in prayer during a Thanksgiving gathering at his home.)

Arlington, Texas
November 19

“I’m gonna do what people haven’t been willing to do, and that’s to put the two people that are most at risk in this situation in a room together, or send them to a game together.” (Above, Bryan Adams High School student Isaiah Stewart, right, tailgates with Dallas police officer John Mays.)

Arlington, Texas
September 10

“One of the things I’ve always said is that sports will allow you to meet people that you probably wouldn’t meet.”

“We have to use our sphere of influence or power in this moment, which is spending money at games.” Andrew Brown
Week 9 November 5, 2017
Chiefs 17 at 28 Cowboys
America’s Team
Rymsha Family Sandwich, Massachusetts
The Family That
Plays Together

The Rymshas operate a small chain of liquor stores in New England, but members of the family turn up their noses at the NFL dynasty in their backyard. Instead, Richard Rymsha flies his family down to most Cowboys home games to “defend the turf” against chirping visitors in the lower bowl at AT&T Stadium. What three words describe him after a Cowboys victory? “Screw the Pats.”

Arlington, Texas
November 5

“When he grew up, there was no Patriots. My dad made me watch the Giants game, and the Cowboys would kick their ass every time. And I just started to like them.” -- Richard Rymsha, above with son Brett.

Arlington, Texas
September 10

“There’s a lot of guys like me that were Cowboys fans that jumped the ship when the Patriots got good, and now suddenly they’re Patriots fans. I won’t do that ever.” -- Richard Rymsha

Dallas, Texas
November 18

“It keeps us all together. It’s something we get together with every Sunday for 17 weeks.” -- Richard Rymsha

Fort Worth, Texas
November 22

“We go to Dallas six or seven times a year. It’s just a major part of our life.” -- Richard Rymsha

Fort Worth, Texas
November 22

“It’s not that often that we’re doing things away from each other.” -- Richard Rymsha

Fort Worth, Texas
November 22

“I would describe my family as a very close-knit, tight family. We brought the kids up a little untraditionally. We talk about everything. We don’t have set rules. They never had timeouts ... but they’re very respectful, good kids.” -- Richard Rymsha

Arlington, Texas
December 24

“We sit in the visitors’ section. And everyone should cheer for who they want ... but when it gets a little over the top, we’re kind of there to enforce the situation a little, and we don’t -- we don’t shy away from causing a little bit of an issue.”

“Living in Patriots country is a tough thing.” Richard Rymsha
Week 11 November 19, 2017
Eagles 37 at 09 Cowboys
Pride of Texas
Tim and Justin Arlington, Texas
>
The Newlyweds

One is from Mississippi and the other is from small-town Texas. They both love the Cowboys so much that they bought a house within 3 miles of AT&T Stadium to start their life together.

Arlington, Texas
November 19

“Just knowing that when we first met and realized that we were in love with the same football team, it just, like, it just bonded us even closer.” -- Justin McCurry, left

Arlington, Texas
November 20

“Tim is my right-hand man. I know Tim will always be there. That he would ask me to marry him, it was no other way for me to do anything else but to say yes, because that’s who I wanna spend the rest of my life with.” -- Justin McCurry

Arlington, Texas
November 20

“Why’d I wanna marry him? ‘Cause I love him. Why else do you marry someone? You love the good, you love the bad, you love the middle, you love everything. And he’s always in my corner. Why not?” -- Tim Sehon, left

Arlington, Texas
November 20

“To figure out his ring size, I tricked him a little bit. I saw an ad for a Dallas Cowboy ring. It was, like, 10 bucks. I sent it to him in a text. ... A couple days later, he texts me with his size. And that’s when I started shopping for rings.” -- Tim Sehon, right

Arlington, Texas
November 19

“The excitement of waking up in the morning, knowing it’s game day is, it’s just everything.” -- Justin McCurry, left

“The reason most of America hates the Cowboys is because we stand for more than just a football organization. We’re an empire.” Justin McCurry
Week 12 November 23, 2017
Chargers 28 at 06 Cowboys
Prime Time
Rezzy Davis Austin, Texas
>
The Entrepreneur

A native of the Philippines who moved to Austin as a preteen girl, she still enjoys “keeping it weird” with her MFP -- Most Favorite Person -- husband Brad Watson. By day, she’s a corporate event sales manager. By night, she’s a bartender. In between, she runs a company selling her own line of lipstick.

Arlington, Texas
December 24

“I started to love the Cowboys with him, and we went to a Dallas Cowboy game when they were at the Irving Stadium ... And it felt like we were only there for 30 minutes. And it was the most fun we’d ever had together.”

Arlington, Texas
December 24

“Brad takes out the jerseys, shoes, homemade Dallas Cowboys bikes down, decorates the truck with magnets and flags. On game days, we wake up at 4 a.m. to get on the road to drive to Dallas.”

Arlington, Texas
November 19

“What drew me to them was the fun and intensity of going to a game and actually seeing it live in person and watching America’s Team win.”

Austin, Texas
December 23

“[Friends] might think I’m a little bit obsessive. My clothes relate to Dallas Cowboys, my life relates to Dallas Cowboys, and everything Dallas Cowboys is fun.”

Austin, Texas
December 23

“We’re not really like most other couples that are lovey-dovey, hang all over each other, kiss, hold hands, whatever. We show our love for each other in different ways. So Brad’s my MFP and I’m his MFP.”

Austin, Texas
December 23

“Brad works a lot. But I work every day of the week. That’s why Dallas Cowboy games are so important, because it’s the only time that I’m not working. We’re goin’ to games together and we’re focused on each other.”

Arlington, Texas
September 10

“He actually takes all of his excitement for the Cowboys and jumps out of the seat and into the aisle. So if you’ve never seen something like that, you’re not expecting it.”

“I plan on being a Dallas Cowboys season ticket holder for life.” Rezzy Davis
