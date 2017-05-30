ESPN

World Fame 100

Our Second Annual Ranking of theBiggest Names in Sports

View the List

Fame 100

05/30/2017

Who are the most famous athletes on the planet? Ben Alamar, ESPN's director of analytics, devised a formula that combines endorsements with social media following and internet search popularity to create the ESPN World Fame 100 rankings. (Note: NA means either an athlete doesn't have an official account for a social media site or an accurate endorsement figure could not be confirmed.)

country
sport
gender
Clear Filters

No results found!

ESPN World Fame 100 methodology

The ESPN World Fame 100 is our annual attempt to create a ranking, through statistical analysis, of the 100 most famous athletes on the planet.

We started with Forbes' annual list of the highest-paid athletes and expanded the pool from there using a variety of domestic and international sources to make sure we didn't overlook any legitimate candidates. (You can find the 2016 World Fame 100 here.) We also sought input from ESPN journalists around the world, including colleagues in our bureaus in Australia, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

The data for each athlete in the pool was then fed into a formula created by ESPN director of sports analytics Ben Alamar that weighs athletes' endorsements, their following on the social media Big Three (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and Google search popularity, producing a comparative ranking system. The analysis includes five categories: endorsement money, Twitter followers, Instagram followers, Facebook followers and Google Trends score. For special situations (esports and China) we used two additional categories: other social media -- for when the athlete was more relevant on a platform outside the Big Three (Twitch, for example, although no gamers made the top 100) -- and, in China's case, Baidu search score, because Google is blocked there.

Salary is not used as a factor because of differences among sports. For example, players in a league with a salary cap would be at an unfair disadvantage when measured against players in uncapped leagues. Endorsement dollars, however, reflect the ability to draw attention -- which is a good way to define fame.

Endorsement amounts cover 2016 and were compiled by ESPN researchers. All currency figures were converted to U.S. dollars using March 27 rates. The social media followings and Google Trend scores (which show relative popularity based on how often names are searched on a scale of 0 to 100) were as of April 19. (Note: Where categories in the profiles are marked as NA, the athlete either doesn't have an official account for that social media site or an accurate endorsement figure could not be confirmed.)

Retired athletes are not included. Therefore, popular stars such as Tony Romo (No. 70 in 2016) and Floyd Mayweather (No. 26 in 2016) are absent. We have also excluded amateur athletes -- Deshaun Watson, Lonzo Ball and Katie Ledecky, for example -- due to lack of salary and endorsements.

Contributors: Primary research by Sachin Dave Chandan and Charlotte Gibson. Additional research by Sam Bruce, Jayaditya Gupta, Sam Lyon, Richard Maguire, James Martin, Gueorgui Milkov, Fernando Olivieri, Darren Rovell, Sripath Srinath, Xin Wan, Qixin Wang, Andy Withers and Ricardo Zanei.

video
ESPN World Fame 100: Know your famous athletes

We asked fans from around the globe if they could identify athletes in the ESPN World Fame top 10.

ESPN World Fame 100 by the Numbers

By Sport

Top Endorsements

Fame Gender

By Country

Ronaldo, King of Social Media

Full List
Octavio Passos/Getty Images
1
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portuguese soccer player | Real Madrid

Why he's got fame

Numero uno? That's where soccer's peacock would still expect to be, his glory as one of the all-time great players still dazzling us as much as his ego, even if a few boos from Real Madrid's absurdly spoiled fans have this season hinted at CR7's fading powers at 32. Still, he steered Real Madrid to another Champions League triumph and Portugal to the European Championship in 2016 and lifted the Ballon d'Or as the world's premier player again.

Best player, worst statue?

Ronaldo's opinion of himself is such, you could only fear for the sculptor of the wonderfully terrible bronze bust that the player unveiled at Madeira Airport, now renamed in honor of the island's favorite son. The likeness was so bad, even Ronaldo had to laugh at himself -- not something you can say too often. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"He's a world star in soccer like Michael Jordan was in basketball. They have both been blessed with a genius that has never been seen before." -- Carlos Queiroz, former Real Madrid and Portugal manager

video
ESPN World Fame top 10: No. 1 Cristiano Ronaldo

A walk through fame: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo
Portuguese soccer player | Real Madrid
  • $32MEndorsements
    93MInstagram Followers
  • 118.1MFacebook Followers
    50.4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 1
David Liam Kyle/NBAE/Getty Images
2
LeBron James
American basketball player | Cleveland Cavaliers

Why he's got fame

Hero ... villain ... superhero. That's James' career arc in his home state of Ohio. James turned the moribund Cavaliers into a contender -- only to take his talents to Miami in 2010 and win two championships with the Heat. James returned to Cleveland after four years in subtropical exile, and in his second year back, the Cavs memorably overcame a 3-1 NBA Finals deficit to capture their first championship. Fans once jilted by James adore him again, and, still dominating at age 32, he might be delivering them thrills for years to come.

Acting chops

James received rave reviews for his appearance in the 2015 Amy Schumer film "Trainwreck" and is slated to star in the forthcoming "Space Jam 2." Will he add an Oscar to his four MVP trophies? Stay tuned. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"I've never seen a man in my life tell an entire state: 'Get on my back, I got you. Get on my back and I'm going to carry you.'" -- Richard Jefferson, Cleveland teammate

video
ESPN World Fame top 10: No.2 LeBron James

A walk through fame: LeBron James

LeBron James
American basketball player | Cleveland Cavaliers
  • $55MEndorsements
    28.5MInstagram Followers
  • 22.6MFacebook Followers
    34.4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 2
Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/NurPhoto via Getty Images
3
Lionel Messi
Argentine soccer player | Barcelona

Why he's got fame

He remains the greatest current exponent of global soccer, a player of such otherworldly skill that the one remaining question to be answered in his career is whether he can be considered the best in the game's history. We could wax lyrical all day about the Barcelona and Argentina nonpareil's unreal goals, visionary assists and magic wand of a left foot, but it's surely better to simply follow his old mentor Pep Guardiola's wistful advice: "Don't write about him, don't try to describe him. Just watch him."

Words can't describe

Having run out of superlatives for the man, a new word -- "inmessionante" -- has been created for Messi, earning its debut in a Spanish dictionary. Its meaning? "The perfect way to play football." -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"Messi is outside all praise. He does things you do not see even in 'Oliver and Benji' (a soccer-themed anime series) or PlayStation. What he does touches the impossible. We're used to it, but it is a delight and a privilege to have the best player in the world in your team." -- Luis Enrique, Barcelona manager

video
ESPN World Fame top 10: No. 3: Lionel Messi

A walk through fame: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi
Argentine soccer player | Barcelona
  • $28MEndorsements
    65.1MInstagram Followers
  • 86.6MFacebook Followers
    NATwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 3
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for The Laver Cup
4
Roger Federer
Swiss tennis player

Why he's got fame

He's the most successful male tennis player in history, with the most Grand Slam singles titles (18) and final appearances (28). Fed has held the No. 1 ranking for 302 weeks in his career, the most by any man. And he continued to bolster his fame this year when he won the 2017 Australian Open, becoming at age 35 the oldest man to win the event since Ken Rosewall in 1972.

Not mailing it in

In 2007, Switzerland issued a postage stamp bearing Federer's image, making him the country's first living person to be so honored. And he'd won only 10 of his Grand Slams at the time. -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"What makes it so special is that he doesn't just take something from you and just keep on going. He looks directly at you, says, 'Thank you,' stops to talk, makes you feel that it's no chore for him." -- Colleen Taylor, one of Federer's many devoted followers, on how he treats his fans

video
ESPN World Fame top 10: No. 4. Roger Federer

A walk through fame: Roger Federer

Roger Federer
Swiss tennis player
  • $60MEndorsements
    2.8MInstagram Followers
  • 14.2MFacebook Followers
    6.7MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 5
Scott Halleran/PGA of America via Getty Images
5
Phil Mickelson
American golfer

Why he's got fame

He has won five majors. In the era of Tiger Woods and with 11 runner-up finishes in majors, that tends to be both overlooked and underrated. And in the context of his career, those 11 near misses, along with 23 top-three finishes and 38 top-10 finishes at majors -- and his longevity (700-plus weeks in the top 10 of the world rankings) -- puts him in some experts' top 10 of all time.

Money man

Mickelson isn't just wealthy for an athlete. He came in at No. 18 on Forbes' 2016 list of America's richest celebrities with a net worth of $375 million, beating Barbra Streisand by one spot. Woods was the only active athlete ahead of Mickelson. -- Melissa Isaacson

It's been said

"It's not like I have decades left of opportunities to win majors, so each one of these means a lot to me." -- Mickelson, after finishing second at The Open last year at age 46

video
ESPN World Fame top 10: No. 5 Phil Mickelson

A walk through fame: Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson
American golfer
  • $50MEndorsements
    NAInstagram Followers
  • NAFacebook Followers
    NATwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 13
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
6
Neymar
Brazilian soccer player | Barcelona

Why he's got fame

The bewilderingly brilliant Brazilian keeps wooing us with tales of the wholly improbable. Last year, it was to deliver the dream finale to Brazil's Olympics with the glorious free kick and winning shootout penalty against Germany to earn gold. This year, it was inspiring the greatest comeback in the game's annals for Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League with an individual tour de force that Liverpool great Steve Gerrard hailed as one of the greatest he'd ever seen. And he's still on course to take over from Messi as the world's finest.

Lights, camera, action!

Neymar took down one of the baddies with a nifty bit of footwork in his movie debut in "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" this year. Soccer's greatest actor? Funny, that's exactly what Celtic defender Mikael Lustig said, unimpressed by Neymar's diving in a Champions League game. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"Neymar is increasingly dominating every year. The first season he was just a servant of Messi, but in second he turned into his partner, and now he has all the liberties because he feels like he's the best." -- Jorge Valdano, Argentinian World Cup winner and soccer sage

video
ESPN World Fame top 10: No. 6 Neymar

A walk through fame: Neymar

Neymar
Brazilian soccer player | Barcelona
  • $23MEndorsements
    68.2MInstagram Followers
  • 58.6MFacebook Followers
    27.3MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 4
Wayne Lawrence for ESPN
7
Usain Bolt
Jamaican sprinter

Why he's got fame

Being the fastest human in history is a pretty big deal. Bolt has won eight Olympic gold medals in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and the 4x100 relay, the most for any sprinter (it would have been nine if a 2008 Jamaican relay teammate hadn't failed a doping test), and holds the world record in the 100 (9.58 seconds) and the 200 (19.19). Bolt, 30, will get considerable attention this summer during and after the world championships in London, which he has said will be his final competition.

What's next?

He has mentioned playing soccer with Manchester United, but perhaps he will go into cricket, a sport he loved as a kid in Jamaica. He even played in an exhibition cricket match in Bangalore a few years ago, bowling and batting his team to victory. Don't bet too heavily on either, though. -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"I don't even like to go out onto the streets sometimes because I can't get anything done. People want pictures and autographs all the time." -- Bolt

video
ESPN World Fame top 10: No. 7: Usain Bolt

A walk through fame: Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt
Jamaican sprinter
  • $30MEndorsements
    6.4MInstagram Followers
  • 19MFacebook Followers
    4.6MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 15
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
8
Kevin Durant
American basketball player | Golden State Warriors

Why he's got fame

A four-time NBA scoring champion, his move from the Thunder to the Warriors sent shockwaves through the basketball world. While the move left some fans in Oklahoma jilted, Durant's overall popularity remains massive. In the April 11 rankings of worldwide NBA jersey sales, he ranked behind only teammate Stephen Curry and LeBron James. Although Durant played only one season at the University of Texas, his No. 35 is one of only three jerseys retired by the Longhorns basketball team.

Global brand

Durant recently announced plans for a visit to India this summer. He will be the first NBA player to visit the league's new developmental academy in Delhi, and he also plans to visit the Taj Mahal. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"The primary mandate I had for myself in making this decision was to have it based on the potential for my growth as a player -- as that has always steered me in the right direction." -- Durant, on his decision to sign with the Warriors in 2016

video
ESPN World Fame top 10: No. 8: Kevin Durant

A walk through fame: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant
American basketball player | Golden State Warriors
  • $36MEndorsements
    NAInstagram Followers
  • 10.3MFacebook Followers
    15.5MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 6
Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images
9
Rafael Nadal
Spanish tennis player

Why he's got fame

Nadal is the undisputed King of Clay, with a record nine championships at Roland Garros to go with five other Grand Slam singles titles. He won at least one Slam in a men's-record 10 consecutive years (2005-14) and has surpassed $80 million in career earnings. Although he received attention earlier in his career for wearing sleeveless shirts and capri pants on the court, he's updated to a more conventional look (yet his odd habit of picking at his shorts continues).

More than a star

All famous athletes are stars, but Nadal goes beyond that; he's an asteroid. Well, there is an asteroid named after him -- 128036 Rafaelnadal, which is 2½ miles in diameter. (No planet is named after a tennis player yet, unless you count Venus Williams.) -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"I am a little bit more famous now, but I don't have changes in my life. I live in the same place, I have the same friends. Nothing, nothing changes for me, and I don't want change." -- Nadal, in August 2005, a couple of months after winning his first French Open

video
ESPN World Fame top 10: No. 9: Rafael Nadal

A walk through fame: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal
Spanish tennis player
  • $32MEndorsements
    2.6MInstagram Followers
  • 12.2MFacebook Followers
    12MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 10
Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images
10
Tiger Woods
American golfer

Why he's got fame

At 21, he was the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world. By age 30, he had won 10 majors and seemed sure to eclipse the all-time record set by Jack Nicklaus. By 40, he had more career wins than anyone but still was four majors short of Jack. On the negative side, an infidelity scandal that went public in 2009 threatened to undermine his legacy, and he was arrested on a DUI charge on Memorial Day of 2017.

Course work

Although Woods' playing career has been sidetracked by a seriously balky back, he has a side gig designing courses. Two of his designs have opened at private clubs, and construction of his first public course, due to open in 2019, is underway in Missouri. -- Melissa Isaacson

It's been said

"People who meet him for 30 seconds love him, and people who spend several hours with him think he's aloof and weird, while people who hang around long enough to know him end up both loving him and being oddly protective. His truest self is shy, awkward and basically well-intentioned, as unsuited for life in public as he is suited for hitting a ball." -- Wright Thompson in his 2016 piece in ESPN The Magazine

video
ESPN World Fame top 10: No. 10: Tiger Woods

A walk through fame: Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods
American golfer
  • $45MEndorsements
    754KInstagram Followers
  • 2.9MFacebook Followers
    6.2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 7
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
11
Stephen Curry
American basketball player | Golden State Warriors

Why he's got fame

Curry is one of the most dazzling shooters in basketball history, a guard of ordinary size who topples bigger and stronger opponents with precision and regularity. His style and grace captivate the masses of NBA fans, as evidenced by his jersey sitting atop the league's worldwide sales list for the second year in a row. Curry possesses virtually limitless range and helped lead the Warriors to their first NBA championship in 40 years in 2015.

Cha-ching

"Getting by" on an average of $11 million a year while winning two MVPs under his current four-year deal, Curry has been one of the league's greatest bargains. But that's about to change. When he hits free agency this summer, he'll reportedly be eligible for the first NBA deal that eclipses $200 million. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"I never really set out to change the game. I never thought that would happen in my career. What I wanted to do was be myself." -- Curry, after becoming the NBA's first unanimous MVP in 2016

Stephen Curry
American basketball player | Golden State Warriors
  • $35MEndorsements
    15.1MInstagram Followers
  • 7.3MFacebook Followers
    8.4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 34
Xinhua/Imago/Icon Sportswire
12
Novak Djokovic
Serbian tennis player

Why he's got fame

Not only has he won all four Grand Slams (12 total) and been ranked No. 1 for more than 200 weeks, Djokovic speaks five languages (Serbian, German, French, English and Italian) -- so a wide range of fans can enjoy listening to him talk after watching him play. He also is thoughtful, articulate and often funny, known for his impersonations of fellow players -- he once sported a long, blonde wig to mimic Maria Sharapova -- and wearing a Darth Vader mask onto the court.

He is what he eats

Djokovic has a restaurant group that offers gluten-free meals, as well as a vegan restaurant in Monaco. He credits his tennis success to going gluten-free, which he wrote about in an enlightening book, "Serve to Win: The 14-Day Gluten-Free Plan for Physical and Mental Excellence." -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"People look up to me as somebody who is able to switch the image of our country from negative to positive." -- Djokovic, who grew up in Serbia during the Balkan wars

Novak Djokovic
Serbian tennis player
  • $34MEndorsements
    3.1MInstagram Followers
  • 7MFacebook Followers
    7MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 16
Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
13
Virat Kohli
Indian cricket player

Why he's got fame

One of the best batsman in all of cricket seems to be getting better, and 2016 was particularly great. Kohli took over India's one-day international captaincy and scored over 2,500 runs in ODIs. On top of all that, he's back together with Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

Elite company

In February, the 28-year-old Kohli joined the likes of Usain Bolt, Rickie Fowler and Thierry Henry as a Puma endorser. His eight-year deal with the shoe company is worth more than 100 crore rupees (approximately $15 million US), the largest ever for an Indian athlete. -- Aishwarya Kumar

It's been said

"Virat Kohli is a rare talent. I was fortunate to be part of that process of seeing him grow, and that gives me immense pleasure." -- Gary Kirsten, former Team India coach

Virat Kohli
Indian cricket player
  • $17.4MEndorsements
    13.4MInstagram Followers
  • 33.9MFacebook Followers
    13.9MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 8
Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports
14
Rory McIlroy
Northern Irish golfer

Why he's got fame

Still only 28, McIlroy already has won four majors -- he's a Masters shy of a career Grand Slam -- and spent 95 weeks as the world's top-ranked golfer, the fourth most in history. The Northern Irishman has serious global appeal, having been named PGA Tour Player of the Year twice and European Tour Golfer of the Year three times.

Pretty good shape

McIlroy is considered one of the fittest golfers on tour, but he was humbled when joined by Tom Brady and Peyton and Eli Manning while working out at Augusta National a couple of years ago. "Friday morning, I got in the gym about 6. Brady walked in at 6:15, and the Mannings walked in at 6:30. That was my time to leave.'' -- Melissa Isaacson

It's been said

"You'll never even find me at a red-carpet event. One of the reasons I don't spend much time in Ireland or the UK anymore is because of that tabloid culture. I live in Florida now, and I can walk down the street and do whatever I want and nobody cares." -- McIlroy in a 2016 interview with Vice Sports UK

Rory McIlroy
Northern Irish golfer
  • $35MEndorsements
    1.2MInstagram Followers
  • 1.1MFacebook Followers
    3.1MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 20
Amal KS/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
15
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Indian cricket player

Why he's got fame

You know how much your country loves you when you have millions of heartbroken fans crying, begging you to not step down as the one-day international captain. Just as gracefully as he took on the mantle, he left the limelight after having captained India's national cricket team for 199 ODIs and 72 T20s.

Made for the movies

The much-anticipated biopic based on his life, "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story," hit theaters in September 2016 and was released in 61 countries. As he promoted the three-hour-plus movie in cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi and New York, fans saw a side of Dhoni nobody has seen before -- chatty, nervous and excited. Dhoni was played by Sushant Singh Rajput in what became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2016. -- Aishwarya Kumar

It's been said

"Dhoni has got this ability of rising from the ashes. It is his temperament where he has treated those two imposters -- fame and failure -- in just the same manner." -- Sunil Gavaskar, former Indian batsman

Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Indian cricket player
  • $16MEndorsements
    5.1MInstagram Followers
  • 19.7MFacebook Followers
    6MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 14
Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
16
Ronda Rousey
American MMA fighter

Why she's got fame

There is the sheer brutal dominance with which she has exercised her craft in mixed martial arts, of course. But the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo elevated herself to the next level of celebrity by her sheer audacity and refreshing candor, talking about her struggles with body image as easily as admitting to assaulting an ex-boyfriend and revealing she had suicidal thoughts after her first UFC loss.

Superstar power

Despite coming off a 13-month hiatus, Rousey commanded a purse of $3 million for her most recent fight -- 30 times more than her opponent, UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, was guaranteed. -- Melissa Isaacson

It's been said

"For the millions of people who admire her, she is somebody who is actually worth the admiration. Believe me, there's a lot of celebrities out there that are popular. I meet them all the time. They are not worth your admiration. They suck." -- UFC president Dana White on Rousey after her loss to Nunes

Ronda Rousey
American MMA fighter
  • $8MEndorsements
    9.5MInstagram Followers
  • 11.3MFacebook Followers
    3.4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 23
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
17
Jordan Spieth
American golfer

Why he's got fame

He might be just 23 years old, but the Texan has a Masters victory, a U.S. Open title, a Ryder Cup trophy and a FedEx Cup championship -- and he sat atop the world rankings for 26 weeks. He has nine PGA Tour victories since turning pro in 2012 and has finished in the top 25 in roughly 70 percent of his starts. And we mentioned he's only 23, right?

Spring forward

Two days after this April's Masters, Spieth joined Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman for their now-famous annual spring break vacation to the Bahamas, playing golf in swim trunks, drinking their traditional "boom tower" beverages and documenting it all on social media. -- Ben Arledge

It's been said

"I plan to be aggressive because at this point it's win or go home. Finishing fifth versus finishing 10th doesn't mean much to me." -- Spieth on playing from behind at the 2017 Masters

Jordan Spieth
American golfer
  • $32MEndorsements
    1MInstagram Followers
  • 417KFacebook Followers
    1.7MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 50
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
18
Kaká
Brazilian soccer player | Orlando City

Why he's got fame

Back in his Milan heyday, the Brazilian was for a moment in time the best player on the planet, and a World Cup winner to boot. The film of him robbing and outpacing Leo Messi to score a wondrous goal in a 2006 international against Argentina reminds us why Real Madrid once broke the world record transfer fee to buy him. He can still play a bit, even if these days it's in the less-frenetic service of Orlando City, where he's rewarded as the highest-paid performer in MLS at $7.167 million a year.

Feeding the world

Being a well-educated Brazilian soccer idol and the first sportsman to woo 10 million Twitter followers has enabled the devout evangelical Christian to use his fame as an Ambassador Against Hunger for the United Nations' World Food Programme and to pay more than mere lip service to the humanitarian causes dear to him. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"Kaká has the technique of a Brazilian and the physical qualities of a European. He is the standard bearer of the modern game." -- Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Brazil's former national coach

Kaká
Brazilian soccer player | Orlando City
  • $5.5MEndorsements
    10.4MInstagram Followers
  • 31.2MFacebook Followers
    26.5MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
19
Serena Williams
American tennis player

Why she's got fame

She's just the greatest women's tennis player in history. Her win at this year's Australian Open gave her 23 career singles Grand Slams, the most of any player in the open era. Williams has been ranked No. 1 for more than 300 total weeks and has picked up four Olympic gold medals. And unlike most English-speaking players, she can address fans in French or Italian when she plays at tournaments in those countries.

Oh, baby

In April, Williams announced that her first baby was on the way and she won't play again this season. If she was indeed 20 weeks pregnant, as her Snapchat post indicated at the time, that means she was with child when she won the Australian Open in January. -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"I feel as a brand, I'm here to be around for a long time." -- Williams, in 2011

Serena Williams
American tennis player
  • $20MEndorsements
    5.3MInstagram Followers
  • 5.1MFacebook Followers
    7.9MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 25
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Leisure Opportunities
20
Kei Nishikori
Japanese tennis player

Why he's got fame

Nishikori has never won a Grand Slam, but he is the first native Asian to reach the men's singles final of one (the 2014 US Open) and the highest-ranked Japanese men's player in history, peaking at No. 4 so far. He is the only Japanese player to win an Olympic medal since tennis returned to the games in 1988, taking bronze in 2016. At age 27, there's still time for him to become the first Asian Grand Slam men's singles champion. Michael Chang, who advises Nishikori, won a French Open but is an American of Chinese descent.

Can't go home again

Nishikori resides in Florida, in part to avoid the fishbowl of being a revered figure back home. Before last year's Japan Open, an estimated 9,000 fans turned out just to watch him practice.-- Jim Caple

It's been said

"He's a very focused young man, and he wants to make history. That's where his focus is, not on money or endorsements." -- Olivier van Lindonk, Nishikori's agent

Kei Nishikori
Japanese tennis player
  • $30MEndorsements
    225KInstagram Followers
  • 671KFacebook Followers
    748KTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 47
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Photo
21
Tom Brady
American football player | New England Patriots

Why he's got fame

Twelve years ago, Brady was bizarrely pictured snuggling a goat in a GQ photo spread. Now, after winning his fifth Super Bowl championship, there is little doubt that Brady is the GOAT. He and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen are one of the most celebrated couples in pop culture. If you want gaudy statistics, Brady has those, too, ranking among the NFL's top five in career passes attempted, passes completed, passing yards and touchdown passes.

He's not done yet

Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently indicated that Brady, 39, said he would be willing to play six or seven more years -- a terrifying thought for opponents. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"Believe me, I'm much easier to be around when we win than when we lose." -- Brady

Tom Brady
American football player | New England Patriots
  • $8MEndorsements
    2MInstagram Followers
  • 4.3MFacebook Followers
    NATwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 52
David Davies/PA Wire via ZUMA Press
22
Gareth Bale
Welsh soccer player | Real Madrid

Why he's got fame

Wales, a country with rugby at its heart, has become besotted with the soccer maestro whose inspirational feet and feats did most to transport the national team to the unlikeliest of semifinal appearances in Euro 2016. Bale's flowering as the best British player in the game makes him unquestioned monarch in his home country. The Welsh capital's airport was even renamed the Cardiff Bale Airport for a day when the team returned home from the Euros.

Tee time

Being remunerated at around £300,000 a week allows Bale indulge his passion for golf, so that he even has recreated three legendary holes in the back garden of his Welsh home -- yes, the 17th at Sawgrass, the 11th on Augusta's Amen Corner and Troon's Postage Stamp all nestled in the Vale of Glamorgan. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"He has a lot more to come. At 27, he has his whole life ahead of him to learn and, above all, make history in this great club." -- Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid manager

Gareth Bale
Welsh soccer player | Real Madrid
  • $11MEndorsements
    27.1MInstagram Followers
  • 28.3MFacebook Followers
    11.2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 12
Lucas Jackson/Reuters
23
Maria Sharapova
Russian tennis player

Why she's got fame

The Siberia-born Sharapova has been one of the best players of her era -- she won Wimbledon at age 17 and went on to complete the career Slam -- and one of the most marketable. The attention she gained in the past year or so, however, has been the negative kind, but it hasn't affected her level of fame. Despite testing positive in 2016 for the banned substance meldonium, which resulted in a 15-month suspension, she is one of just three women in the top 25 of this list.

How sweet

Her candy company, Sugarpova, has become so popular that it's expanding distribution into 7-Eleven and Kroger stores in the United States. Candy might not be great for nutrition, but at least a player can eat a Sugarpova Dark Chocolate with Toasted Coconut bar without worrying about being busted for a PED. -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"It's strange for my friends when they see me on TV and in magazines, because the person that they see doing interviews and pictures on the red carpet is not the person that they know." -- Sharapova

Maria Sharapova
Russian tennis player
  • $15MEndorsements
    2.3MInstagram Followers
  • 14.9MFacebook Followers
    5.2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 18
Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
24
Dwyane Wade
American basketball player | Chicago Bulls

Why he's got fame

While Wade isn't the same player who could effortlessly slash through defenses and create his own shot under almost any circumstance, he's still an immensely popular impact player at age 35. Back in 2010, Miami-Dade County literally changed its name to Miami-Wade County for a week in hopes of convincing the star guard to not leave the Heat in free agency. Wade decided to re-sign with Miami, a move that paved the way for the arrival of LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Wade is married to actress Gabrielle Union, and with three NBA rings and 20,000-plus career points under his belt, he can start writing that Hall of Fame speech.

Sweet home Chicago

After spending his first 13 NBA seasons in Miami, Wade signed a two-year contract last year with his hometown Bulls worth $47 million. Not bad for a player in his career twilight. -- Melissa Isaacson

It's been said

"I have never forgotten where I came from, and I am thankful to have an opportunity to play for the team that first fueled my love of the game." -- Wade, on his decision to sign with the Bulls

Dwyane Wade
American basketball player | Chicago Bulls
  • $13MEndorsements
    8.9MInstagram Followers
  • 11.1MFacebook Followers
    6.4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 33
David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas
25
Conor McGregor
Irish MMA fighter

Why he's got fame

Described as looking "exactly like the Notre Dame logo," the Irish fighter is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and former undisputed featherweight champ (which he became with a 13-second stoppage of Jose Aldo during the fastest championship victory in UFC history). He's the UFC's biggest pay-per-view draw and a colorful talker and boaster, which has prompted comparisons to Muhammad Ali.

Dream fight

McGregor has earned as much as $3 million for a fight (not counting pay-per-view bonuses), a UFC record; but that's nothing compared to $75 million or so that has been speculated if a deal ever gets done for him to box against Floyd Mayweather. -- Jim Caple

It's been said

He has that thing that you can't teach people, whatever it is that makes people gravitate toward you. He has that more than any fighter I've ever met. He makes you believe everything he believes. -- Dana White, UFC president

Conor McGregor
Irish MMA fighter
  • $4MEndorsements
    11.1MInstagram Followers
  • 5.2MFacebook Followers
    3.6MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 37
Michel Euler/AP Photo
26
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Swedish soccer player | Manchester United

Why he's got fame

If you asked the 35-year-old Swede himself, he'd doubtless tell you he should be No. 1 on this list. But then, to be fair, Ibrahimovic's opinion of his own grandeur is probably shared in every city where they've swooned at his brilliance, be it Amsterdam, Turin, Milan, Barcelona, Paris or Manchester. His next stop, if there is one, is up in the air after he suffered a season-ending knee injury while on a one-year contract with Manchester United.

Loud and proud

When you're Ibra, you can say anything and get away with it. In Paris, he promised he would stay on at Paris Saint-Germain only "if they replace the Eiffel Tower with a statue of myself," while his latest boast is that he should be the next James Bond. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"Lions, they don't compare themselves with humans." -- Ibrahimovic, when asked why he had not mentioned his own name while listing the Premier League's best strikers

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Swedish soccer player | Manchester United
  • $7MEndorsements
    25.1MInstagram Followers
  • 26.1MFacebook Followers
    4.4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 21
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
27
James Rodríguez
Colombian soccer player | Real Madrid

Why he's got fame

Colombia's baby-faced star of the 2014 World Cup has found it hard to live up to that initial piece of global showstopping in the unforgiving goldfish bowl that is Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium. Paraded with grand fanfare after winning the Golden Boot for his six World Cup goals, including the extraordinary chest-and-swivel volley that won him the Puskas Award for best of the year, it's all rather gone downhill with the man who's named after James Bond looking grumpily shaken and stirred by his lack of playing time. Still, his luminous ability will ensure no lack of suitors if the widely predicted parting comes this summer.

Cherished at home

He's one of the most protected individuals in Colombia every time he gets back home. That's because his nation's love for him knows no bounds, and the depressing price of this level of fame remains the occasional crazed death threat. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"It's not easy to achieve what I've done, but my view is that when you have a dream, you really pursue it and you imagine these things happening, then it can become a reality." -- Rodríguez

James Rodríguez
Colombian soccer player | Real Madrid
  • $7MEndorsements
    29.3MInstagram Followers
  • 31.7MFacebook Followers
    11.9MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 9
Mike Aguilera/ SeaWorld San Diego via Getty Images
28
James Harden
American basketball player | Houston Rockets

Why he's got fame

It's only fitting that Harden is the most famous athlete in Houston, the city that gave birth to the legendary bearded blues rock band ZZ Top. Of course, Harden is much more than just a glorious beard. Since being traded to the Rockets in 2013, he has proven himself as a franchise player by averaging 27.4 points, 7.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. But you have to admit, the beard is glorious indeed.

Bye-bye bench

It's easy to forget Harden wasn't even a starter during his three seasons playing third fiddle to Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets, however, saw much more than a sixth man when they acquired him in 2012. Harden has earned All-Star status in each of his five seasons in Houston, and he has played more minutes than any other NBA player over the past three seasons. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"I enjoy the grind. I enjoy how hard it is. I think that makes you tougher. That makes you who you are." -- Harden, on his reluctance to take games off

James Harden
American basketball player | Houston Rockets
  • $20MEndorsements
    4.8MInstagram Followers
  • 748KFacebook Followers
    4.1MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 54
Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images
29
Alexis Sánchez
Chilean soccer player | Arsenal

Why he's got fame

Sánchez's gift as a striker is immense, but it's his big heart that equally endears him to Chile. The Arsenal sorcerer was named player of the 2016 Copa America Centenario after his three goals helped Chile win the tournament for the second consecutive year. On top of being one of the world's best players, he is appreciated as the guy who was too poor ever to own a pair of boots as a kid but now gets huge joy by coming home to Tocopilla to help fund new pitches and hand out equipment and footballs to youngsters. "I love this," he says. And they love him for it.

Lofty stature

You know you've got to be pretty special if you end up unveiling a giant statue of yourself in your home city when your career hasn't even finished, as the 28-year-old Sánchez did in March. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"Never feel sad because someone tells you you can't do something in your life." -- Sánchez, engraved with his Hollywood-style hand and foot imprints at the statue display

Alexis Sánchez
Chilean soccer player | Arsenal
  • $20MEndorsements
    5.5MInstagram Followers
  • 4.7MFacebook Followers
    2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
30
Mesut Özil
German soccer player | Arsenal

Why he's got fame

On his day, Özil is a portrait of the artist as a footballer. In a sport that is currently being dominated by the attacking prowess of the inverted winger, the man with the melancholy eyes is the closest thing we've found to a spiritual heir to Juan Roman Riquelme. Özil's arsenal is that of guile, subtlety, technique and preternatural vision and timing -- no wonder, in the superkinetic EPL, he's underappreciated.

Sad split

When Özil went from Real Madrid to Arsenal in 2013 in the most expensive transfer ever for a German player, it didn't go over well with Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo: "The sale of Özil is bad news for me. He was the player who best knew my moves in front of goal. I'm angry about Özil leaving." -- Dotun Akintoye

It's been said

"Every time he touches the ball, the ball smiles." -- Jose Mourinho, who managed Özil at Real Madrid

Mesut Özil
German soccer player | Arsenal
  • $6.5MEndorsements
    11.1MInstagram Followers
  • 31MFacebook Followers
    14.4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 19
PA/UEFA HANDOUT
31
Wayne Rooney
English soccer player | Manchester United

Why he's got fame

His star might be dimming rapidly now as the England and Manchester United captain who can't even get in his club or country's first 11 anymore, but nothing can take away from his moment in January 2017 when a beautifully executed free kick broke Bobby Charlton's record as United's all-time leader with his 250th goal for the club. The debate still rages about exactly how good the teenage phenom ever really did become, but Rooney, with his panoply of special goals and never-say-die attitude, is, according to Leo Messi, "the great English player of the generation."

Exhibit A

Future generations of fans can judge his greatness or otherwise when a special section of Manchester United's museum is devoted to his career, including a video loop of every one of his club goals. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"You'll only truly appreciate Rooney when he's retired. I would absolutely urge all those youngsters in the squad to watch and learn off him; they are extremely lucky to be on the same training pitch as him." -- Thierry Henry, retired French superstar

Wayne Rooney
English soccer player | Manchester United
  • $6MEndorsements
    9.5MInstagram Followers
  • 25.1MFacebook Followers
    14.5MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 17
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
32
Andy Murray
Scottish tennis player

Why he's got fame

The latest-blooming member of tennis' Big Four, Murray saw his fame in the UK soar when he won Wimbledon in 2013 to become the first British man to win the London event in 77 years. The Scotsman has notched two other Grand Slam titles, including a second at Wimbledon, plus two Olympic gold medals. And he unseated Novak Djokovic as the world's top-ranked player last year. While Murray has 3.7 million Twitter followers, he gets additional attention thanks to his mum, Judy Murray, who also tweets about him to her 200,000 followers.

That's Sir Andy

Murray received knighthood at the end of 2016 -- reluctantly, because he didn't want it to distract from his performance -- becoming the first active tennis player to be so honored. Top that, Fed! -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"If you live normally without being a prat, you don't tend to get thousands of people following you, photographers and whatnot. That is not what I need, especially this week." -- Murray, after winning the 2009 Queen's Club Championships in London

Andy Murray
Scottish tennis player
  • $15MEndorsements
    1.1MInstagram Followers
  • 3.7MFacebook Followers
    3.7MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 31
David Livingston/Getty Images
33
Derrick Rose
American basketball player | New York Knicks

Why he's got fame

He was 19 when he went home to Chicago in 2008 as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with the city expecting nothing less than a return to former glory for its team. And seemingly shrugging off the pressure, the do-it-all point guard became the NBA Rookie of the Year, the Bulls' first All-Star since Michael Jordan and league MVP -- all in his first three seasons.

Worth the risk

Despite a history of knee injuries that have limited his availability and effectiveness, the Knicks were still willing to trade for Rose and pick up the last year of his contract ($21.3 million) in a five-player deal in 2016. -- Melissa Isaacson

It's been said

"Not even thinking money. I've got more than enough money saved. If I stopped playing basketball now, I'll be all right. I want to win. I want to be happy and feel at peace with myself wherever I'm at." -- Rose, on becoming a free agent this offseason

Derrick Rose
American basketball player | New York Knicks
  • $14MEndorsements
    NAInstagram Followers
  • 10.4MFacebook Followers
    2.5MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 30
Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo
34
Kyrie Irving
American basketball player | Cleveland Cavaliers

Why he's got fame

He played for Duke, was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NBA draft, won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award and helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA championship in 2016, the city's first major sports title in 52 years. Born in Australia to American parents, Irving was considered for the 2012 Aussie Olympic team (he has dual citizenship) but decided to stick with the U.S. program. He went on to win a gold medal with Team USA in in the 2016 Rio Games.

Acting up

Irving, 25, has written, directed and starred in a number of Pepsi's longer "Uncle Drew" commercials, and there are plans for him to play the character in a full-length movie. -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"I'm very flawed. I make mistakes all the time. But I'm not afraid to make those mistakes or be flawed. So, that fear is all gone. I'm not afraid of almost any situation or anything that I'm in." -- Irving

Kyrie Irving
American basketball player | Cleveland Cavaliers
  • $13MEndorsements
    8.7MInstagram Followers
  • 2.7MFacebook Followers
    3.3MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo
35
Russell Westbrook
American basketball player | Oklahoma City Thunder

Why he's got fame

The do-it-all Thunder point guard literally did it all this season after Kevin Durant's departure to Golden State. The 28-year-old's star is still very much on the rise after he led the NBA in scoring and became the first player to average a triple-double for an entire season since Oscar Robertson did it 55 years ago. Westbrook's jersey is the No. 4 seller worldwide in the NBA rankings, behind only Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Durant. Look for Russ to move up on this list in 2018.

Man of style

Westbrook is known for his eclectic fashion sense, and he used it to his advantage before this year's All-Star Game. When asked several times about playing alongside Durant and other Warriors players, he instead answered each time by discussing sartorial subjects. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"I always thought he was a great basketball player. I was talking to some basketball people the other night, and I said, 'I don't think any of these guards can beat him in a one-on-one game.' I think he's been tremendous for the team, his fans and also for television." -- Robertson, on Westbrook

Russell Westbrook
American basketball player | Oklahoma City Thunder
  • $15MEndorsements
    6.8MInstagram Followers
  • 4.7MFacebook Followers
    4.1MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 48
Valeriano Di Domenico/FIFA via Getty Images
36
Antoine Griezmann
French soccer player | Atlético Madrid

Why he's got fame

Salute the new poster boy of European soccer, the best player at the 2016 European Championships on home soil in France. The livewire Atletico Madrid striker has become the game's most wanted with giants such as Manchester United reportedly on his trail, waving fat checkbooks. David Beckham is his hero, and with his boyish good looks, cheeky persona and a talent that outstrips his idol's, perhaps we've found the Gallic "Golden Balls."

Secret slips out

If your gift is sublime, you can get away with the ridiculous. When a TV camera caught Griezmann's shorts having slipped down slightly during a match, it was noted with some amusement that he was wearing SpongeBob SquarePants boxers beneath. He explained with a grin that it was just his matchday superstition. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"He's become a fantastic player. He's out of this world. He's gone from being a big signing for Atletico Madrid, who people doubted at first, to becoming an icon at the club." -- Martin Lasarte, the former Real Sociedad coach who gave Griezmann his debut in Spain

Antoine Griezmann
French soccer player | Atlético Madrid
  • $5.7MEndorsements
    8.7MInstagram Followers
  • 6.7MFacebook Followers
    3.4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
David Ramos/Getty Images
37
Andrés Iniesta
Spanish soccer player | Barcelona

Why he's got fame

Hail the Fred Astaire of world soccer. Those mesmeric feet might not be tripping the light fantastic at Barcelona's Nou Camp as regularly as they once did as damnable age pursues him, but the shy genius can still exert a magical hold over us all. It was fitting that a man described by Sir Alex Ferguson as "a perfect player," but one who might have lived in the shadow of Leo Messi in the Barca dream factory, will always have his 2010 World Cup final-winning goal for Spain in Johannesburg as the exclamation mark to his beautiful career.

Royal achievement

When your talent and humility is as regal as Iniesta's, then how fitting it was that Queen Sofia of Spain herself should present him in January 2017 with her own award to mark his special contribution to the national sporting life. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"You will retire me one day, but this kid will retire us both." -- Pep Guardiola, when Barcelona captain, talking to a then-young Xavi about the even younger Iniesta

Andrés Iniesta
Spanish soccer player | Barcelona
  • $2.4MEndorsements
    17.2MInstagram Followers
  • 23.2MFacebook Followers
    15.5MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Miquel Benitez/WireImage/Getty Images
38
Luis Suárez
Uruguayan soccer player | Barcelona

Why he's got fame

For someone who has courted as much controversy as Uruguay's hero, whose bad behavior has included episodes of biting -- thrice -- kicking, punching, racial abuse and cheating down the years, it's amazing how becalmed his life seems to have become at Camp Nou as one of a now legendary striking trident with Neymar and Leo Messi. How dull that all anyone wants to talk about now are his goals, goals, goals as the Golden Shoe winner in 2015-16 as Europe's leading marksman.

Something in the water

When people ask if you could be the best striker in the world, it's very grounding to know that back in Salto they wonder if you're even the best in your little hometown. Edinson Cavani, the brilliant Paris Saint-Germain striker, also hails from there. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"I know biting appalls a lot of people, but it's relatively harmless. Or at least it was in the incidents I was involved in." -- Suárez, in his autobiography

Luis Suárez
Uruguayan soccer player | Barcelona
  • $5MEndorsements
    20.3MInstagram Followers
  • 18.3MFacebook Followers
    8.7MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 22
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
39
Anderson Silva
Brazilian MMA fighter

Why he's got fame

With the UFC records for longest championship reign (nearly seven years), longest win streak (16 fights from 2006 to 2013) and most consecutive title defenses (10 as a middleweight), "The Spider" is without question one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. The 42-year-old Brazilian also has seen his share of controversy, failing multiple drug tests in 2015 and being slapped with a one-year suspension. Add in his flamboyant remarks about achieving the impossible and Silva is one of the most entertaining personalities the sport has seen.

Shooting star

When not trying inflict damage with his fists and feet, Silva enjoys using less dangerous weapons. He has documented multiple paintball excursions on social media, and when he couldn't train while recovering from a broken leg, he said he played lots of "Call of Duty." -- Aishwarya Kumar

It's been said

"You must have a dragon hidden inside you. When you need, you let the dragon out." -- Silva

Anderson Silva
Brazilian MMA fighter
  • $8MEndorsements
    2.6MInstagram Followers
  • 5.9MFacebook Followers
    7.9MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via ZUMA Press
40
Paul Pogba
French soccer player | Manchester United

Why he's got fame

When you're the world's most expensive soccer player, woe betide if you don't deliver. It has been occasionally painful to see the young French midfield dynamo carrying that monstrously heavy £90 million price tag around his shoulders in his difficult first year back at Manchester United since his move from Juventus, because he's so obviously trying so hard. The occasional starbursts of magnificence amid the underperforming at Old Trafford, though, suggest a talent that cannot be subdued for long.

Fashionably early

Being able to launch his own clothing line -- the Adidas x Pogba Collection -- was very lucrative, thank you. But the timing of the launch -- shortly after Pogba had endured a bit of a stinker in the big match against Liverpool -- was all a bit nickel and dime.-- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"I am scared about the level of envy coming in. It's not Paul's fault he gets 10 times the money some players did in the past. It is not his fault some pundits need every coin to survive, while Paul is a multimillionaire. I think Paul deserves respect." -- Jose Mourinho, Manchester United manager

Paul Pogba
French soccer player | Manchester United
  • $3.6MEndorsements
    13.2MInstagram Followers
  • 6.3MFacebook Followers
    3.2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Scott Clarke / ESPN Images
41
Carmelo Anthony
American basketball player | New York Knicks

Why he's got fame

Ever since turning pro at 19, Anthony has been one of the most consistent and exciting scorers in the NBA, averaging more than 20 points per game in each of his 14 pro seasons. Melo has benefited from the publicity of playing in America's largest media market for the past six years, but he also has weathered years of the dysfunction that now epitomizes the Knicks franchise.

Melo Center

Although Anthony played just one college season, the basketball facility at Syracuse University is named in his honor. Melo famously led the Orange to the 2003 NCAA championship, and he later donated $3 million to help build the Carmelo K. Anthony Center. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"I live for stuff like that, getting the ball in the last seconds. Whether I make the shot or miss it, I would rather put that pressure on me." -- Anthony, after hitting a game-winning shot

Carmelo Anthony
American basketball player | New York Knicks
  • $8MEndorsements
    4.9MInstagram Followers
  • 5.4MFacebook Followers
    8.8MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 29
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
42
Stan Wawrinka
Swiss tennis player

Why he's got fame

He hasn't achieved nearly the success of Swiss countryman Roger Federer, but Wawrinka has won three Grand singles Slam titles -- 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and the 2016 US Open -- each time beating the No. 1 player in the world in the final. Wawrinka, who has been ranked as high as No. 3, also won a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics while playing doubles with Federer. And he gained additional attention while winning the French Open thanks to his pajama-like plaid shorts that created quite the social-media sensation.

Permanent reminder

Wawrinka has an interesting tattoo on his left forearm, a quote from playwright Samuel Beckett that reads, "Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better." Wawrinka told the Guardian that he got it because there is always heartache in tennis. -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"Everybody talks about the shorts. I quite like them. Apparently, I'm the only one." -- Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka
Swiss tennis player
  • $15MEndorsements
    674KInstagram Followers
  • 734KFacebook Followers
    1.1MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Mike Ehrmann/PGA of America via Getty Images
43
Dustin Johnson
American golfer

Why he's got fame

Johnson grabbed the No. 1 world ranking earlier this year and cemented his position by winning his following two PGA Tour starts. That is a much happier narrative than the allegations of drug use, heavy drinking and other indiscretions that have dogged him in past years. He's engaged to model and Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina Gretzky, and the couple has one child and another on the way.

Mr. Consistency

Johnson has won at least one tournament in each of his 10 seasons as a professional. He captured his first major championship at the 2016 U.S. Open, winning by three strokes despite a controversial one-stroke penalty. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"I always feel like I'm the best player in the world, and I always expect to contend." -- Johnson

Dustin Johnson
American golfer
  • $15MEndorsements
    472KInstagram Followers
  • 146KFacebook Followers
    529KTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
44
Karim Benzema
French soccer player | Real Madrid

Why he's got fame

Seemingly unloved by his club's fans and unwanted by his country, this is the enigma who consumes and obsesses France. An uncommonly gifted striker with Lyon and Real Madrid, his career has been disfigured by off-field scandal, the latest being a charge of allegedly blackmailing a France teammate over a sex tape. Benzema, who has Algerian roots, claimed his exclusion from France's Euro 2016 squad was racially influenced, which raised poisonous responses from far-right politicians. And amid all this negativity and controversy? Well, he has not stopped what he does best -- scoring goals. Two hundred and fifty-plus and counting.

Whirlybird

They reckon Benzema is as good in the air when he's indulging in a passion for piloting helicopters as he is on the soccer field with his swooping headers. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"It's hard for me. Some people say I don't love the French national team. If that were the case, I would have said so directly to the coach, because I'm a big boy." -- Benzema

Karim Benzema
French soccer player | Real Madrid
  • $5MEndorsements
    17.3MInstagram Followers
  • 22.7MFacebook Followers
    5.2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Alexander Hassenstein/UEFA via Getty Images
45
Marcelo Vieira
Brazilian soccer player | Real Madrid

Why he's got fame

When an 18-year-old Brazilian kid from Fluminense FC was signed by Real Madrid a decade ago, no one seriously expected Marcelo to one day surpass the achievements of the fullback he'd been hired to replace, compatriot and club legend Roberto Carlos. Yet with tireless verve and excellence down that left flank, always accompanied by a big smile underneath big hair, this now-inspiring figure for Madridistas might have done just that. Understated he might be in Real's flashy world, but he has played a major role in three La Liga and two Champions League wins.

King of ink

Few soccer players love a tattoo quite as much as Marcelo. One of hundreds that festoon him honors his late grandfather Pedro, who always found the money to help fund his dream of playing when growing up in poverty in Rio. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"Now, he's the best left-sided defender in the world. Technically, he is better than me -- I was more power and punch. I hope Marcelo is not better than me, but he is doing very well!" -- Roberto Carlos, when asked about his successor

Marcelo Vieira
Brazilian soccer player | Real Madrid
  • NAEndorsements
    16.5MInstagram Followers
  • 17.6MFacebook Followers
    64MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
46
Radamel Falcao
Colombian soccer player | Monaco

Why he's got fame

Did we dare suggest last year that El Tigre had lost his roar and become a bit of a toothless tabby? Well, the great news is that Falcao has this season at Monaco rewound the clock, after his miserable interlude at Manchester United and Chelsea, to remind us of when he was one of the world's deadliest strikers before the ACL injury that made him miss the 2014 World Cup. In particular, the goal he chipped against Manchester City in this season's Champions League was simply exquisite. Colombia has its idol back.

Fit for a prince

Prince Albert of Monaco was apparently none too impressed when Falcao left the club during his first spell in the principality, but, like everyone else, he's now hopelessly besotted once again. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"I've known Radamel since he was a boy. I love him as a person. There's no ceiling to his ambition. He is a player who makes the difference. If he's playing well, you have a chance of winning." -- Diego Simeone, Falcao's former manager at Atletico Madrid

Radamel Falcao
Colombian soccer player | Monaco
  • $2MEndorsements
    8.1MInstagram Followers
  • 12.8MFacebook Followers
    12.4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 27
Kevin Mazur/KCSports2016/WireImage/Getty Images
47
Cam Newton
American football player | Carolina Panthers

Why he's got fame

Newton is a quarterback in the body of a linebacker, the likes of which pro football hasn't seen before. His combination of speed, strength, toughness and ability to make dynamic plays with both his arm and his legs make him one of the NFL's most exciting players. Newton has been criticized as aloof and moody, but it's difficult to dispute the results: a Heisman Trophy and national championship at Auburn in 2010, plus a 15-1 record and Super Bowl berth with the Panthers in his MVP season of 2015.

Fearless fashion

Newton knows how to turn heads with his sartorial choices -- especially at postgame news conferences. He's unafraid to experiment with myriad colors, styles and accessories, as evidenced by the pink suit, green fedora and multicolored bow tie he rocked in Week 8 last season. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"It's no secret that I am not afraid to shine bright and be festive, and I like to encourage that in others." -- Newton

Cam Newton
American football player | Carolina Panthers
  • $12MEndorsements
    3.7MInstagram Followers
  • 2MFacebook Followers
    945KTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 32
Andrew Harnik/AP Photo
48
Simone Biles
American gymnast

Why she's got fame

Referred to as the Michael Jordan of gymnastics, Biles won four golds in Rio -- something no other American female gymnast has accomplished in a single Games. The byproduct of her success? She became a megastar, appearing on "Dancing With the Stars" and being named a finalist for Time Magazine's Person of the Year, an honor that eventually went to President Donald Trump. What did you do when you were 19?

Zac attached

She became besties with her crush, actor Zac Efron, who came to visit Biles in Rio in a meeting set up by NBC's "Today" show. (Oh, and she was selected to carry the U.S. flag at the closing ceremonies.) -- Anthony Olivieri

It's been said

"There are so many memes going around whenever I stand next to a tall person. They're like, 'Get the picture, get the picture!'" -- Biles, who is 4-foot-8 and has become a target of photographers when around high-rise celebs such as Magic Johnson and LeBron James

Simone Biles
American gymnast
  • $1.7MEndorsements
    3.5MInstagram Followers
  • 955KFacebook Followers
    941KTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Lee Smith/Livepic/Action Images/Reuters
49
Sergio Agüero
Argentine soccer player | Manchester City

Why he's got fame

Commentator Martin Tyler's strangled cry of "AGUERRROOOOOOOOO!!!" when the brilliant Argentine scored the goal that earned Manchester City the title in the 93rd minute of the last match of 2011-12 Premier League season ensured that Agüero's name would always be written in English soccer lore. Even his old father-in-law Maradona, who called Agüero a "wimp" after he split up with his daughter, would ruefully acknowledge "Kun" has always had a touch of El Diego's sorcery with Argentina's Independente, Atletico Madrid and now City.

Rags to riches

Agüero spent his summer flitting between a luxury fishing yacht and a multimillion-dollar rented home in Miami. He has come a long way from the crime-ridden shanty town near Buenos Aires where he lived with his six brothers in a doorless shack with a tin roof. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"Watching Agüero is like having an afternoon wandering round the Prado Museum." -- Anatoliy Byshovets, Russian coaching icon

Sergio Agüero
Argentine soccer player | Manchester City
  • $3MEndorsements
    6.3MInstagram Followers
  • 11.2MFacebook Followers
    11.1MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 24
Eamonn And James Clarke/PA Wire via ZUMA Press
50
Ivan Rakitic
Croatian soccer player | Barcelona

Why he's got fame

The epitome of an unsung hero, it's easy to see this gifted Swiss-born Croat as being some glorified water carrier in a Barcelona side gleaming with stars such as Messi, Suarez, Neymar and Iniesta. Yet, of course, he's much more than that, someone whose midfield industry and intelligence enabled him to take over from the incomparable Xavi so seamlessly after his signing from Sevilla that he was key in helping Barca to the Champions League/La Liga/Copa del Rey treble in his first season in 2014-15 and a Liga/Copa double the next.

Big in Japan

Rakitic might be in shadows in the Barca firmament, but when he went to Japan with the team for the Club World Cup the locals went mad for him, noticing an uncanny similarity between him and wild-haired manga hero Goku. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"To replace Xavi is impossible. I want to give what I can give. I want to be Ivan Rakitic. Not Xavi or Iniesta. They have other qualities. I want to give what I can do." -- Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic
Croatian soccer player | Barcelona
  • $10MEndorsements
    7.6MInstagram Followers
  • 3.5MFacebook Followers
    628KTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Play Golf Designs Inc.
51
Chris Paul
American basketball player | Los Angeles Clippers

Why he's got fame

Paul is one of the most instinctive point guards in NBA history, a fierce competitor who might rank much higher on this list if a proposed trade to the Lakers hadn't been quashed by then-commissioner David Stern in 2011. Instead, he went to the laughingstock Clippers, a team that reached the playoffs just four times in their first 33 seasons in California. With Paul running the offense, the Clips have earned six consecutive postseason berths.

Athlete activist

Paul, along with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, made a powerful statement about race relations and gun violence at The ESPYS last year and encouraged fellow athletes to speak out about social issues. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"As a point guard, I'm like the quarterback, so a turnover is like an interception. And when you have as much firepower as we have, a turnover takes away that opportunity." -- Paul, after a 20-point, 20-assist, zero-turnover game

Chris Paul
American basketball player | Los Angeles Clippers
  • $8MEndorsements
    6.3MInstagram Followers
  • 4.8MFacebook Followers
    6MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 39
Alison Yin/Invision for NFL/AP Images
52
Drew Brees
American football player | New Orleans Saints

Why he's got fame

Brees will be forever beloved in New Orleans for delivering the Saints an emotional Super Bowl championship four years after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. He also will go down as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history, currently ranked third in career passing yards and touchdowns. Indeed, Brees has come a long way since being benched in favor of 41-year-old Doug Flutie back in 2003.

Philanthropic passion

Brees and wife Brittany have been active in charitable endeavors, including rebuilding efforts after Katrina and assistance for cancer patients. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"We're here because of their strength and everything they fought through here the last few years. They've given us so much support, so we owe it all to our fans." -- Brees, after the Saints' victory in Super Bowl XLIV

Drew Brees
American football player | New Orleans Saints
  • $12MEndorsements
    465KInstagram Followers
  • 2MFacebook Followers
    2.7MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 44
Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
53
David Luiz
Brazilian soccer player | Chelsea

Why he's got fame

The world's 13 biggest soccer transfers have involved creative attackers. The 14th? Well, the frizzy-haired Brazilian, who went to Paris Saint-Germain from Chelsea for £50 million and back again for another £38 million, has always been a very different sort of defender, a careering, daring talent whose risk-taking has your heart engulfing your mouth. He often has looked like an accident waiting to happen, and sometimes it really does. Yet now Luiz seems to have grown into the stoic, dependable stalwart behind the Blues' march toward another Premier League title.

Genuine emotion

When Luiz tearfully apologized to "all the Brazilian people" for a 7-1 humiliation against Germany in the World Cup semifinal, the nation was touched. One young fan wrote to him: "You were a great captain. Life is like this, sometimes people lose and sometimes people win but people only need to be happy. David Luiz, you are my champion." Ah, bless. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"David's beyond funny, he's crazy. Nobody's relaxed when he is around because he either jumps on you or surprises you." -- John Obi Mikel, a former teammate

David Luiz
Brazilian soccer player | Chelsea
  • $460KEndorsements
    16.2MInstagram Followers
  • 25.8MFacebook Followers
    8.4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Jon Furniss/Newscom
54
Cesc Fàbregas
Spanish soccer player | Chelsea

Why he's got fame

Few have the vision and skill to pick a pass quite like the intelligent Spanish midfielder who has won everything in the game except a Champions League winner's medal -- and that could arrive next season if he continues to play a key part in Chelsea's flowering. Manager Antonio Conte did not have much use for Fàbregas at the start of his reign, but when the former Arsenal and Barcelona playmaker got the chance, he made enough telling interventions to be indispensable. You don't earn 13 trophies without being a serial winner.

Made for television

In 2008, he was perhaps the first footballer to be given his own one-hour TV special. Sponsored by Nike, "The Cesc Fàbregas Show" aired on Sky Sports and featured various distinguished talking heads from sport, stage and screen all raving about him. Not bad for a 21-year-old. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"Like Andrea Pirlo, if Cesc doesn't run 100 meters in 10 seconds, I can allow him this, because he's a genius with the ball. His velocity is in his mind." -- Antonio Conte, Chelsea manager

Cesc Fàbregas
Spanish soccer player | Chelsea
  • $5MEndorsements
    8.5MInstagram Followers
  • 7.2MFacebook Followers
    9MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 28
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
55
Russell Wilson
American football player | Seattle Seahawks

Why he's got fame

The Seattle Seahawks became perennial contenders upon Wilson's arrival as an underrated third-round draft pick in 2012. After he led the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl victory in his second pro season, he became the NFL's most popular player in terms of licensed products sold. Despite that, he might be only the second-most famous person in his household since marrying singer/actress Ciara last year.

Now boarding

Wilson has a deal to be "chief football officer" for Alaska Airlines, which has offered priority boarding for flights out of Seattle during football season for passengers wearing the quarterback's No. 3 jersey. -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"I think for me, football comes first. If I don't focus on football, those other things won't come my way. I think you earn respect and earn what you're worth by the way you present yourself, by the way that you play, by the way that you work." -- Wilson

Russell Wilson
American football player | Seattle Seahawks
  • $10MEndorsements
    2.9MInstagram Followers
  • 2.2MFacebook Followers
    3.2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 49
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
56
Aaron Rodgers
American football player | Green Bay Packers

Why he's got fame

Rodgers is the face of the franchise for one of the NFL's most storied teams and an omnipresent pitch man whose championship-belt touchdown celebration has been immortalized in a series of insurance commercials. He famously dated actress Olivia Munn for three years before their recent split. Oh yeah, Rodgers also just happens to be a Super Bowl champion, a six-time Pro Bowler and the NFL's career leader in passer rating.

Brain power

Rodgers showed off his knowledge with a victorious appearance on "Celebrity Jeopardy" in 2015. The quarterback outsmarted astronaut Mark Kelly and "Shark Tank" regular Kevin O'Leary to earn a $50,000 donation to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"I still feel pretty young. I think I have a number of years left in me [where] I can play at a high level." -- Rodgers, in January 2017, a month after he turned 33

Aaron Rodgers
American football player | Green Bay Packers
  • $8MEndorsements
    NAInstagram Followers
  • NAFacebook Followers
    2.9MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 53
MICHAEL BUHOLZER/AFP/Getty Images
57
Dani Alves
Brazilian soccer player | Juventus

Why he's got fame

In the storied Brazilian tradition of Carlos Alberto and Cafu, Alves is the greatest right-back of his generation. He trails only Paolo Maldini's haul of major European trophies (Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup), having claimed nine to the Italian icon's 10. He has more assists for Leo Messi than anyone else in Barcelona history.

Perfect comeback

A 2014 incident in which a Villarreal fan threw a banana on the field as Alves was taking a corner kicked caused an international anti-racism social media campaign after Alves picked the fruit up and took a bite. Fellow athletes and at least one head of state posted pictures of themselves, in unity with Alves, eating bananas. -- Dotun Akintoye

It's been said

"I don't understand why everyone fights for power, money, fame. Has no one stopped to think that fame is s---?" -- Alves

Dani Alves
Brazilian soccer player | Juventus
  • $4.2MEndorsements
    13.1MInstagram Followers
  • 8.1MFacebook Followers
    7.8MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Mike Marsland/WireImage
58
Sergio Garcia
Spanish golfer

Why he's got fame

"Always a bridesmaid, never a bride" summed up the perception of Garcia for nearly two decades. He had long been one of the world's most popular golfers, but his failure to win a major championship despite 22 top-10 finishes helped define his career. That narrative ended this spring when Garcia, a five-time Ryder Cup champion who once ranked as high as No. 2 in the world, won the Masters.

The first heartbreak

Months after turning pro in 1999, Garcia announced his presence to the golf world in a memorable duel against Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship. Just 19 at the time, Garcia would finish second, one stroke behind the 23-year-old Woods, for the first if his four runner-up performances in majors. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"It's been an amazing week, and I'm going to enjoy it for the rest of my life." -- Garcia, after winning the 2017 Masters

Sergio Garcia
Spanish golfer
  • $13MEndorsements
    123KInstagram Followers
  • 129KFacebook Followers
    711KTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Photo via Newscom
59
Manny Pacquiao
Filipino boxer

Why he's got fame

Perhaps the only adequate way to describe the miracle of Pacquiao's career is to ask you to imagine an eighth grader traveling around the world and knocking out the toughest high school seniors he can find. Winning world titles in a record eight weight classes ranging from flyweight (112 pounds) to super welterweight (154 pounds) is one of the major achievements in the history of sports -- in fact, it's one of the major achievements of the human body.

Manny of many talents

When you're as famous as Pacquiao, people let you do things for which you have no obvious previous competence, like coach and start at point guard for a professional basketball team or get elected to the Philippine senate. -- Dotun Akintoye

It's been said

"Not only boxing, but the world would be better off if every division had a Manny Pacquiao. We'd have peace in the Middle East and global warming would cool off." -- Larry Merchant, legendary boxing analyst

Manny Pacquiao
Filipino boxer
  • $2.5MEndorsements
    3.7MInstagram Followers
  • 11.5MFacebook Followers
    124KTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 35
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
60
Eli Manning
American football player | New York Giants

Why he's got fame

Manning is part of the first family of NFL quarterbacking, the aww-shucks son of Archie and little brother to Peyton. He's capable of leading an unlikely comeback or making a game-changing mistake. But no matter how many interceptions Eli throws -- he has led the league in picks three times -- he will always have those two glorious Super Bowl victories over the Patriots, justifying the Giants' trade to acquire him on draft day in 2004.

Commercial arts

Eli isn't quite as prolific in the endorsement world as Peyton (is anyone?), but the brothers have teamed up for some memorable and regrettable commercials over the years. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"This isn't about one person. This is about a team coming together." -- Manning, on winning Super Bowl XLVI after the Giants went 9-7 in the 2011 regular season

Eli Manning
American football player | New York Giants
  • $8MEndorsements
    NAInstagram Followers
  • NAFacebook Followers
    NATwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 66
Jon Lopez/NBAE via Getty Images
61
Damian Lillard
American basketball player | Portland Trail Blazers

Why he's got fame

Lillard wears uniform No. 0 for the Portland Trail Blazers, which might as well represent the amount of hesitation he shows under pressure -- evidenced by the series-clinching 3-pointer he hit to oust the Rockets in the 2014 playoffs. In reality, the zero represents the letter O, a nod to his hometown of Oakland, his college town of Ogden, Utah, (home of Weber State) and his pro state of Oregon. Lillard was unanimously named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2013, beating out No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Davis. Since then, he has established himself as one of the most consistent scorers in the league.

Music man

Like many athletes before him, Lillard has ventured into the music world. Unlike with most of those before him, his work has actually received positive reviews. His debut album, released last year under his Dame D.O.L.L.A. pseudonym, includes guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Jamie Foxx and Juvenile. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"A lot of times, the team will go as I go. That goes for more than just scoring the ball. That means how focused I am, how accountable I'm holding myself." -- Lillard

Damian Lillard
American basketball player | Portland Trail Blazers
  • $10MEndorsements
    3.3MInstagram Followers
  • 2.7MFacebook Followers
    1.2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 45
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
62
Rickie Fowler
American golfer

Why he's got fame

Fowler hasn't won a major yet, though he has come close, finishing second at the U.S. Open and British Open in 2014. At age 21 in 2010, he became the youngest American to compete in the Ryder Cup. And unlike many male golfers who declined to play, Fowler proudly represented his country at the 2016 Olympics. And regardless of his results, he has gained attention with his brightly colored fashion style on the course, sometimes wearing all orange or all blue.

Showing some moves

Fowler and three other pro golfers, Ben Crane, Bubba Watson and Hunter Mahan, danced and sang in a faux boy band called Golf Boys for the music video "Oh Oh Oh," which has received close to 8 million views on YouTube. -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"I don't want to be just known for the way I dress. I want to be known for how I play, how I treat people and how I am as a role model. I don't just want to be, 'He dresses cool' or 'He dresses crazy.' You're going to have lovers and haters." -- Fowler

Rickie Fowler
American golfer
  • $11MEndorsements
    1MInstagram Followers
  • 111KFacebook Followers
    1.4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Katie Jones/Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press
63
Blake Griffin
American basketball player | Los Angeles Clippers

Why he's got fame

Griffin soared to fame as a founding member of the Lob City dunking fraternity, with Clippers point guard Chris Paul throwing passes aloft and Griffin and teammate DeAndre Jordan slamming them home. He also tasted infamy for punching a team equipment manager in 2016, breaking his hand and earning a suspension in the process. Griffin led Oklahoma to the Elite Eight of the 2009 NCAA tournament and then became the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft that year.

Funny man

He's shot an efficient 51.8 percent from the floor in his career, but he's also shown a deft touch for deadpan comedy in commercials, original videos on his "Funny or Die" channel and the occasional stand-up routine. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"He's a monster. He's so skilled and smart, and he's the perfect player." -- Steve Clifford, Charlotte Hornets coach, on Griffin

Blake Griffin
American basketball player | Los Angeles Clippers
  • $8MEndorsements
    3.1MInstagram Followers
  • 3.9MFacebook Followers
    4.1MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 43
Prince Williams/Getty Images
64
Odell Beckham Jr.
American football player | New York Giants

Why he's got fame

Beckham is as exciting as any player in the NFL, a shape-shifting receiver who vaulted himself to stardom in the blink of an eye with an inexplicable, one-handed catch as a rookie in 2014. He set the bar high in that Sunday night game against the Cowboys, reeling in a 43-yard touchdown catch behind his head with one hand while fully extended, leaning backward and tip-toeing along the sideline.

Bieber curse strikes

Beckham and three Giants teammates made headlines by partying in Miami with Justin Bieber and Trey Songz following the team's 2016 regular-season finale. The players were scrutinized for the trip heading into a week of postseason preparation, and, sure enough, the Giants suffered 38-13 playoff loss days later. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"When I was coming into the league, people were talking about Sammy Watkins and a lot of the other guys in my draft class, and I thought, 'I want to be talked about like that. How come no one's talking about me?' Now I look back and think, 'Careful what you wish for.'" -- Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr.
American football player | New York Giants
  • $6MEndorsements
    7.8MInstagram Followers
  • 1.4MFacebook Followers
    2.1MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 40
Bob Levey/Getty Images
65
Dwight Howard
American basketball player | Atlanta Hawks

Why he's got fame

Howard will indelibly be remembered for winning the slam dunk contest at All-Star weekend in 2008 while wearing a blue Superman jersey and a red cape -- and in his case the costume was appropriate. Although his greatest heroics might be behind him -- he led the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals in his fifth season -- Howard ranks among the top big men of his era, a broad-shouldered, shot-blocking, rebounding machine.

Unfollowed

After Howard departed the Lakers for the Rockets as a free agent in 2013, former teammate Kobe Bryant created headlines by unfollowing him on Twitter. The fact that such a pedestrian event created such a stir indicates the level of celebrity of the players involved. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"This opportunity is a dream come true and a blessing for me and my family. I look forward to pouring my heart out every night for this city, my teammates and the fans." -- Howard, on signing with his hometown Atlanta Hawks last year

Dwight Howard
American basketball player | Atlanta Hawks
  • $4.5MEndorsements
    2.1MInstagram Followers
  • 4.8MFacebook Followers
    6.7MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 36
Exclusivepix media via ZUMA Press
66
Ning Zetao
Chinese swimmer

Why he's got fame

Zetao might be as famous for his good looks as his swimming achievements, becoming a social media sensation (more than 8 million followers on China's Weibo website) in the world's most populous country and beyond. His biggest splash in the pool came in 2015, when he became China's first male swimmer to win a FINA World Championships sprint event, taking the gold in the 100 meters. Although he failed to reach the finals in his two individual events at the 2016 Rio Games, the 50 and 100 freestyle, he garnered fawning internet headlines, such as "People Can't Stop Talking About This Hot Olympic Swimmer."

Too much of a good thing?

Zetao has many sponsorship deals, from Adidas and Skullcandy to FitBit China and De Beers China. However, some of his endorsements were for competitors of the national team's sponsors, a no-no that led to him being kicked off the squad. -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"Before the race, I didn't even think about a medal, I just wanted to show my best. I have had dreams about gold medals, but when I touched the wall I didn't realize I had it." -- Ning, after his historic win at the 2015 worlds

Ning Zetao
Chinese swimmer
  • $1.5MEndorsements
    NAInstagram Followers
  • NAFacebook Followers
    NATwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
67
Ryan Lochte
American swimmer

Why he's got fame

The American swimmer has won 12 medals in four Olympics, including six golds, but he was often overshadowed by the great Michael Phelps in the pool. Lochte's fame -- or infamy, perhaps -- skyrocketed during the 2016 Rio Olympics, when he claimed to have been robbed at a gas station. But it turned out he wasn't exactly an innocent victim and he admittedly had "overexaggerated" the incident, which dominated headlines for much of the games. It led to a 10-month suspension and cost Lochte several endorsement deals, but it also made him a household name.

Fancy footwork

He was asked to compete on "Dancing with the Stars" shortly after the Rio Olympics, and more controversy ensued when two men wearing anti-Lochte T-shirts tried to attack him during his debut on the show. He wound up lasting until Week 8 of the season before he was eliminated. -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"The fact that people actually want my autograph is crazy." -- Lochte, to Men's Health after the 2012 Olympics

Ryan Lochte
American swimmer
  • $800KEndorsements
    970KInstagram Followers
  • 628KFacebook Followers
    1.2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Clemens Bilan/DPA via ZUMA Press
68
Bastian Schweinsteiger
German soccer player | Chicago Fire

Why he's got fame

He's not going to win another World Cup with the Chicago Fire, but he'll always have Brazil. Germany fans will never forget the sight of "Schweini," blood running down his face, refusing to give up in the 2014 World Cup final victory against Argentina. That determination -- might we even say pigheadedness -- defined his illustrious career with Bayern Munich and later Manchester United.

Not-so-secret admirer

Schweini is supposedly soccer-loving German chancellor Angela Merkel's favorite player, and German newspaper Die Zeit ran a series of fictional love letters between the two, one of which read. "Dear Basti, you play like a chancellor!" -- Elaine Teng

It's been said

"I was always glad when he was on the pitch beside me. You could always count on him." -- Philipp Lahm, former Bayern Munich and Germany teammate

Bastian Schweinsteiger
German soccer player | Chicago Fire
  • $4.3MEndorsements
    8MInstagram Followers
  • 9.5MFacebook Followers
    4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
69
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
American NASCAR driver

Why he's got fame

Junior is a racing legend, a status built from his first full Cup season in 2000, when he won twice. Equal parts performance, pedigree -- Dale Sr. is one of the sport's all-time greats -- and personality, the younger Earnhardt's star has been aided by his longtime relevance in pop culture. He has attended award shows and even appeared in Jay Z's "Show Me What You Got" music video. NASCAR will have a big void to fill when the 42-year-old retires after this season.

Mr. Popularity

In December, fans voted Junior as NASCAR's most-popular driver for an incredible 14th straight year even though he was shelved for much of the 2016 season because of concussion symptoms. -- Anthony Olivieri

It's been said

"When I run a race, I, maybe inadvertently or unknowingly, concern myself with whether the fan was entertained or got what he expected or whether they got what I think they deserved out of me and out of the race." -- Earnhardt in 2014

Dale Earnhardt Jr.
American NASCAR driver
  • $9MEndorsements
    421KInstagram Followers
  • 2.9MFacebook Followers
    2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 57
Imago via ZUMA Press
70
Javier Hernández
Mexican soccer player | Bayer Leverkusen

Why he's got fame

Chicharito -- "little pea" -- as he's known, has played for some of the world's most popular teams -- Chivas, Manchester United and Real Madrid -- and is now wowing the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. Yet first and foremost, Hernández is the obsession of a country, not a club. Mexico was proud of him when he became the trailblazer who went to United; it turned on him when he spurned the Olympic team; and now it has fallen in love all over again with the man who in March equaled the national team record with his 46th international goal.

Peas from a pod

It's in the blood. Hernández is the third generation of his family to play in a World Cup, his grandfather having played in 1954 and his dad in 1986. Will there be a fourth-generation pea? No wonder Mexico has such an interest in Chicharito's love life. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"He's the only thing Mexicans believe in right now. We don't believe the government, the institutions, the political parties. But through months and months of this crisis, Chicharito has brought us good news in front of the whole world." -- Guadalupe Loaeza, Mexican writer and cultural commentator during turbulent months in 2011

Javier Hernández
Mexican soccer player | Bayer Leverkusen
  • $3MEndorsements
    3.8MInstagram Followers
  • 4.9MFacebook Followers
    7.4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Dingxu/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire
71
Ma Long
Chinese table tennis player

Why he's got fame

Check the résumé: No. 1-ranked men's table tennis player; award for best male athlete of 2016 from CCTV, China state television; one of the most decorated players in table tennis history (23 ITTF World Tour singles titles). And after not qualifying individually for the London Games, Ma completed a career grand slam with a gold in Rio. The captain of the Chinese men's table tennis team, a rásumá-builder on its own, is kind of a big deal.

Quenching a thirst

Nothing wrong with a stiff drink after a long day. But for most of us, it's not necessary for improved job performance. But Ma's coach, Liu Guoliang, told AFP that he directs Long to the closest watering hole when "the pressure gets very high." In China, at least, something tells us drinks are on the house. -- Anthony Olivieri

It's been said

"After the Olympic Games, table tennis is very popular in China, I hope we can make it more popular in all parts of the world." -- Ma

Ma Long
Chinese table tennis player
  • NAEndorsements
    NAInstagram Followers
  • NAFacebook Followers
    NATwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
72
Toni Kroos
German soccer player | Real Madrid

Why he's got fame

When he was a kid, Kroos was so good a high school PE teacher made him play barefoot to give the other boys a chance. Now the linchpin of Real Madrid's midfield, Kroos was a role model for Manchester United legend Paul Scholes, who said, "When I neared the end of my career, I followed him closely and tried to play like Kroos." Never mind the fact that Scholes is more than 15 years older than the 27-year-old German.

Wanted man

There's no better bargaining chip than being the best. When Bayern Munich refused to raise Kroos' salary in 2014 to match those of more established stars like Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philipp Lahm, he simply shrugged his shoulders and left. For Real Madrid -- "a cut above Bayern," per Kroos' description. -- Elaine Teng

It's been said

"Kroos is a wonderful player. He's doing everything right. The pace in his passes is great, and he sees everything. It's nearly perfect." -- Johan Cruyff, late soccer legend

Toni Kroos
German soccer player | Real Madrid
  • $3.2MEndorsements
    11.4MInstagram Followers
  • 11.6MFacebook Followers
    4.5MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
David Davies/PA Wire via ZUMA Press
73
Justin Rose
English golfer

Why he's got fame

Rose, an Englishman born in South Africa, was the U.S. Open champion in 2013 and the gold medalist for golf's return to the Olympics in Rio last year. With seven career PGA Tour wins and nine more on the European Tour, he is a regular on the English Ryder Cup team and mainstay in the top 20 of the Official World Golf Ranking. He just missed out on a second major when he lost a playoff with Sergio Garcia at the 2017 Masters.

Flashing the gold

At the urging of Phil Mickelson and Jim "Bones" Mackay, Mickelson's caddie, Rose wore his Olympic medal while putting out on the final hole at The Barclays tournament last August, drawing cheers from the crowd. -- Ben Arledge

It's been said

"You can drink out of the Claret Jug and I guess the Olympic gold would be a nice coaster for the glass of wine." -- Rose, comparing The Open trophy, which he hasn't won, to his Olympic prize

Justin Rose
English golfer
  • $10MEndorsements
    359KInstagram Followers
  • NAFacebook Followers
    721KTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 51
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
74
J.J. Watt
American football player | Houston Texans

Why he's got fame

Watt is one of the most feared players in the NFL, a sack-happy defensive end whose size, strength and quickness create matchup problems for even the most adept offenses. He's also practically able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. The Houston Texans stalwart started 83 consecutive games to begin his career and was seemingly indestructible until a back injury cut his season short in 2016.

Hard hitter

In addition to demolishing quarterbacks, Watt has been known to crush objects with a bat while taking batting practice with the Astros and during his annual charity softball game and home run derby. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"You're away from the game for a year, like I've said many, many times before, it reaffirms how much you love it, how passionate you are about it, how badly you want to go out and play with your teammates and just enjoy the game." -- Watt, this offseason, after missing 13 games last year

J.J. Watt
American football player | Houston Texans
  • $7MEndorsements
    2.5MInstagram Followers
  • 1.9MFacebook Followers
    3.2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 56
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
75
Hope Solo
American soccer player

Why she's got fame

Hope Solo might be the most dominant goalkeeper women's soccer has ever seen, but that's not what she's most famous for. That's a tossup between domestic assault charges, many controversial comments and multiple suspensions from U.S. Soccer. A polarizing figure who never has shied away from attention, Solo inspires love and hate in extremes. Her teammates have come to her defense: Abby Wambach told ESPN in 2015 that Solo "was turned into the villain" because, perhaps, "a villain was what the team needed."

To the victors ...

Say what you will about Solo, but after the United States won the 2015 Women's World Cup she and her teammates received a key to New York City from Mayor Bill de Blasio, met President Barack Obama and were the first women's sports team to receive a ride down New York's Canyon of Heroes. -- Elaine Teng

It's been said

"No matter what, people will think I'm selfish, outspoken. Controversial. I can never just be 'Hope Solo, the longtime goalkeeper for the national team.'" -- Solo

Hope Solo
American soccer player
  • NAEndorsements
    856KInstagram Followers
  • 2MFacebook Followers
    1.1MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Panoramic via ZUMA Press
76
Thiago Silva
Brazilian soccer player | Paris Saint-Germain

Why he's got fame

The most talented, skillful, imperious central defender of his era -- and with all due respect to the likes of Ramos, Pique and Bonuccci, it's not even close. When Qatar Sports Investments bought Paris Saint-Germain in 2011, the new ownership group made Silva one of its first targets in its bid for European prominence. There simply is no other defender in the world who is that valuable.

Rhyme time

You haven't really accomplished a thing until rappers start naming songs after you, an accolade Silva earned in 2016 with the Dave and AJ Tracey track "Thiago Silva." -- Dotun Akintoye

It's been said

"You can't say, 'I'll sell Silva and buy a similar player.' There are no similar players around, only worse ones." -- Alessandro Nesta, former teammate

Thiago Silva
Brazilian soccer player | Paris Saint-Germain
  • $3.2MEndorsements
    11.4MInstagram Followers
  • NAFacebook Followers
    114KTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
77
Raheem Sterling
English soccer player | Manchester City

Why he's got fame

Is he the real deal or just another overhyped English soccer hope who's a triumph of 21st-century excess over real substance? Either way, it should be exciting to find out more about the electric Manchester City winger who at 22 is already the most expensive English player of all time, having moved from Liverpool for £49 million. Actually, it's easy to feel a little sympathy for the Jamaican-born lad who already has felt the unfairness of being the scapegoat when England fails. Instead, we should celebrate that, on his day, Sterling is solid gold.

From humble beginnings

Sterling has been able to buy a £1 million mansion in Kingston, which is a world away from where he grew up in a violent slum in the Jamaican capital before moving to London as a kid. Hs critics sometimes forget how hard Sterling has had to battle to arrive where he has. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"He is the best young player in European football at the moment. At 19 years of age you don't see anyone better." -- Brendan Rodgers, Liverpool manager, in 2014

Raheem Sterling
English soccer player | Manchester City
  • $6.4MEndorsements
    2.3MInstagram Followers
  • 2.2MFacebook Followers
    1.3MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Stephen Pond/PA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com
78
Eden Hazard
Belgian soccer player | Chelsea

Why he's got fame

If Messi and Ronaldo are the best in the world -- in whatever order -- is it perhaps time to put Hazard, the breathtakingly quicksilver, slaloming Chelsea star, in the argument for the third man? After his inexplicably flat season following his coronation as 2014-15 PFA Player of the Year, he has soared to fresh heights again, making redundant all the old jokes about the difficulty of naming a famous Belgian. At this rate, even Eddy Merckx had better watch out, especially if Real Madrid end up breaking the world transfer record to take Eden to their Bernabeu paradise.

A fresh coat

The weirdest honor to Hazard is to be found outside the stadium in the little Belgian town of Tubize, where he spent his formative footballing years. It's actually a statue of the former French great Michel Platini which has been repainted by a local artist to look like their favorite son. Er, and it doesn't. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"I want to see him go third on the Ballon d'Or list one day soon and I think he'll do it." -- Thorgan Hazard, Borussia Monchengladbach player and Eden's brother

Eden Hazard
Belgian soccer player | Chelsea
  • $4MEndorsements
    8.1MInstagram Followers
  • 8.6MFacebook Followers
    4.8MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 42
Silverhub/Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press
79
Theo Walcott
English soccer player | Arsenal

Why he's got fame

Sometimes, fame strikes early and the achievements never quite catch up. When he became the youngest England soccer international at 17 years, 74 days, Walcott had the world at his mercurial feet. Though the Arsenal winger has enjoyed a determined and worthy -- if injury-scarred -- career, still the feeling nags away that he has underachieved, or at least only intermittently achieved, for club and country. He scored his 100th goal for the Gunners this year and has had an impressive campaign, suggesting that he's still diligently trying to improve at age 28. We're still waiting, Theo.

Pie's the limit

They named a pie after him -- a yummy spicy jerk chicken and porter ale pastry -- at Arsenal's favorite local pie emporium to inspire him before the 2015 FA Cup final. Not only did "The Theo Walcott" win a silver medal in British Pie Awards, Walcott went on to score the opener in the win over Aston Villa. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"The kid is lightning; he can run through puddles and not make a splash." -- Harry Redknapp, who managed Walcott at Southampton, with the famous comment that helped build the hype around a teenage phenom

Theo Walcott
English soccer player | Arsenal
  • $7.6MEndorsements
    2.1MInstagram Followers
  • 4.4MFacebook Followers
    1.4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for NBA
80
Didier Drogba
Ivorian soccer player | Phoenix Rising

Why he's got fame

When you score your country's first World Cup goal ever, as Drogba did for Ivory Coast in 2006, you won't soon be forgotten. Known for his strength, ball control, and free kick prowess, Drogba is the all-time leading scorer for Ivory Coast (65 goals) and ranks fourth on Chelsea's career list (164). The two-time African Footballer of the Year helped Chelsea win four Premier League championships and a Champions League title.

Rising to the challenge

The 39-year-old signed on this year to play for Phoenix Rising FC, an Arizona club in the second-tier United Soccer League with aspirations of joining MLS. He also received ownership equity in the team and plans to move into the front office when he's done playing. -- Ben Arledge

It's been said

"I believe I can help them reach MLS. They called me and asked me to be the face of the franchise. That was amazing to me." -- Drogba, on choosing to help Phoenix Rising secure an expansion spot in the top U.S. league

Didier Drogba
Ivorian soccer player | Phoenix Rising
  • $5MEndorsements
    4.9MInstagram Followers
  • 9MFacebook Followers
    1.3MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor
81
Mario Götze
German soccer player | Borussia Dortmund

Why he's got fame

"Show the world you are better than Messi," Germany manager Joachim Löw told substitute Götze before sending him on in the 88th minute of the deadlocked 2014 World Cup final. And so he did, scoring the extra-time goal that crushed Messi and Argentina's dreams of World Cup glory. On top of that, the 24-year-old attacker already has five Bundesliga titles and three German Cup medals to his name. Need we say more?

Many admirers

Though he's currently sidelined by a metabolic disorder, Götze has been praised by nearly every luminary in the game. Matthias Sammer called him "one of the greatest talents we have ever had," Felix Magath said he was a "once-in-a-century talent," and Pep Guardiola, when he became Bayern Munich's manager, put Götze at the top of his wish list. -- Elaine Teng

It's been said

"Götze is a miracle boy, a boy wonder. He can play any position up front. I know he's always able to decide a match." -- Joachim Löw, German national team manager

Mario Götze
German soccer player | Borussia Dortmund
  • $2.7MEndorsements
    8.2MInstagram Followers
  • 10.5MFacebook Followers
    3.6MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Tobias Hase/DPA via ZUMA Press
82
Robert Lewandowski
Polish soccer player | Bayern Munich

Why he's got fame

When you can come off the bench and achieve the frankly unreal feat of scoring five goals in nine minutes as Lewandowski did for Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg, you know you're talking of somebody who's just a bit special. Built for the 21st century with his lethal technique and supreme athleticism that has been honed by his karate champion wife, Anna, "Lewangoalski" might just be the most complete center forward in the business.

Power couple

Lewandowski and his wife are Poland's answer to the Beckhams, a source of endless fascination, myth and mystery. In 2015, it was reported he hired a helicopter to fly to a distant bakery so Anna could buy her favorite brioche. Yes, a €5,000 brioche. -- Ian Chadband

It's been said

"He could have scored seven. We have to be critical of that and remind him of the chances he missed. It's unacceptable!" -- Bayern captain Philipp Lahm, jokingly, after Lewandowski's five-goal outburst

Robert Lewandowski
Polish soccer player | Bayern Munich
  • $2.5MEndorsements
    8.5MInstagram Followers
  • 9.1MFacebook Followers
    751KTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Andreas Metz/Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press
83
Marco Reus
German soccer player | Borussia Dortmund

Why he's got fame

It's a testament to how magnificent Reus can be that despite his seemingly unending series of injuries, he's still coveted by Europe's top clubs. Borussia Dortmund fans love the face of the "FIFA 17" video game for his pace, technique and, above all, loyalty. Unlike Mario GÖtze, Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski, his teammates in BVB's memorable run to the 2014 Champions League final, he's turned down multiple offers to leave his boyhood club, which had released him as a teenager thinking he was too small.

Fine by him

When you earn €10 million a year, it's easy to pay one of the biggest driving fines in German history. During a routine stop in 2014, police discovered that Reus never had a valid driver's license. Turns out he'd been cruising around in his Aston Martin with a fake Dutch license for years, and he was fined €540,000 (approximately $650,000). -- Elaine Teng

It's been said

"I've told Marco that he has earned a place in heaven for that. I've never seen anything like it." -- Jürgen Klopp, Borussia Dortmund manager, on a Reus assist in a win over Hamburg

Marco Reus
German soccer player | Borussia Dortmund
  • $1.8MEndorsements
    5.2MInstagram Followers
  • 13.5MFacebook Followers
    2.8MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Starmax/Newscom via ZUMA Press
84
Lewis Hamilton
English Formula One driver

Why he's got fame

Take the racial barrier he's broken, his decade of dominance, his swashbuckling dare-it-all style on the track, his effortless panache, and you've got Formula One's only legitimate crossover driver. He Instagrams with the best of them, lets Beiber hang in his pit, mugs on the cover of Time magazine and shows up in The New York Times style section.

Winning all over

The three-time season champion owns F1 victories on a record 24 different courses after he finally notched his first victory in Brazil last year in his 10th start at Interlagos. That leaves Baku, Azerbaijan, which was added to the calendar last year, as the only active circuit Hamilton hasn't conquered. -- Dotun Akintoye

It's been said

"You make hay while the sun shines, and if he keeps focused he can break every record out there." -- Nigel Mansell, racing legend

Lewis Hamilton
English Formula One driver
  • $4MEndorsements
    3.9MInstagram Followers
  • 3.8MFacebook Followers
    4.2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 59
Chris Condon/PGA TOUR
85
Jason Day
Australian golfer

Why he's got fame

Day has been a fixture in the top 10 since 2014, finishing the 2016 season as the world's top-ranked player. He won the 2015 PGA Championship, shooting a major-record 20-under. He is a four-time runner-up at other majors. And he's done all that despite having to fight off bouts of vertigo during his career. An Australian native now living in Ohio, Day also received some attention when LeBron James accidentally collided with his wife during a Cavaliers game.

Humble beginnings

Day has done pretty well for himself as a pro golfer, earning more than $35 million in prize money since turning pro in 2006. That's pretty impressive, considering he grew up in poverty in Queensland. He has told reporters he found his first golf club in a garbage heap and that his family had to heat water in a kettle for showers because there was no working hot water tank. -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"There's a lot of spotlight that comes along with being the best in the world." -- Day

Jason Day
Australian golfer
  • $8.5MEndorsements
    416KInstagram Followers
  • NAFacebook Followers
    432KTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
AP Photo/John Locher
86
Jimmie Johnson
American NASCAR driver

Why he's got fame

A seven-time NASCAR Cup champion and the first to win five in a row, Johnson has more than 80 career wins and has finished in the top 10 in 60 percent of his starts. Off the track, he launched the Jimmie Johnson Foundation more than a decade ago, helping families in need.

That's entertainment

Johnson appeared as himself, along with Jeff Gordon, in the 2005 movie "Herbie: Fully Loaded" and had a cameo as a pilot in the 2016 music video for The Avett Brothers' "Ain't No Man." In 2015 he provided the voice of a lobster in the animated kids show "Bubble Guppies." -- Ben Arledge

It's been said

"I never dreamed of being famous. I never wanted to be famous. I never wanted to be a champion. I just wanted to race." -- Johnson

Jimmie Johnson
American NASCAR driver
  • $7MEndorsements
    324KInstagram Followers
  • 1MFacebook Followers
    2.4MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 58
AP Photo/Diane Bondareff
87
Caroline Wozniacki
Danish tennis player

Why she's got fame

Wozniacki is the only tennis player from Denmark, woman or man, to be ranked No. 1 in the world, a spot she held for 67 weeks over two stints from 2010 to 2012. She has won 24 WTA singles titles and more than $23 million in her career. But she hasn't broken through in a Grand Slam, despite eight trips to the quarterfinals or beyond, including losses in the 2009 and 2014 US Open finals. She also ran the 2014 New York City marathon in under 3½ hours. And she is best friends with her biggest competitor, Serena Williams.

Significant others

In 2014, Wozniacki announced on Twitter that she and Rory McIlroy were engaged, but the pro golfer later broke off the relationship after wedding invitations had been mailed. Lately, she has been spending time in the company of San Antonio Spurs forward David Lee. -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"She's one of my true friends that will tell me the truth no matter what because she doesn't have anything to gain or to lose, and that's what I love about her." -- Williams on Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki
Danish tennis player
  • $7MEndorsements
    1MInstagram Followers
  • 1.5MFacebook Followers
    1.9MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
VCG via Getty Images
88
Lin Dan
Chinese badminton player

Why he's got fame

When it comes to Chinese athletes, this badminton star is revolutionary. In a country where most athletes are government employees expected to toe the line, Lin is a bad-boy sex symbol whose notoriety only adds to his celebrity. Known as "Super Dan," he's a two-time Olympic gold medalist and is still ranked in the top 10 in the world. Many expected him to retire after the Rio Olympics, but now age 33, he's reignited a popular longtime rivalry -- and bromance -- with veteran Malaysian pro Lee Chong Wei.

Formidable pair

Lin is one half of badminton's golden couple, married to former world No. 1 Xie Xingfang. He launched his own brand of men's underwear in 2015, with himself as the model. -- Elaine Teng

It's been said

"I think they [Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei] are irreplaceable, now or in future. They are good role models we young players should learn from." -- Chen Long, reigning Olympic champion

Lin Dan
Chinese badminton player
  • NAEndorsements
    NAInstagram Followers
  • 303KFacebook Followers
    NATwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Photo via Newscom
89
Saúl Álvarez
Mexican boxer

Why he's got fame

Inside the ring, the man called Canelo is a proponent of suffocating and sophisticated aggression (just watch the jab feint and overhand right that finished Amir Khan last May). Outside the ring, he's been blessed with a superhero's jawline and a devoted fan base that's been following his exploits since he debuted as 15-year-old in Mexico.

Bigger in Texas

His September 2016 bout against Liam Smith was attended by 51,240 fight fans at AT&T Stadium, breaking the Dallas arena's previous attendance record for a boxing match set in Manny Pacquiao's defeat of Joshua Clottey in 2010. -- Dotun Akintoye

It's been said

"Canelo does everything good. He goes to the body good, he got a good jab, he's a good counterpuncher, he's not 42-0 for nothing ... well, now he's 42-1, but in my eyes he's still a champion." -- Floyd Mayweather, after his victory over Álvarez in 2013

Saúl Álvarez
Mexican boxer
  • $1.5MEndorsements
    1.4MInstagram Followers
  • 1.9MFacebook Followers
    866KTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: 84
Waseem Gashroo/Hindustan Times via Newscom
90
Yuvraj Singh
Indian cricket player

Why he's got fame

After beating a rare form of lung cancer, Singh has given fans someone to look up to when things gets tough. And boy has he remade his life, as a successful cricketer, businessman, philanthropist and new husband to actress Hazel Keech. He also has launched the YouWeCan foundation to fight cancer.

Yuvi's got style

Even before Singh started his sportswear brand YWC in the fall of 2016, we knew he had style. But his new line provided a deep dive into his fashion sense, and it was amazing. YWC's blue hoodies for men and crop tops for women are particularly popular. -- Aishwarya Kumar

It's been said

"I was not going to feel sorry for myself. No, why should I? When my form came back, or when I picked up wickets, or when I got the big scores, or when I got player of the match, or hit six sixes, had I ever asked God, 'Why me?' Of course not. ... So when the illness came, I had no right to ask, 'Why me?'" -- Singh, in his autobiography "The Test of My Life"

Yuvraj Singh
Indian cricket player
  • $1.3MEndorsements
    3MInstagram Followers
  • 13.3MFacebook Followers
    4.1MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press
91
Thomas Müller
German soccer player | Bayern Munich

Why he's got fame

Müller doesn't look like your typical striker, with his skinny legs and slouchy socks, but he's lethal in front of goal, especially during the World Cup. He's only the third player to score five goals in a World Cup tournament twice, and at 27 he has one eye on former Germany teammate Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup record of 16 goals.

Horsing around

Born in the Bavarian countryside, Müller has stuck close to his roots. He and his wife, Lisa, spend much of their free time at the stables, where she rides horses and he breeds them. "I come here to watch if everything's fine," he told CNN in 2015. "And for the carrots! I'm the managing director of carrots!" -- Elaine Teng

It's been said

"Muscles don't grow on me. If you can't count on your physical attributes, you have to switch on your brain and make certain runs to avoid getting tackled." -- Müller

Thomas Müller
German soccer player | Bayern Munich
  • $3.2MEndorsements
    3.8MInstagram Followers
  • 9.3MFacebook Followers
    3.2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Miquel Benitez/Getty Images
92
Felipe Massa
Brazilian Formula One driver

Why he's got fame

Having maneuvered through success, heartbreak and near tragedy, all with equal humility, it's no wonder the Brazilian is beloved in Formula One circles. Despite winning the 2008 finale at Interlagos, he painstakingly lost the season title to Lewis Hamilton by a single point. The next year, he almost lost his life in a freak accident when he crashed after a loose spring from another car struck him in the head. He came back in 2010, and although he hasn't since added to his total of 11 wins, his popularity hasn't waned.

Off again, on again

Massa announced his retirement near the end of last year -- there was even a teary farewell at the Brazilian Grand Prix -- but his fans' heartbreak was short-lived, as he agreed to continue driving for Williams after Valtteri Bottas bolted for Mercedes. -- Aishwarya Kumar

It's been said

"I am very proud to have been here so long. Even if I lost the championship by one point, I managed to achieve many dreams. I achieved more than I ever expected." -- Massa, after announcing his retirement, which turned out to be temporary, last year

Felipe Massa
Brazilian Formula One driver
  • $7MEndorsements
    2.6MInstagram Followers
  • 769KFacebook Followers
    1.1MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
93
Eugenie Bouchard
Canadian tennis player

Why she's got fame

Bouchard shot to stardom in 2014, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open before going a step further at Wimbledon and becoming the first Canadian woman to play in a Grand Slam final. She also has the looks of Grace Kelly/Margot Robbie, which has expanded her fan base beyond tennis' borders. In 2015, SportsPro Media ranked Bouchard as the world's most marketable athlete. Her playing career, however, has sputtered -- a concussion-causing slip in the locker room at the 2015 US Open didn't help matters -- and she has dropped out of the WTA top 50 after peaking at No. 5.

Her own army

Members of a global fan club known as the Genie Army attend her matches wearing Genie Army T-shirts and singing fun lyrics that play off old hits, turning "Shake Your Booty" into "Shake your Bou-chard" and "Hey Jude" into "Hey Bouchard." -- Jim Caple

It's been said

"It was really cool to see that kind of support, something that they organized so well. Even if I'm down, they're trying to sing their songs and stuff. They're more positive than me almost." -- Bouchard, on the Genie Army

Eugenie Bouchard
Canadian tennis player
  • $5.5MEndorsements
    1.4MInstagram Followers
  • 1.5MFacebook Followers
    1.2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM
94
Bubba Watson
American golfer

Why he's got fame

Watson is a putting paradox -- extremely popular with fans but something of a pariah to many of his peers on the PGA Tour. The two-time Masters champion is known for his colorful public personality and willingness to speak candidly. He also was listed as the player least likely to receive help in a fight in an anonymous poll of PGA Tour members in 2015. On the course, Watson has won nine PGA Tour events over the course of his career and climbed as high as No. 2 in the world rankings.

In Tiger's territory

In 2013, Watson bought a ritzy Florida mansion from fellow multiple-Masters winner Tiger Woods, who had good reason to unload the property. It was the site of 2009 SUV crash that was the first public sign of trouble for Woods in what evolved into a sex scandal. -- Thomas Neumann

It's been said

"I don't play the sport for fame. I don't try to win tournaments for fame. I don't do any of that. It's just me. I'm just Bubba. I goof around. I joke around. I just want to be me and play golf." -- Watson

Bubba Watson
American golfer
  • $7MEndorsements
    555KInstagram Followers
  • 428KFacebook Followers
    1.9MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Qamar Sibtain/India Today Group/Getty Images
95
Suresh Raina
Indian cricket player

Why he's got fame

He led the first-year Gujarat Lions to the 2016 Indian Premier League playoffs, and in the process, he became the first Indian cricketer to score 6,000 T20 runs. This year at the IPL auction, he showed his leadership skills again by snatching a league-high 11 players for the Lions. With this strong statement, he is looking to make a strong comeback after a lukewarm season in the international arena.

Captaincy calling

As a middle order batsman with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and India's national team, Raina was in the shadows of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. So when the Super Kings were suspended in 2016 and the Lions tabbed Raina to lead them, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands, signing a $2 million deal. -- Aishwarya Kumar

It's been said

"I never have issues in handling the fame. I was in a boarding school, as I am from a middle-class family. We didn't have a lot of money, so we all learned to respect money and understood its real value." -- Raina

Suresh Raina
Indian cricket player
  • $339KEndorsements
    2.7MInstagram Followers
  • 2.8MFacebook Followers
    7.7MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press
96
Gabriel Jesus
Brazilian soccer player | Manchester City

Why he's got fame

Last year, no less a soccer seer than Pep Guardiola personally got on the phone to convince the then-teenager to join him at Manchester City. He won the Bola de Ouro, given to the best player in Brazil, captured the Olympic gold on home soil, helped form a devastating attacking trident for the rejuvenated Selecao along with Neymar and Philippe Coutinho and led Palmeiras to a championship in the Brazilian top flight. All of this before he turned 20.

Religious experience

The home fans at his former club in Brazil, Palmeiras, loved him so much their adulation bordered on sacrilege. "Glory, glory, hallelujah, he's Gabriel Jesus," they'd sing. -- Dotun Akintoye

It's been said

"He's the best player I've seen come through the ranks in Brazil since I returned from Germany in 2006. I've seen a lot of players come through. But Gabriel Jesus is different. He has some spectacular talents." -- Ze Roberto, former Brazil and Bayern Munich midfielder

Gabriel Jesus
Brazilian soccer player | Manchester City
  • $6.2MEndorsements
    2.3MInstagram Followers
  • 54KFacebook Followers
    139KTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters via ZUMA Press
97
Manuel Neuer
German soccer player | Bayern Munich

Why he's got fame

He was 3 when he was the last kid to arrive at practice, and the only spot left was in goal. Lucky for Germany and Bayern Munich, because Neuer went on to redefine the position. The World Cup winner never lost the thirst to play outfield, and instead incorporated his skill with the ball into his goalkeeping. The ultimate sweeper-keeper, he's as good with his feet as with his hands. Today, thanks to Neuer, it's no longer enough for keepers to just block shots; the offense starts there.

Getting animated

Neuer is the German version of actor John Krasinski -- at least according to Pixar, which tapped the five-time Bundesliga champion for the voice of blue creature Frank McCay in the German version of "Monsters University." -- Elaine Teng

It's been said

"He gives his team calmness with his aura, is great with the ball on his feet and makes impossible saves. He has his own era. He is the best one in the category 'modern keeper' for years." -- Gianluigi Buffon, legendary Italian keeper

Manuel Neuer
German soccer player | Bayern Munich
  • $2.2MEndorsements
    6MInstagram Followers
  • 9MFacebook Followers
    3.8MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
98
Adam Scott
Australian golfer

Why he's got fame

Scott is only a few years younger than Tiger Woods but has long been a fan of his swing, and he aimed to emulate that perfect motion. That technique has worked out pretty well, with Scott going on to become the first Australian to win a Masters -- after a thrilling playoff duel against Angel Cabrera in 2013 -- and the second Aussie to reach No. 1 in the world. When not golfing, he enjoys pursuing his other athletic passion -- surfing.

Hey, good looking

As if being a green jacket holder wasn't cool enough, Scott was named the sexiest golfer on tour based on a survey by Golfmates.com, a dating website for single golfers. His smile and charming personality made him the obvious choice, with 58 percent of men and 50 percent of women voting for him. -- Aishwarya Kumar

It's been said

"Australia's a proud sporting nation and this was one notch on the belt that we'd never got." -- Scott, after his breakthrough Masters victory

Adam Scott
Australian golfer
  • $8.5MEndorsements
    NAInstagram Followers
  • 188KFacebook Followers
    NATwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Michael Regan/Getty Images
99
Aly Raisman
American gymnast

Why she's got fame

Six Olympic medals (including three golds), two World Gymnastics Championship golds and three U.S. championship golds ain't too shabby. Raisman captained both the 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympic teams and joined Gabby Douglas as the only Americans with back-to-back team gold medals. On a different kind of floor, Raisman appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2013 and finished fourth.

Experienced -- not old

Raisman was kiddingly called "Grandma Aly" by her teammates on the 2016 U.S. team because of her age -- at 22, ancient by Olympic gymnastics standards, she was the team's oldest member -- and her fondness for naps. She was also the senior member of the 2012 squad. -- Ben Arledge

It's been said

"You know, we get so caught up in winning all the time but it's also even more important to be a good person, so that's what I learned." -- Raisman

Aly Raisman
American gymnast
  • $450KEndorsements
    2.2MInstagram Followers
  • 508KFacebook Followers
    914KTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked
Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images
100
Mohamed Salah
Egyptian soccer player | Roma

Why he's got fame

Hailed as "Messi of the Pyramids" in the Italian media, the Egyptian winger started his career at left-back. When he was 16, his local team beat their rivals 4-0. Instead of celebrating with his teammates, Salah burst into tears, distraught because he hadn't scored in the historic win. This prompted his coach to move the defender up front, where he scored 35 goals the next season and never looked back. Having made his name in Switzerland at FC Basel, Salah endured an unsuccessful spell at Jose Mourinho's Chelsea before moving to Serie A.

That's amore

There is no declaration of love in Italy like having a pizza named after you, which is exactly what happened to Salah when he played in Florence. -- Elaine Teng

It's been said

"He's young, he's fast, he's creative, he's enthusiastic. He looks the kind of humble personality on the pitch, ready to work for the team and to work and to adapt himself to a new life." -- Mourinho

Mohamed Salah
Egyptian soccer player | Roma
  • $5MEndorsements
    3.9MInstagram Followers
  • 6.7MFacebook Followers
    2.2MTwitter Followers
Last Year's rank: Unranked

More Stories